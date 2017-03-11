If cutting that welfare state means that women are getting less out now then that obviously means that before the cuts to the welfare state then women were getting more out.
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Samizdata quote of the day
March 11th, 2017
1 comment to Samizdata quote of the day
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
If we were to prioritize spending on the same needs as the basis of contribution (i.e. those groups who contribute more receive more) this would lead to the opposite of what the lefties want, specifically higher taxation of white males to subsidise women and ethnic minorities.
I think a more appropriate question is “How much of the ‘cuts’* were actually the removal of wasteful, frivolous activities (verging on malfeasance) that, if reported in the Daily Mail would be held up to ridicule”.
I suspect that a “Gender Audit” is the last thing that the lefties would want, as it would shine a light on the massively disproportionate amount that goes towards services and welfare for women and their children.
* – While muttering “What bloody cuts?”