“Taxing wealth reverses the relationship between citizen and state: rather than it being in charge of protecting our life, liberty, and property, we now work for it. There are no more proud freeholders; citizens become meek leaseholders with the government in charge. Our property becomes a temporary privilege, to be used until accumulated taxes return to the ultimate owner, the state.”
– Allister Heath, Daily Telegraph, 1 June. (Behind a paywall.)
Hard to disagree with. But would anyone advocating the taxation of wealth actually find a problem with this (albeit they may not phrase it “work for it”)?
It’s not a bug, it’s a feature.
Watchman, the article is about the UK Labour Party’s proposal in its manifesto to introduce land value tax. LVT is sometimes championed by advocates of the free market as the least-worst way to raise revenue, on the grounds that because land is fixed in quantity (it isn’t, given land reclamation being a possibility) that taxing rises in the “unimproved” value of land will encourage owners to make more financially viable use of it, such as encouraging owners of small homes on very valuable plots to sell up and let property developers build skycrapers on it it, etc. The argument for LVT in terms of economic viability and efficiency has been fairly well analysed here. Another strong critique comes from Murray Rothbard, as explained and modified here.
At Samizdata in recent years we have got into debates with LVT advocates and “Georgists” (as in Henry George, who started the idea about LVT) and it tends to emerge that they support a sort of socialistic idea that because rises in the value of a natural resource such as land aren’t “earned” in some sense, that the State is entitled to tax all or some of it for the “common good”. The assumption is that land is, in some way different from our physical bodies and brains, a commons to which all are entitled to have access and that “unearned” forms of wealth stemming from it should be seized. Even free marketeers of some sorts have sort of conceded this point.
The assumptions underlying LVT and other wealth taxes are that what is “unearned” should be grabbed by the collective. Some of this is little more than envy dressed up in the garb of justice; some is based on a kind of communalist ideology that is, wittingly or not, hostile to the idea that one can enjoy several private property unmolested. This might all seem quite philosophical and high-brow, but it is absolutely essential for classical liberals to contest this mindset constantly.
“We are going to ask people earning high salaries to contribute a little bit more‘ is the sort of obfuscation about taxation that you hear from most British politicians, despite a tax assessment being followed by a ‘Demand’. The latest offering of the LVT is formalising what has long been the underlying assumption of the British political class ‘What’s yours is ours, unless we leave it for you, for now‘.
Funny how Labour were opposed to a ‘bedroom tax’ that wasn’t but not to a land tax.
Can’t see the article, but I assume he draws distinction between the taxation of gains in wealth (income) and the simpler taxation of some portion of what you already own.
The distinction goes to how we justify taxation. Government needs funds. Government (in some minds) makes it possible for us to earn money, by giving us a secure society through laws, military protection, police, and courts. Government helps society function by providing roads, water and sewers, and the like. To earn a dollar, I do depend in some part on what the government provides, and so I pay some portion of that dollar to government as its fair share.
The taxation of what I own, outside of any tax event, requires a different argument, one dependent much more heavily on the idea that my wealth is rightfully claimed on behalf of others. It’s no longer payment of a proper share of expenses in a productive partnership – it’s simply a demand that I share.
(I note that I don’t consider property taxes that pay for road improvements, utilities and the like that increase or protect my real property to fit into the pure idea of wealth taxation. I’m speaking more of the tax that takes a percent of my cash simply because I own it.)
Land Value Tax… where fascism and feudalism intersect, allowing ‘ownership’ provided you convenience the state by not just living on it as if you actually own it.
The Telegraph is read by affluent people who think that the state must protect their children’s inheritances by taxing everyone to pay for their old age care.
I sincerely hope that we aren’t going to go down the rabbit hole of LVT here once again. 😡
Johnathan,
Thanks for that, but I was commenting on the quote, and noting that socialists would actually agree with the outcome that Mr Heath is criticising.
I generally regard land valuation tax as a nonsense, as no doubt the largest land holder in the country (the government) would be excluded, so meaning they would have no driver towards economic use of their land… Plus taxing a stock, not a flow, is always a bad idea, since the flow of the stock should already have been taxed (unless someone happens to have lived since before the introduction of inheritance taxes).
About the LVT i have nothing to say, except that Perry (dH) seems to be hell-bent on proving again and again that he has a distorted view of fascism, and an even more distorted view of feudalism.
I’d like to know more about the Corbyn proposal, though: does he really want to tax land value, and NOTHING ELSE? I find that hard to believe.
About the QotD, let me do a bit of fisking:
This would only be true by substituting:
Taxing wealth –> Taxing income from work. (Not income from wealth.)
This is true.
This does not make sense as stated, but neglecting everything after “privilege” it does make sense, and it is true with the proviso that, in the long term, we are all dead.
Far from it, I am of course referring not to fascism in its entirety but rather the economic basis of fascism, which generally allows (the right kind of) people to nominal ‘own’ private property provided it is used in ways that conveniences the needs of the state.
And as for feudalism, well yes, it turns owners of land into vassals with the state as the land’s super-owner.
Snorri,
Since Feudalism was a system where a landholding was acknowledged by paying a lord services, often in its bastard form (bastard feudalism is still the best named economic system ever) replaced by cash payments, I’d say that was a reasonable use. Note feudal dues in Scotland existed into the 1950s incidentally, albeit at token rates.
And facism claimed control over resources for the good of the state (it was a form of socialism remember). So it is not inappropriate here, although I think socialism is more accurate as a description of the underlying ideology.
I think that we need the Sage of Kettering to give us the sort of illumination typically associated with the Trinity Test.
I’m interested in Johnathan Pearce’s comment.
I’ve been thinking about LVT for a while and I think the distinction between income tax and tax on ‘what you already own’ is pretty flimsy. Income is a function largely of your capital as an educated human (which you already own). It’s the marginal value of your labour to your employer/ clients.
Leaving aside the purist libertarian arguments about the merits of taxes per se, Johnathan’s point about choosing a tax metric that is the least disruptive to economic activity has merit. Here – with apologies to Laird if this had been done to death! 😉
In a country like the UK, where realistically everyone wants to live in broadly the same areas, land does have a scarcity value (and the UK sucks at big infrastructure like land reclamation these days). Isn’t it better to tax land value rather than labour when so much land is in the hands of someone whose great, great, great, great x whatever’s grandfather got porked by James VI Scotland or whoever? Also- much of the land is held in offshore vehicles which shield it entirely from tax which undermines democratic consent for private property per se. And it’s also used inefficiently – old people live in family homes because the tax system disincetivises moving (I know, I’ll get there). Also- quite a lot of people who own property in London don’t pay tax any other way.
Why not scrap council tax, national insurance and stamp duty and replace it with an LVT deductible against income tax. That way land which is held passively or under utilised has its externalities internalised. It could even be supported by a mortgage structure that would allow the land/ buildings to be passed on.
There’s also the market distortion that, in the UK, its next to impossible to borrow against anything other than property (unlike say HK where you can borrow to buy shares). Property is a different asset class than say, gold, as everyone needs somewhere to live. I personally think gold is crass and wouldn’t hold it as it has no intrinsic value to me.
In doing this, you incentivise work (or remove a disincentive) and increase the likelihood that land in prime spots is used efficiently.
Isn’t it a less bad path?
From a “minarchist” standpoint, one of the basic duties is “defense of the realm”, which is essentially governing the entire landmass, if you own more of it you should be paying more towards defending it. Another basic minarchist duty is “property rights”, and land is the original form of property. Again, the more you own, the more advantage you get from those rights, and you should be paying more.
Taxing property just because it changes hands is perhaps as equally questionable as LVT, but at least the latter can be made fairer, you can’t really hide it, and rational costs get passed down. There is also the Worstall argument that taxing the perceived productive value of land improves productivity overall (which is probably not the basis of Labour’s idea).
“Why own land and therefore have to pay taxes on it, when you can live subsidized by land-owners, who pay the governmental expenses required to run the state in the manner to which said gov (and its employee-members) have become accustomed?”
By the way, “Defense of the Realm” means defending the persons, and not just the property, of individuals. I think we should all have to pay a tax just for existing. –Oh, wait–
Mr Ed, you speaketh to me in tongues. What is the “Trinity Test”? Something to do with what I think I’ve seen called the “Trinity Term,” whichever that one is, at Oxbridge?
bobby b: Government (in some minds) makes it possible for us to earn money, by giving us a secure society through laws, military protection, police, and courts. Government helps society function by providing roads, water and sewers, and the like.
All of which combined of course constitutes a tiny fraction of government spending, distracting attention from the remaining >80% or whatever.
Jon, I vacillate between being bored to tears and enraged beyond words over the interminable LTV debate (and I fault Johnathan for stirring it up once again; he should know better!). So I will do my best to sit this one out, unless my better judgment should be overwhelmed by some comment of such rampant stupidity that I lose my self-control.
You were warned.
It’s a variant of “Only landowners s/have the vote, because they’re the ones with skin in the game.”
Balderdash. Anyone who lives under regime X “has skin in the game.” Onaccounta he lives under the regime.
And who the heck decides what constitutes “using land efficiently”? If I use a parcel in a way that gives me enough more pleasure than grief by my lights, I’m using it efficiently (although I might be able to improve my pleasure or diminish my grief in one way or another).
So, “efficiently” as judged by what standard, kemo sabe? There’s more to life than “productivity” in the economic sense.
If this were not so, you could easily enough build an argument that starts with such Productivity as giving the ultimate in efficiency, therefore LVT, and end up with Dr. Zeke (Emanuel)’s medical “ethics,” that argues for offing everyone except those who seem likely to be highly “productive” by age 25, and offing everybody over 35.
It is an enormous difference for both practice and philosophical reasons. The biggest practice difference is that a tax on income (or any exchange) has the means to pay intrinsic: the money is there and being made. When you tax an item of already own property without regard to ability to pay (i.e. not taxing the purchase or sale but there fact of ongoing ownership), you are effectively saying only people with the means to pay ‘rent’ may own an illiquid asset. You may not just acquire a piece of land and live on it without paying the state for the privilege even if you are a freeholder (indeed no one is a freeholder in any meaningful way when you tax the mere ownership of land (or anything). If you are an old granny with little income but happen to live in a nice big house, tough shit, pay your tax for the privilege of nominal ownership or sell up and liquidate to pay the rent. It is an enormous difference when you tax ongoing ownership rather than monetary exchanges.
Julie,
Sorry, I thought that the Trinity Test was sufficiently ‘notorious’.
It spawned, eventually, the US Department of Energy, and other horrors.
Thanks very much, Mr Ed. I knew of the test, but not by name, and certainly not much about it. Link appreciated!
bobby b wrote:
Where we live, the largest chunk of our property taxes go to indoctrinating other people’s children, AKA the school district. Which brings me to Julie’s:
Our ISD recently proposed a large bond issue. They worked on it in secret, for over a year, while we only found out about it a few weeks before the election. They had their “Yes” campaign fully established, all their misinformation and spin in place and actively targeted people who either didn’t pay property taxes (renters, indigents, kids – they let the high school seniors cut class during early voting to go vote for it) or had their property taxes capped and wouldn’t be burdened by any increase (the elderly).
It passed and those of us who are going to have to pay for the damn thing didn’t get a look in. Worse, people who own business or commercial property in the district, but who live outside it, get the dubious privilege of paying for it while being barred from voting against it.
I get where Julie is coming from and am not inveighing against universal suffrage per se, but pure democracy has never been an unalloyed good and, increasingly, seems to lead to injustice like this.
Some things are inherently contradictory and universal suffrage vs. redistribution is an example. Either only taxpayers vote or redistribution is constitutionally prohibited. Allowing recipients of tax funds to vote for more of it is unsustainable.
rob,
That’s a good point, because it’s a rotten deal. I completely agree.
Of course, I wasn’t arguing in favor of “universal” suffrage, just using the analogy of putting all the political power in the hands of a particular class of citizens, at least formally, to putting the entire burden of paying for governmental services onto the shoulders of a particular class of citizens — that same class, in fact.
Neither of them is remotely “fair,” because the first removes the right of the rest of the citizens to have a say in how they’re governed, and the second relieves the same set of citizens from the need to pay their own expenses.
As a matter of fact, if you charge the non-landowners the same taxes as the landowners, AND you let the same people have a say in governance, then both of them would have the same interest in keeping taxes low and in good governance generally.
I do not expect to see this happy result in my lifetime. :>(
The best, though imperfect, course is to cut out all government expense save only that which is both necessary (means NECESSARY!) and proper to fund its proper activities.
I don’t expect to see much agreement on what those activities are either. :>((
roué: Agreed.
In fact, that’s my preferred solution to the whom-to-tax problem, unless you want to go full radical and purchase the right to vote in a given election … with conditions. Wrote it up a long time ago….
roué: Agreed.
rob — my real point, at 7:31 above, is the argument from the point of view of the non-landowner (who doesn’t really get the ramifications and long-term consequences of his line of thought):
This I think is exactly what upsets you about the under-the-table dealings of your ISD. And it jolly well should!