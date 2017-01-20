“The Onion” Article of the Day

The Onion remains America’s Finest News Source™.
Quoting today’s masterpiece in full, though you should click through for the picture:
“WASHINGTON—Stopping and turning around as he made his way across the South Lawn after hearing the unmanned aerial vehicle hovering just feet behind him, outgoing President Barack Obama tearfully shooed away a loyal MQ-9 Reaper drone attempting to follow him out of the White House, sources confirmed Friday. “Go on now—get out of here!” said the former commander-in-chief, his lower lip trembling and his eyes welling with tears as he affected a stern tone of voice in an attempt to scare off the faithful hunter-killer drone that had spent the past eight years obediently at his side. “You can’t come with me anymore, you got that? Can’t you see this is for your own good? Now scram. What are you waiting for? Go!” At press time, a heartbroken Obama had thrown a rock in the drone’s direction, causing the unmanned aerial vehicle to flee into the sky, where it paused to look back one last time at its old master before flying off toward a Yemeni tribal wedding.”
The idea that Barack Obama has been too aggressive in fighting the Islamists is an “interesting” point of view.
Oh those pesky Yemeni tribal wedding 😆
*face palm*
I look forward to your serious geopolitical critique of an Onion article.