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We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
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Out: “Zack Polanski pledges to end the affordability crisis.” In: “‘Veg for seven pence is too cheap’, Zack Polanski says.”
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Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Contradictory person in his economic stance.
But then he is a mass of contradictions – for example claiming to want to preserve fields and woods, but also supporting mass immigration (which means they have to be built on), and supporting “Gay Rights” whilst also allying with Islam – which would throw people like himself from tall buildings.
He also claims to support the rights of women – which also does not fit well with his alliance with Islam.
The food contradiction goes back a long way with the left – and not just the extreme left such as “Zack”.
For example, Congressman Carter (the father of President Carter) broke with President Franklin Roosevelt because Congressman Carter could not stand the contradiction between the speeches, full of pretended concern for the poor, and the actions – destroying crops and farm animals to put food prices UP.
An historian I know (a “Wet” – formally one of the main people in the Tory Reform Group, so politics wildly different to mine) spent a lot of time going through the papers of Franklin Roosevelt and his associates – his conclusion was blunt “Roosevelt was a shit”, everything was a mass of contradictions, self serving actions, and double dealing – deception and general dishonesty.
The current President of South Korea says he bases his conduct on that of “FDR” – and I believe him.
It is hard to imagine so much stupidity and ignorance in one article never mind two.
But the crazy left is up to it. “Hold my vegan, locally sourced, carbon neutral beer” they tell us.
Technology is the only thing that has ever helped pull the poor out of crisis, and these morons think that the solution is for them, who probably don’t know how to turn on their laptops, are somehow better placed to run it? I am EXTREMELY optimistic with what these new technologies can provide to transform the world into a better place. I have two fears though — one is that the government takes over and sinks it and leaves us all in penury, and the other is that people are not adequately prepared for the change and tear it all down before the liberation it offers.
Fraser Orr – the truth is that the Greens (the leadership – not the ordinary dupes) are the opposite of what they claim to be. They do NOT want independent people living on small holdings and growing their own food and so on. That is not practical for most people – but the Green LEADERSHIP do not really want it anyway.
What the Green leadership really serve is Agenda 2030 – international “governance” of governments, corporations (corporations joined at the hip with governments) and “NGOs” (which turn out not be people engaging in voluntary action – but activists and professional managers paid by the taxpayers and by the donations of corporations).
People are to live in apartment blocks on a “basic income” – which they will have to spend on what the rulers tell them to spend it on. Every aspect of their lives controlled electronically. And the rich (who do not think any of this will apply to them) will get a nasty shock, a very nasty shock – for, eventually, it WILL apply to them (their “money” is mostly electronic – it can be confiscated just as the Russian assets were, the rich will become the EX rich).
A few months ago I overheard two ladies discussing this very agenda – and they were (rightly) opposed to it, and then one of them said “I am doing all an ordinary person can – I have joined the Green Party” – the lady really thought that the Green Party was AGAINST this agenda – whereas, in reality, it is working FOR this agenda. Just as the other political parties are – notice how all the parties agreed that the “welfare payments of criminals” should not be spend on booze – how is the state going to know what the “money” is spent on – only by the “money” being electronic – and it will not just apply to “criminals” – it will, eventually, apply to everyone – and everyone (apart from those of us who offend the powers that be) will live on the “basic income” – and be in government and corporate controlled apartments.
“You will own nothing – and you will be happy” – you will be “happy” or you will be punished, viciously punished.
It is hard not to totally despair.
And to those who think that Mr Putin is an alternative to all this…..
The traditional Russian village is dying (it has been dying since 1917 – but the 1990s brought some hope, which had turned out to be false hope) – Russia is the largest country in the world, yet people are to be packed into apartment blocks in cities with the land owned by the government or corporations – and everything (light, heat, food) controlled by the authorities.
See something familiar?
Mr Putin is not an “alternative” – he is the same.
The agenda against family farms in the West (in the Netherlands, Britain and so on) is nothing to do with Carbon Dioxide – it is about destroying independence, about concentrating everything under the government and pet corporations.
They will not even have to confiscate money – as money will be electronic, how much people have and what it is spent on – will be decided by the authorities.
The “Woke” among the rich do not care about this – as they think they will control the authorities (will be the authorities), they-are-mistaken. It is the old Henri Saint-Simon confidence trick – tell the Credit Bubble bankers (and so on) that they will be in charge – and then betray them – use the mob on them, the very mob they paid for. The Duke of Orleans was the richest person in France and he financed the Revolution of 1789 – that did not prevent his “friends” robbing and murdering him. The fate of “Bill” Gates and co will not be different.
Will the new society work?
Will a society where people live on a Basic Income and everything is controlled by the authorities work?
No it will not work – it will collapse, mass starvation.
Maybe he should campaign for affordable dental care, judging by his snaggletoothed appearance.
A grifter is all he is.
Johnathan Pearce – no, indeed if only he was just a grifter.
“A man is seldom so innocently engaged as when he is after money” – Dr Johnson.
People will do bad things for money – but they will do far worse things out of belief.
“Zack” is certainly greedy and corrupt – but that is the least bad thing about him, the beliefs (beliefs shared by so many of the “educated”) are much worse.