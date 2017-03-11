We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata quote of the day

If cutting that welfare state means that women are getting less out now then that obviously means that before the cuts to the welfare state then women were getting more out.

Tim Worstall

March 11th, 2017

1 comment to Samizdata quote of the day

  • John Galt
    March 12, 2017 at 12:12 am

    If we were to prioritize spending on the same needs as the basis of contribution (i.e. those groups who contribute more receive more) this would lead to the opposite of what the lefties want, specifically higher taxation of white males to subsidise women and ethnic minorities.

    In total, the analysis estimates that the cuts will have cost women a total of £79bn since 2010, against £13bn for men.

    It shows that, by 2020, men will have borne just 14% of the total burden of welfare cuts, compared with 86% for women.

    I think a more appropriate question is “How much of the ‘cuts’* were actually the removal of wasteful, frivolous activities (verging on malfeasance) that, if reported in the Daily Mail would be held up to ridicule”.

    I suspect that a “Gender Audit” is the last thing that the lefties would want, as it would shine a light on the massively disproportionate amount that goes towards services and welfare for women and their children.

    * – While muttering “What bloody cuts?”

