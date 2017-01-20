One (rubbish) reason why Wales voted Leave

From Wales Online:
Burning rubbish, begging neighbours and driving miles to a tip – how families are dealing with monthly bin collections
Families are being forced to burn rubbish in one of the first areas to move to once-a-month waste collections.
People living in Conwy have spoken of their four-weekly collection “nightmare”.
While all the recycling, food waste and nappy bins are collected weekly the black bin is only taken once a month.
Even after a month, any black bags that won’t fit in residents’ wheelie bins will not be taken away.
Residents, in particular those with children, say they have to beg older neighbours to take their waste and even have to burn their rubbish to get rid of it or stand in the wheelie bin to help create room for more waste.
Other areas are also moving to a longer period between each bin collection, including Anglesey which will see their waste collection stretched to three weeks.
The very unpopular reduction in frequency of bin collections is widely seen as being a result of an EU target that 50% of household waste must be recycled by 2020. It is actually more complicated than that because the good boys and girls in the Welsh and Scottish governments had separately set their own “more ambitious” reycling targets. But those targets aren’t popular either, certainly not in Wales as their practical effects begin to show.
As reported by today’s Daily Mail,
Councils dealt with nearly 900,000 incidents of illegal dumping in 2014/15, with nearly two thirds of cases involving household waste. In Bury, Greater Manchester, where three-weekly collections were introduced two years ago, fly-tipping rose by 53 per cent in 2014/15 – compared to an average increase in England of 6 per cent.
Janet Finch-Saunders, Conservative assembly member for Aberconwy, north Wales, said: ‘There is a fly-tipping epidemic looming – it is only going to get worse if this four-weekly collection continues. North Wales is an area with seaside resorts and towns that rely on tourism.
Nor did it make the EU target any more beloved when it was reported that, perversely, the UK could face millions of pounds in EU recycling fines because it has reduced consumption of paper and cardboard and so produces less paper waste to recycle.
You can guarantee that the thieving bastards in “government” are still gouging the same (or more) in rates / taxes from the peasants for this drastic reduction in “service”.
There is probably a nice, handy municipal office that has room for a few thousand bags of rotting trash each week.
Says little Emily in the linked article: “If the UK fails to recycle 50 per cent of household waste by 2020 it could face fines from Brussels in excess of £500,000 a day…”
No, dear; do try to keep up. By 2020 the EU will have no power fine the UK anything for any reason.
Andrew Duffin, though I take great pleasure in noting that the EU targets will soon cease to be relevant to us in the UK, the writer was keeping up at the time that article was written in November 2014.
“There is probably a nice, handy municipal office that has room for a few thousand bags of rotting trash each week.”
That was my immediate thought as well. I’m surprised that it hasn’t occurred to lots of people to hand deliver their rubbish to their local council offices. I wonder how much it costs to deal with the fly tipping compared to the cost of collecting the rubbish properly?
Emptying the bins is the only thing that most people get for their Council Tax. Sadly, non of the places we lived in England were any good at it either.
Here in our little town in Texas, the council is corrupt as hell, but they do manage to empty the bins. There are giant dumpsters (no picking through your trash to sort it here) in the alley that are emptied weekly. If one fills up early, you can call the dump and they’ll have a nearby truck perform a brief diversion and give it an unscheduled emptying.
There’s probably a Mussolini analogy in there, somewhere.
Well they keep voting these clowns in, so it is hard to feel any sympathy.
John B, the Aberconwy constituency voted Conservative in both the last general election and the last Welsh Assembly election. Not that it would vitiate my sympathy if they had voted for some other party.
Here in Michigan, individual, private domestic services like having your trash hauled away are no business of the government. Even in socialist hell-holes like Detroit. And our trash hauler (a subsidiary of Waste Management) will take durn-near anything. If it’s too big for the compacter truck, they’ll send a flatbed. And they recycle a lot of what they haul – for Profit! They have a gigantic sorting facility, including a trammel that must be 100 feet long, and in the spring, we go buy the compost that they made from last year’s trash. Why is this any business of the ‘council’?
llater,
llamas