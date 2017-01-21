We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata quote of the day

· Economics, Business & Globalization · North American affairs · Slogans & Quotations

But the kind of protectionism that Trump appears to crave creates even more – including the very people it is intended to help. Consumers pay more for goods. Less wealth is created. The arteries of exchange, of innovation, of prosperity, become choked.

To her great credit, Theresa May grasps these truths – hence her refashioning of Brexit this week as a chance for Britain to turn its face to the world. To his great discredit, Donald Trump does not. (Although there are any number of CapX articles that could enlighten him.)

In that farewell address, America’s first President expressed his faith “that the good sense of our countrymen will guard the public weal… and that, although we may be a little wrong now and then, we shall return to the right path with more avidity”.

On many issues, Donald Trump has yet to choose his path. But on trade, it is crystal clear that he is going down the wrong one.

Robert Colvile

January 21st, 2017 |

5 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Paul Marks
    January 22, 2017 at 12:01 am

    True – Protectionism is NOT the answer. But something must be done – neither the people of the United States, or the people of the United Kingdom, can just carry on borrowing vast sums of money to pay for imported consumption goods.

    There has to be massive improvement in American, and in British, manufacturing.

  • Thailover
    January 22, 2017 at 12:29 am

    The article said that Theresa May mentally grasped something. This is obviously meant to be satire.

  • Perry de Havilland (London)
    January 22, 2017 at 12:37 am

    neither the people of the United States, or the people of the United Kingdom, can just carry on borrowing vast sums of money to pay for imported consumption goods (…) There has to be massive improvement in American, and in British, manufacturing.

    Your second point does not follow from your first point (which I agree with). Are you not a believer in the whole notion of comparative advantage?

  • Chester Draws
    January 22, 2017 at 1:02 am

    Trying to take on Asia at manufacturing seems unwise. What is so special about money earned from manufacturing?

    I think Trump is hoping that keeping manufacturing in US will protect jobs, not worrying about the balance of trade.

  • Roué le Jour
    January 22, 2017 at 1:06 am

    Trump may well make some bad decisions, but what his supporters are hoping is that once a decision is seen to be bad it will be reversed, in contrast to the standard socialist procedure of doubling down.

