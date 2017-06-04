For many people, 9/11 remade their political world. Excluding 9/11 itself, has continuing Islamist terrorism in the years since 2001, such as last night’s attack at London Bridge, changed your beliefs?
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Discussion point: the new normal
For many people, 9/11 remade their political world. Excluding 9/11 itself, has continuing Islamist terrorism in the years since 2001, such as last night’s attack at London Bridge, changed your beliefs?
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
I thought the attraction of liberty, steady technological progress and wealth would be self-evidently good things to most people.
But now I think many if not most people don’t see this. Islam has an iron grip on people in the Middle East and the west, even in subsequent generations. And many non-Muslims in the West seem happy to exchange their freedom for statism.
Daniel Kahneman’s book Thinking Fast and Slow explains partly why. Reason and logic require effort while impulsive reactions do not.
I now seriously doubt the value of the Monarchy, I would address it in the following terms to the incumbent:
Not that I expect much from an office, but a focus on a protector of liberties within the State might be a start.
I no longer believe that we can make ourselves safe or reform Islam by promoting “moderate Muslims” in their home countries. All such efforts have failed.
I no longer believe that Islam can be treated like “just another religion.” It’s a totalitarian political virus in the form of a religion.
I no longer believe there should be any Muslim immigration to the West, nor any Muslim refugees accepted.
@PapayaSF – You said it all.
My blinders came off in about 2002 when I played a very minor part in the investigation of a planned attack which, when revealed by GWB a few months later, was dismissed by the world’s press as being a diversion from domestic matters.
My wife and I started discovering everything we could about whatever the hell Islamism was in many of its forms, all the while adopting the minority opinion in most social situations where politics and this came up. Our worldview changed to take in the fact that the MSM, the politicians, and the police are either wilfully ignorant, plain old stupid, or just evil.
Needless to say, we are not as close to our old friends as we used to be because we don’t see the point in teddy bears, balloons and candle-lit vigils. Maybe we won’t be so isolated with the “new normal”. One can only hope.
I think most of what we are seeing is an internal contradiction in the Enlightenment worldview, as manifested in modern-day progressivism. It turns out that cultures matter. It turns out it’s suicidal to treat all religions as equal when one of them has a distinct, perpetual percentage of adherents who believe in imposing their religion on others by force, and can back that up with their scripture. Progressives (and many libertarians) have a “no discrimination/no borders/diversity is our strength” belief that is merely an article of faith, and it is simply failing in the real world.
I now fear that, sooner or later, there will be a worldwide religious war of Muslims vs. everyone else.
Islamic terrorism has played a part in my noticing the huge demographic and cultural threat posed by third world immigration to western society.
The political leadership in the west appear myopically focused on not appearing racist, appearing tolerant, while not noticing the larger implications (e.g. The non-assimilable nature of Islam, the demographic trends which have white Europeans a minority in the continent by 2050).
These are really massive civilisation level problems that most people, never mind most politicians, just refuse to notice. Mostly for what appear to be completely trivial reasons. If western culture ceases to have a place where it is the majority culture then it will cease to exist, simple as that. The coming African demographic bulge is a huge threat to western civilisation. Islamic cultural supremacy is a huge threat to western civilisation. We need to act now.
All Islamic and SubSahara migration must end.
The subsidised breeding program of those here must end. Enough money for one woman and 2 kids ONLY. Not a penny more.
Their marriages must all be recognised in Law and bigamy charges applied. Arrive trying to settle with 4 women in tow you have the choice of moving on or being arrested for bigamy.
They must lose the vote to ensure they will never be kingmakers by lending their support in return for ever more concessions/favours.
All hatespeech laws gone. And PC cop and political pork punished for trying to supress dissent.
Sharia courts–voluntary or not–ended and no more mosques built and illegal ones forcefully closed. Halal banned.
Pigskin coated or tipped bullets to be issued. Pigskin bodybags for Jihadists and a pig farm burial too.
That will do for a start.
I would once have regarded myself as an average sort of middle-aged, middle-class, freedom-loving individual, but now -by necessity- I feel like I’ve been radicalised. I’ve realised that some folk will use anything -literally anything– as a stick with which to beat the capitalist world. I’ve observed that many are in denial about their fear, preferring to disguise it as social conscience. I’ve observed a quite disgraceful level of good old-fashioned condescension, of the kind that denies agency to the terrorists. People who claim that we ‘don’t know’ why these people do such things repeatedly ignore the fact that the terrorists always tell us exactly why they do them. But our political and media class prefer to imagine and ascribe a range of politically palatable ‘motives’, instead of accepting the obvious ones: That Islamists want to kill us because they hate us and our way of life; that they want to kill us because they are members of a barbaric medieval death cult.
Most of my beliefs remain unchanged. How I implement them has undergone some adjustment.
I’ve always thought that we are each individually responsible for our own safety (which includes the safety of anyone else which we voluntarily decide to undertake.) As an adjustment, I’ve become much more aware of daily security concerns.
I’ve always thought that many religions are simply dangerous mass insanity. As an adjustment, I’ve narrowed practical concerns on this topic to Islam.
I’ve always believed that, while a feeling of global community would be “nice”, it’s about as practical as leaving your bucket of Halloween candy out on the step with a sign saying “take a fair amount.” As an adjustment, I would build The Wall and line it with electric wires.
I’ve always thought of myself as someone who could shoot a terrorist. As an adjustment, I now practice at least once per week, and so now I’m sure of it.
One belief has changed: I used to believe that, should the worst happen and we go to war against Islam, Americans would pull together. I no longer trust one side of the political continuum to do so.
Islamist is a word the powers that be use to differentiate muslims that kill people from muslims who have not yet killed anyone. It’s purpose is to create a narrative that there is a mainstream Islam that is a religion of peace, and a few nutters who pervert that peaceful faith into something other than it is.
Nothing could be further from the truth. Islam is a supremacist belief system based on the personal preferences of an evil man who was a slaver, thief and rapist. It is demonstrably based in war and conflict rather than peace. The problem is Islam, not ‘Islamism’
That Labour used 9/11 to restrict free speech, and that the other parties have adjusted to that, did more to change my mind than any amount of terrorist attacks could. The problem is not the attackers; the problem is that we are not fighting back. You can’t solve a problem when you’re banned from talking freely about it.
I usually only quote the first sentence of the above, but Orwell’s explicit linking of free speech to a certain cultural homogeneity in the population may have relevance to recent developments. I always thought Labour’s mass importation of new voters to “rub the British people’s nose in diversity” was wrong. It was dishonest in how they described it and it was strictly criminal in some of the ways it was done, but over and above that I expected it to have evil results. I did not foresee our loss of free speech. I did not foresee the other parties accepting that.
It is difficult to cast ones mind back to 9/11 with any great accuracy. But I seem to remember the following:
Profound doubts that Islam was a “religion of peace” and rather greater doubts at the wisdom of a President claiming that it was.
Profound doubts about the wisdom of invading Afghanistan. It looked like an Ulster writ large.
Although I was unable to articulate this at the time, when it came to a struggle between high-tech and weak will versus low-tech and strong will I didn’t fancy being on the weak-willed side.
I had some faith in the ability of the establishment to get to the right answer in the end. I have a lot less now, to the extent I loathe them more than I loathe the the terrorists.
Mr Ed (June 4, 2017 at 6:27 am), I would have thought the political class, the media and the chattering classes generally, very much more deserved your criticism than poor old Queen Elizabeth the second who knew that Labour did not understand country folk and “never saw Mr Blair without pointing this out to him” (as one of her very rare public remarks about her advice informed us). It may have done very little good – Tony Blair was resistant to good advice – but how you imagine we could get a Lord Protector who would be anything other than “Our Lord, our Enemy” (as the Aztec formula had it) when we’ve failed to find a better PM than May beats me. Your anger, I think, is flailing around when it (in you and in all of us) needs to remain focussed on the true perpetrators if we’re to have any hope of an improvement.
I am slightly embarrassed to say that one of my core libertarian beliefs used to be “open immigration”, i.e. maintaining open borders as we did in the 19th century.
Not anymore. I am still a libertarian, but I am now a closed-border libertarian with a strong dislike of Islam.
And I no longer believe in the existence of the legendary “moderate Muslim“.
I have three words…
Run, Hide Tell.
Actually I have another – surrender.
Somewhere after 9/11, with Bush having informed us all about the fundamental and undeniable peacefulness of Islam, I began to think of our own governments as the HIV virus, preparing the welcoming ground for pneumonia that usually follows and eventually kills you. Islam is just one particular strain of bacteria causing common and normally non-lethal pneumonia.
Nick M–Can you clarify please what it is you are saying in your posting?
Mr Ecks,
The cops are telling us to be passive. They are saying ordinary civilians should not defend themselves. They ordered people out of the area with their hands above their heads like POWs. If just one of the victims had tactical training and a Browning… That is what I am saying.
and another thing. I watched this on BBC News and they apologized for showing footage in which someone said the word “fuck”. Did that upset me? Nowhere nearas much as carnage on our streets again.
The Islamists have a point.
Their craziness (and the number of their victims) is far, but very far, inferior to the craziness of the Communist regimes that ruled half of the world and murdered many tens of millions.
And their craziness if far inferior (very far) to the craziness of the “civilized” Europe, in which some other tens of millions people were killed in the two WWs in the 20th century. As to craziness nothing will ever beat the Nazi regime in the “civilized” Germany (Beethoven, Goethe, Gauss, etc).
What 9/11 did was bring into focus, or cast a light upon another strain of madness that the Western world was not very aware of, before 9/11.
Chip : I thought the attraction of liberty, steady technological progress and wealth would be self-evidently good things to most people. But now I think many if not most people don’t see this. Islam has an iron grip on people in the Middle East and the west, even in subsequent generations. And many non-Muslims in the West seem happy to exchange their freedom for statism.
Hmm. I think this, and other contributions in this thread, mistake the tactical relevance of Islam for the fundamental issue. By “tactical” I mean at present it’s Islamic loonies, and no doubt there are doctrinal reasons for Islam contributing mightily to murderous looneydom, but if Islam disappeared from the face of the Earth, tomorrow morning, that wouldn’t solve the fundamental problem, which is human nature.
Chip’s “peace and prosperity” shtick is just splendid for middle aged middle class comfortable folk. But there’s more to life than money. Lots of people prefer fantasy to reality (daydreams, drugs, porn, the movies, snowflake academia, Corbynite arithmetic etc.).
And one of the enduring desires of fantasists, since the beginning of time, is to BE SOMEBODY. See this guy by way of illustration :
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Herostratus
If, in the comfortable world of normality which Chip outlines, you’re nobody very much, or not as big a cheese as you feel you deserve to be, then you need to make a splash. This is nothing to do with money or poverty – it’s to do with status. A hundred years ago you would have tried to be Trotsky or Stalin. Now you mow down a few pedestrians with your van in the name of Allah.
On this board, I’m definitely towards the suspicious of Islam, suspicious of immigration side, and for the moment those are important contributors to the blood on the streets. But they’re not the root of the problem. Remember a goodly proportion of these Islamic murderers are converts, or second generation immigrants. They’re attracted to the murderous side of the currently available murderous ideology, because it offers them the chance to be somebody.
The Bolshies tried the “let’s change human nature” thing, and it worked out unhappily. Best to stick to with the human nature we have and face the fact that there’s no magic bullet for this sort of thing. Just a whole pile of tactical hard work.
I’ll beg to differ with Jacob’s craziness rankings. Sure the Nazis and the Commies were murderously crazy (and continue to be in the case of North Korea) but their impressive body counts were not really down to crazier craziness, merely more organised craziness. Once you’ve got your hands on the levers of power in a reasonably advanced state you can get to work on your enemies with very effective craziness. Yer Islamics are not well placed logistically (yet) to up their body count to Premier League levels. But this is not because they lack the requisite craziness. It’s because they lack the requisite managerial talent and organisation.
Hi Nick – perhaps not so much “surrender” as: “submit!!” ?
Jacob–Tripe.
14 centurys of our dear friends in the RoP has accumulated a colossal tide of blood. Perhaps not equal to the 20th C tyrannies but in as most of the RoP’s killing was done in times of zero demographic records we will never likely be able to fully quantify it. 60 million is the estimated Hindu death toll from the Murghal Empire’s creation alone for example.
The 20th Centuries number one death cult–socialism –in its various forms has a total of 200 million at least (up to 100 mil of them being victims of Mao’s antics).
As for nothing equalling the Nazi’s– nonsense. They are a mere 3rd on the list of killers after both the Soviets and the Chi-coms.
The RoP has been a trial to all its neighbours since it has existed. Including numbers of whites carried off as slaves during Islamic coastal raids that continued until the mid 18th century.
What’s going on is nothing new. But in history our “leaders” weren’t sell-out cultural Marxist controlled scum.
NickM–Agreed. Esp offensive is the hands over heads shite. Doubtless copying the costumed thugs tactics after the Boston Bombing.
They ordered people out of the area with their hands above their heads like POWs.
Perhaps because they didn’t know (for sure) who was a goodie and who was a baddie.
Lee Moore: Whatever the tactical merits it represents exactly the police state attitude that we can expect from political sewage and their costumed thugs.
Import a load of trouble and then declare a police state to “protect” people from the endless problems the political scum caused in the first place.
My own beliefs since 9/11 have not changed, but only been reinforced.
I’ve always held contempt for Islam as a divisive and twisted ideology, indeed when I was dating back in the early 1990’s, the only exclusion I had was no Muslim’s, having lived around them in Leeds and Bradford in my teens.
I thought then (and still believe) that Muslims themselves were more deluded than dangerous (like Stalin’s ‘useful idiots’), but 9/11 and subsequent events showed that I was underestimating the power of Islam to ‘corrupt at a distance’.
At the present time my view is that Islam itself is like a sort of pervasive cultural virus and the only way to deal with it is to expunge it from our Western societies and keep it contained in the lands from which it originated and from which it cannot be eradicated without extermination.
Even doing this, I see myself as being generous. The reality is that we should exterminate it entirely, but doing so would undermine important aspects of Western civilisation that remain critical, so expulsion and containment is the only sensible course of action.
After all, they would throw me off a tower block as a sexual deviant, so I feel perfectly justified in condemning them in the same manner.
Depressing to see the usual perversion of Islam, religion of peace, we are a multi cultural nation nonsense trotted out again. Baroness Warsi and as many Islamic journos as they can muster on parade to show that Muslims can look concerned too. Plus May obviously keen to use events to further reduce internet freedom etc.
In the absence of a magic bullet, I take comfort in the fact that my Glock 17 holds 18 normal ones.
“14 centurys of our dear friends in the RoP has accumulated a colossal tide of blood.”
14 centuries of ANY religion have accumulated etc… etc…
I was speaking of the last century only. The Islamists have some catching-up to do…
“I’ve always thought that we are each individually responsible for our own safety (which includes the safety of anyone else which we voluntarily decide to undertake.)”
Unfortunately, libertarian ideas of individuality don’t survive when it’s the individual is the target of attack.
There would appear to be an agreement by today’s posters that is spreading through all the public comment that I have read. The public seem to be convinced – when will our politicians open their eyes – or at least explain their strange views?
Jacob (June 4, 2017 at 12:07 pm): ” ‘… the RoP has accumulated a colossal tide of blood.’ … 14 centuries of ANY religion have accumulated etc… etc…”
The Byzantine province of Anatolia was one of the most civilised and populous in the world in the year 1071. Ten years later, the populace had been largely exterminated by the Seljuks, whose Sultanate of Rum began slowly repopulating it with muslims. Precisely because it was one of the most civilised areas in the world at the time, the people were accustomed to being defended by their army, not by themselves, so after its crushing defeat they were easy to kill. (Armenian christians survived because they were wild highlanders and fought back.) This is why Turkey is muslim today. It is not likely that the large (very large for the 11th century) christian population could have been so wholly replaced or converted by other means.
It’s not clear to me you can parallel this very deliberate extermination and replacement of a large population in the last 14 centuries of any other religion. Hitler certainly planned something similar for the slavs but I think everyone except the ridiculous Dawkins accepts that he was not a christian. The equalising of disease pools between the old and the new world hit some populations hard but no-one at the time could have foreseen or prevented it.
Religions, like countries, political creeds, economic systems and individual people, differ greatly in the good and evil that they do.
Alisa (June 4, 2017 at 9:24 am): I thought your analogising of PC to HIV insightful; thanks for that.
“On this board, I’m definitely towards the suspicious of Islam, suspicious of immigration side, and for the moment those are important contributors to the blood on the streets. But they’re not the root of the problem. Remember a goodly proportion of these Islamic murderers are converts, or second generation immigrants.”
That these religious ideas persist and even radicalise through subsequent generations is simply evidence that immigration from intolerant cultures is much more of a problem than most people realize. We’re not just importing people, we’re importing a civilization at odds with our own.
Not only do we need to severely restrict the people arriving, we need to destroy Islam as an idea. No more respect and transparent lies. Instead mockery, condescension and utter contempt.
The ideas to which they cling – and commit murder for – are pathetic and ridiculous. Islam is a cultural deadend. We all know it. And no one says it.
They ordered people out of the area with their hands above their heads like POWs.
Every so often Brits need to be reminded that they’re subjects, not citizens.