British people will start arming themselves

One probable outcome of the emergence of knife wielding jihadis on British streets will be an increase in British people arming themselves as well. Of course, this will be treated as a bigger threat than the jihadis by the state, but one might speculate how many unarmed people would have been killed and wounded if the jihadis had not chosen to attack in well protected central London but rather some part of the country where armed policeman are few and far between.
I hope so.
But the problem is that the cops will be peeing their pants to bring down and make an example of anyone who dares to do so to discourage the rest.
If you are old enough get a walking stick ( and be trained in its use–merely having a weapon without having some skills in using it is little help). Impact weapons are the easiest to carry. A heavy duty cop-style metal torch is a good idea.
Only guns can beat guns tho’–21 foot rule not withstanding.
The difficulty here of course is that the probability of encountering a Muslim nutter with a weapon is infinitely smaller than encountering the police.
From their perspective, the police see the problem of ‘civilians defending themselves’ as a far bigger threat than Muslim nutters, therefore arresting a civilian for going about armed with anything more than a teaspoon is a priority.
The police are agents of the state and whilst they might come in handy during an attack like last nights on normal days they are more of a threat to the freedom and liberty of you and I than the terrorists are.
Therefore the only sensible option seems to be to go about your business as normal and remember that you’re more likely to win a million quid on the lottery than get killed or seriously injured by a terrorist (Islamic nutcase or not)
Sure, I would prefer to ensure my own personal safety with a nice, M1911 pistol or a decent Glock at my back, but I’m not allowed to do that am I?
When you’re disarmed by your own government because of your own governments fear of you, who is the real threat to your life and liberty?
HINT: It’s not the guy with the beard.
Quite.
Exactly why you will never see an attack like this in the open street in a place like Dearborn, MI, a city with a large Middle-Eastern population and more-then-its-fair-share of Islamist nutters. Because the chance of coming across an armed citizen is actually quite high. Even though the nutter wants to die and go to meet Allah, his death at the hands of a citizen would send the wrong message.
These attacks only occur in places where the public is (effectively) powerless to respond. That’s the point of them – to reinforce the message that ‘we can attack you at any time, your puny state is powerless to prevent it, and it prefers you to be hapless victims. But submit to us, and this will stop.’ Armed citizens putting a stop to such things shows that there is a different way, and that you do NOT have to submit to make it stop. And that is a key message, because once you pay the Dane-geld, you can never get rid of the Dane.
I just saw on BBC TV news a senior police lady, by the name of Cressida Dick, praising the courage of those who ran towards the attacks, and who joined in against the attackers. Praised their courage, etc. It sounded like a bit of a deviation from the usual “leave it to us” line. Maybe she’ll be reprimanded. But she did say it.
Emigrate – my ancestors did. If you are not allowed to protect yourself and the government detests you, get the hell out of there.
Her name rings a bell – wasn’t she OIC of the de Menezes cock-up? Would have thought that would have been a career-ender. But perhaps her gender points outweigh her other attributes.
The attacks would have been stopped if the police had been armed, at least in the US, as the Ohio State University attack showed.
On the other hand, just who were the cops on the beat? In majority Muslim London, were they (sympathetic) Muslims?
Is is possible that two world wars devastated the European gene pool?
Why not just nuke the terrorist enablers in Saudi Arabia.
Notice how the snAckbars never attack the Saudi owned areas of London.
Bob, Muslims are very much a minority in London.
Also, the attack was stopped when armed policemen shot the attackers.
Brian Micklethwait (June 4, 2017 at 11:26 am), I saw that too. I’ve also seen some web praise of those who (it is said) fought back with chairs and suchlike improvised weapons. And I saw David Davis praising the “real heroism” of those who ran towards, not away from, attackers with explosives vests (fake ones, but, as he pointed out, the civilians he was praising did not know that).
It will be a long hard slog to prise even some of our rulers from even some of their PC mantras, but events will (sadly) be on our side even as their prejudices will not be. Asking the usual suspects whether they still demand running and hiding should be done whenever opportunity offers.
According to reports that I’ve read, the Met’s counter-terror chief, Mark Rowley said that the losers were confronted and shot by police “within eight minutes of the first call.”
One of the first maxims that I encountered on moving to Texas was “When seconds count, the police are minutes away.” This would appear to confirm that.
As I recall, illicit handguns are not that difficult to obtain in the UK. There’s another maxim over here: “Better to be judged by twelve than carried by six.”
Yup. Cressida Dick was the commander during the de Menezes shooting and to this day I can’t understand why she wasn’t fired for that. 😐
It might be because she’s a doubly-protected class in the Met as both female and lesbian. As of 10th April 2017 she is the head of the Metropolitan Police, although this has become an essentially a political appointment as much as anything in recent years as the tenure if Sir Ian Blair (now Baron Blair of Broughton) demonstrated.
As to her operational effectiveness, I cannot say.
It’s worth noting that the mass attacks of whatever sort that have occurred in the US and led to casualties have, without exception, occurred n ‘gun free zones’. From the aircraft on 9/11 to the school shootings before and since, to all the other attacks (possible exception: San Bernardino) theaters, schools, many publics spaces are enforced ‘gun free’. And those are natural targets for the nutters.
I encourage those of you in Britain, and elsewhere, to point this out when the arguments begin to happen. A disarmed populace is a defenseless populace.
Not all nutters are Muslim. All nutters are armed or harmless. A populace pseudo-randomly seeded with weaponry is not defenseless and tends to render nutters, armed or not, harmless.
Illicit handguns might not be difficult to obtain (indeed I could purchase them on the dark web and have them delivered in the mail), what is difficult is that possession of ANY firearm without a license carries draconian 5 year minimum tariff.
By making possession an absolute offence, no proof of intent or “mens rea” is required, simply being found with it on your person or on your property is sufficient to get thrown in the pokey for 5 years.
JG – I am aware that it is a strict liability offence, which I consider disgraceful, as I do the application of strict liability to all mala prohibita offences.
Nevertheless, many people might consider five years in chokey to be preferable to certain death. And there’s always the prospect of jury nullification.
The inevitable response of the government will be further restrictions on liberty for all while doing absolutely nothing about the fundamental cause: the continued import of people with belief systems that are in conflict with modern secular civilization.
It seems clear that once Islam reaches a certain percentage of the population, assimilation stops, these primitive beliefs become entrenched and social pathologies proliferate. After all, terror is just the extreme manifestation of a culture rooted in a 1000-year-old past.
Half of the UK’s Muslims are born overseas. There is no net benefit to the country for this migration. It’s patently an awful policy. Eastern Europe knows it. Most Americans realize it. The British, French, Germans and Swedes are lighting candles.
Where to? USA? No thanks, First Amendment is a very nice bulwark that more or less works as intended, and whilst gun laws are great, at least outside major cities (where you really need them), property rights in USA are even worse than UK and ‘justice’ system is nightmarish.
Coincidentally, I was just talking to my brother-in-law about this. I predict that there will be a very bad ethnic cleansing event in London within the next 5 years.
Tolerance can’t be a universal principle. One can’t tolerate people who want to murder you in the streets.