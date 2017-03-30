As the Daily Telegraph said on Tuesday – the government has got things the wrong way round on European Union regulations.
The position should be that all E.U. regulations on our domestic (internal) life are void when we leave the E.U. – unless it can be shown that a specific regulation serves a useful purpose (I would be very hard to convince on that point).
Sadly the government is saying “we will incorporate all the regulations into British law – and then decide which regulations we want to repeal later”.
That is the wrong way round – the burden of proof should be the other way round.
Paul Marks is correct.
Paul,
That is a lamentable level of debate. You should be able to start an argument in an empty room, perhaps warning against Plato, Diocletian, Sir Francis Bacon, various Popes, Colbert, Frederick the Great, Bentham, any Wilson (Woodrow or Harold), the Economist, Haig, Russia Today and an obscure 19th-Century German socialist.
😆
Morally, absolutely.
Practically, there’s a lot to be said for not instantly greatly changing an absolutely immense framework, in terms of people’s daily personal and business lives, especially with a “and they might come back later if we decide they’re good ideas” subclause built in.
Perhaps a compromise of “every EU regulation to sunset in a year post-exit unless Parliament can be convinced they’re good ideas”, with the ability of Parliament (or whatever body is most appropriate to British governance and liberty) to give a “yes/no” before that period as it desires?
(Combine that with, say, a same-year-period enforcement holiday for any penalties for any regulations set to sunset, and that seems to maximally compromise for both stability and liberty…)