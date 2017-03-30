On Civilization

The true mark of the civilized society is not that it defends the rights of people who are loved by the bulk of the population, for those people need no defense. No one, after all, will arrest a popular person for saying or doing popular things. The true mark of the civilized society is that it defends the rights even of those who are universally reviled.
Indeed, in a truly civilized society, there would be no question but that you would defend the rights of people who disgust you provided they do no violence to others.
Our society is not civilized.
To paraphrase Sir Thomas More in A Man For All Seasons:
I’d give the Devil benefit of law, for my own safety’s sake
A self-appointed ‘elite’ of our society visibly get off defending those whom most of their society find distasteful or disgusting. Their methods include demonising those who feel that distaste, allegedly for their ‘privilege’, to the point where those demonised might be more accurately considered those whose rights (e.g. their free speech rights) were being denied. Fortunately, these are not ready to go quiet into that good night; there is some fightback.
Amongst all this conflict, we see muslim terrorists being flattered by ‘liberals’, torturers leading “womens’ marches”, etc., while, on the other hand, Donald Trump wins an election despite being universally reviled by that ‘elite’ – and by no means universally flattered by the rest of us.
I therefore think there is no need to seek out anyone who is truly and literally “universally reviled” to defend free speech. The ‘elite’ create a fictitious appearance of universal contempt; exposing that fiction is one of the most valuable ways to resist them.
“John Galt”, that scene from that film is a favorite of mine. Thank you so much for linking to it!
That was a ‘sanitised’ Sir Thomas More, of course, but that portrayal of him is a very good example to aspire to.
Of course, the OP raises the bugbear of ‘society‘, which is everyone and so is no one. Perhaps it is the law that defends the reviled, though whether by proscription of actions or by deed of its servants is another matter.
And let us recall the quotation of William Pitt the Elder:
That is ‘civilised’, when war and force have no place. When one may proceed in all things by invitation and agreement.
Someone’s made a mistake thinking this fight concerns rights.
Rights are more process-oriented; rights are about the fairness with which society treats you, the ability you are afforded to make a meaningful and consequential argument and defense, your allowed ability to prove where you lie on a moral continuum.
This fight is about where moral lines are to be drawn. When you act in a certain way, does your act fall inside or outside of acceptable behavior? The left has attempted to move these lines – the Overton windows, as it were – in ways designed to bring all of their own behaviors into the acceptable range, and to exclude all behaviors primarily found amongst the right into unacceptable areas.
Thus, if the left wins, concepts such as patriotism, nationalism, conservative sexual mores, and personal responsibility are to be treated as character defects and moral failings, while racial discrimination, silencing of speech, violent mob behavior, and intolerance will be virtues.
It’s not “rights”, so much as it is “what is right?”
Someone once said in a Samizdata thread:
If we assume that protecting the rights of those who are universally reviled is unjust to most people – and most people are not libertarians so this is probably a very fair assumption – then in the scenario in which political authority defends the rights of those who are universally reviled is a case that accords with both the above statement and Perry Metzger’s statement that “the true mark of the civilized society is that it defends the rights even of those who are universally reviled”.
Of course, there are certainly scenarios encompassed by the statement quoted above that are above and beyond Perry Metzger’s formulation of the mark of a civilized society, but it’s not off-base to observe that what Perry Metzger alleges to be the true mark of civilization is encompassed by and even a (admittedly narrow/limited) derivative of the statement quoted above. Interesting.
The submission to political authority is a sine qua non of all societies. Does that mean all societies are civilized?
If that’s your definition of “civilized” then there has never been a civilized society on this planet.
Excellent. I suppose it depends on how you define submission. And how you define civilized.
When soccer Moms declare that “Bush is not my President” are they submitting to political authority? What about when people protest the policies of the government? What about when individuals file “citizen suits” against government agencies? What about when people disagree with the outcomes of elections of our political leaders? What about when thugs engage in riots protesting government policies or protesting alleged/perceived legal rights of individuals (a Milo comes to mind) to engage in speech?
Are these actions acts of submission to political authority? No.
Are these actions civilized? Are these actions signs/symptoms/causes/consequences of civilized society? Perhaps some of these actions comport with civilization as most of us (read: not me) commonly understand it in mainstream modern society but they are in themselves signs and symptoms, causes and consequences of civilizational decay.
In any case, submission to political authority is the mark of civilized society – partly because insofar as individuals submit to political authority so do the signs, symptoms, consequences, and indeed causes of civilizational decay dissipate and fade away.
No temporal society is absolutely civilized. It is a matter of degree. The extent to which individuals submit to political authority is generally a fairly accurate barometer for how civilized a society is. There’s no rebellion, riot, or protest against the Creator in His Everlasting Kingdom and there is total, absolute submission to Him there; this is not a coincidence.
I think this is deforming the ordinary usage of “civilized” too much. If you take “civilized” to convey your especially-egalitarianly-morally-consistent meaning, what term do you think should be used to convey older meanings, such as the constellation of traits that made the city-oriented societies such as the Greeks or Romans or the Dutch or the Japanese formidable (and vulnerable) in characteristic ways that various hill tribes and nomads and hostile-environment-sparse-population-specialized tribes generally were not?
It is already a figurative stretch to use “civilized” to refer to (roughly) the same loosely specified kind of bundle of virtues that people refer to figuratively with terms like “enlightened” or “higher”. Trying to then borrow this particular figurative vague usage and insist that it be narrowed to your preferred more-specific meaning seems like a particularly bad idea given that the literal use of the word already has a different more specific meaning when applied to societies.
Maistre of course said that government is true religion. An absurd statement I imagine modern minds to proclaim!
But his masterful intuition can be interpreted in sundry ways.
Let us examine one.
Political authority is true, just, and good insofar as it is thought to be vested with spiritual authority. Perfect political order is spiritual order (remember the Creator’s everlasting Kingdom?).
Consider two democracies. Identical in every way (economy, demography, size, etc) save one. If in democracy A I go on CNN and argue for the moral badness of democracy I will be scorned and laughed at, while if I do so in democracy B I will be neither laughed at nor scorned nor insulted but actually listened to (this is dangerous). Democracy A is more stable; the culture, the national identity even, of democracy A is stronger and vests its government with more spiritual power than does the former.
Now, there’s obviously going to be less protest against the form of government (democracy) in democracy A than in democracy B. The government (modern eyes should read this as the “form of government”, since the myth of the peaceful transfer of power in democracy is just that – a myth because in elections power is generally only ever substantively contested by governing parties (which are all by definition part of the government whether in or out of office they are certainly in power) and the exceptions to this prove the rule as in the election of 1860) of democracy A is going to last longer than in democracy B because more protest, riot, acrimony against political authority in democracy B leads to more and faster growth of said disorder which leads to a sooner actual, you know, transfer of power (read: armed conflict). Thus, it must be that the longer a government lasts the more overlap there must have generally been between its spiritual and political orders.
The longer a political government lasts the more like a projection of the Creator does it embody, for in His Kingdom spiritual order is itself political order and in such a case there is no disorder and therefore it lasts forever.