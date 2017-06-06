We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

This is why every woman needs a decent-sized handbag

· Indian Subcontinent · Self defence & Security

The two kidnappers saw little threat when their victim’s sister-in-law approached their vehicle, fumbling with her handbag.

But what Ayisha Falaq finally produced from the bag was a pistol. Even worse for the kidnappers, the mother of two is a national-grade markswoman.

“I just took my gun and shot them,” says Falaq, 32, who lives in Delhi. “I shot one in his leg, the other in the waist.”

Nice to see a positive story about legal gun owners using their guns to defend innocent citizens against criminals in the Guardian.

Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on LinkedInShare on TumblrShare on RedditShare on Google+Share on VK
June 6th, 2017 |

2 comments to This is why every woman needs a decent-sized handbag

  • Bruce
    June 6, 2017 at 10:01 am

    She is probably SERIOUSLY screwed!

    Doesn’t she know that “gub’mint” has a strangle-hold monopoly on “protection”?

    You know, like it were some sort of “racket”.

    The “peasants” are required to die on cue, as per the script.

    They certainly are in the old “mother country”.

    She also needs retraining: TWO to the body, ONE to the head; repeat/reload as required.

  • Perry de Havilland (London)
    June 6, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Yes, nice one 😀 but… no, no, no. Two to the chest (and for extra added happiness, one to the head if you are looking to make a hardcore style statement)… the important thing is… aim for the centre of mass!

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

 
  »