Some epic reportage by Caolan Robertson. Highly recommended.
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This is Ireland’s sanctions hypocrisy in 90 seconds
Some epic reportage by Caolan Robertson. Highly recommended.
June 7th, 2026 |
14 comments to This is Ireland’s sanctions hypocrisy in 90 seconds
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Yes indeed.
For some years the left, Sinn Fein and their friends, in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland (who, falsely, are called Nationalists) have hated Jews – almost as much as they hate the idea of an independent Ireland (oh yes – the “Nationalists” do not want an independent Ireland, they want rule by the European Union and the “International Community”, and they despise traditional Catholic culture – ask them about abortion).
But there is no “hypocrisy” here – they hate Israel because it is (mostly) Jewish, and they want Russia to win in Ukraine because (in their eyes) the government of Ukraine is “Jewish”. The Islamic Republic of Iran tyranny is an ally of Mr Putin – and they support the IRI against the United States.
It is all consistent – no hypocrisy.
The word you are looking for to describe Sinn Fein and their friends is not “hypocrisy” – the correct word is EVIL.
I remember seeing “Ukrainian refugees” being welcomed to the Republic of Ireland – they were obviously NOT Ukrainian, the establishment (not just Sinn Fein – but the “mainstream” parties as well – and the unelected officials and “experts” as well) were using Mr Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as an excuse to import even more people from Africa and Middle East. No doubt there were lots of real Ukrainian refugees as well – but those were NOT the people the establishment were happy about. “But Paul – these Africans and Middle Easterners were in Ukraine” – well they should NOT have been.
The establishment in Ireland (the local branch of the international establishment) hate Ireland, they hate the Irish people – they wish, over time, to destroy them.
It is much the same in other Western nations.
The Shinners are evil, yeah, but that’s not what this is about. It’s about the Irish government shaking hands with Zelensky while selling materials to the Russian war machine. That’s what this is about. And for sure, Ireland’s far from the only European nation still doing business with Putin, but we’re world class when it comes to hypocrisy, quick to sing about Black 47 while trousering some roubles.
Deacon – it is not just Sinn Fein – it is the “mainstream” political parties as well.
They want to destroy Ireland, the Irish people, their policies make that plain – not just on immigration, but on supporting the “Social Revolution” at home.
As in other Western nations it is a two pronged attack – it is NOT just about actively encouraging (with “anti discrimination” laws and endless government benefits and services) it is also about destroying the family and reducing the fertility rate to below replacement level – that is what the “Social Revolution” is for, and not just in Ireland – elsewhere to, destroying the family and other cultural institutions to leave people helpless individuals and an all mighty state, and over-the-long-term getting rid of the Irish people (and other Western peoples).
It is NOT genocide in the sense of gas chambers and so on – but it is genocide in the sense of the long term objective.
That is the nature of the international establishment – including in the United States.
Two pronged attack – encourage the immigration (and then natural increase of – births) of hostile population groups, give them special laws (demanding they be employed and housed and so on) and benefits and services that immigrants never used to have – but also destroy Civil Society (the family and so on) in Western nations, in order to both undermine cultural institutions, AND indeed end the biological existence of the Western peoples in the long term (NOT by gas chambers and so on – but by reducing the fertility rate below replacement level). The double purpose of the “Social Revolution”.
For example, there is no “hypocrisy” in the Mayor of London supporting “Pride Month” (and the event on July 4th – that date has been carefully chosen, in order to spit on the largest “infidel” Western power) whilst NOT supporting such things in the Islamic world.
No “hypocrisy” at all – as the Mayor of London sees such movements as a weapon to undermine Western societies, and he most certainly does not want to undermine Islamic societies (he is just back from making the formal pilgrimage to Mecca), Islamic groups wrote about this in the early 1990s – how they would ally will radical groups in the West for the purpose of undermining Western nations – and then terminate these groups when they had served their purpose.
When what Islam sees as “degenerates” have served their purpose in undermining Western nations – the “useful idiots” will then be killed.
There is no way that any of this could have succeeded without the active help of the Western establishment over a very long period of time.
Brendan O’Neill has been writing about anti-Semitism in Ireland for some time. This is his latest.
Philip Scott Thomas.
Yes the hated of Jews in the Republic of Ireland, and among the “Nationalist Community” (who are NOT nationalist – they do NOT want an independent Ireland, they want rule by the international community – the E.U. and so on) in Northern Ireland, is extreme.
But it is just an extreme form of the hatred of Jews in most Western nations now – remember it was NOT just Muslims who came out on to the streets directly after October 7th 2023 to celebrate the mass rape, mutilation and murder of Jews (nothing to do with any “occupation” – all Jews were removed from Gaza in 2005, there-was-no-occupation in 2023), it was their leftist allies as well.
Most teachers and other such Guardian readers in Britain love the idea of Jews being slaughtered – that is the way things are. And it is much the same in the United States (where the New York Times pushes stories that even Julius Streicher would have had a problem with – for example that Jews rape people with dogs) and other Western nations.
“Why?” – why does the left hate Jews, well there are reasons.
Karl Marx (himself from a once Jewish family) wrote the following “What is the God of the Jew? Money! What is the religion of the Jew? Hucksterism!” – and Karl Marx was not alone, many leftists from Jewish families are desperate to “kill the Jew in themselves” – by spreading hatred of Jews.
But it is more than that – it is also a sense of betrayal.
It is often forgotten today, but Israel was once considered a leftist country – and much of the left (at least the non-Marxist left) supported it.
Only 5% of Jews choose to live in egalitarian communities (of various sorts) in Israel – but they got the attention, and the Labour Party was the government of Israel (although it never had an absolute majority) till the 1970s.
Look at Israel today – increasingly religious, strong families, fertility rate above replacement level, and openly CAPITALIST.
The left feel a deep sense of betrayal, personal betrayal, by Israel – so they want the seven million Jews (“from the river to the sea”) DEAD.
And not just dead – the left want these millions of Jews to be humiliated and degraded before they are killed, the “Social Justice” crowd in the universities (and so on) have made that very clear.
So it is not just a Republic of Ireland thing – although, yes, things are a bit extreme there.
But, last point, the left do not just hate Jews – they have Western populations in general.
The objective of the left used to be to destroy traditional Western societies so that a wonderful new society could be built upon the ashes.
They do not, not deep down, believe in the “wonderful new society” any more – they just want to destroy what is left of traditional Western societies.
They just want ashes and dried human blood.
And the left control most institutions – including in the United States.
The Tall Poppy syndrome.
I’m reminded of a passage in one of James Joyce’s novels (either “Portrait of the Artist” or “Ulysses” – I can’t remember which).
The central character, Stephen Dedalus, is a student at the Jesuit College, and one of the teachers tells him:
“Stephen, do you realise that Ireland is the only country that has never persecuted the Jews. And do you know why that is, Stephen? It’s because we never let them in!”
I last went to Ireland about 13 years ago. I was admittedly enjoying myself too much at a friend’s wedding in County Mayo to notice the level of moral and political degeneracy that appears to be embedded in the country.
I’ve no intention to return there any time soon. There are plenty of other places I’d rather spend my money in.
Back in the day I visited Ireland frequently, checking out my ancestral haunts.
No more and (probably) never again. I’m done with it.
Beautiful country. Pity about the people.
Alisa – correct.
Both for reasons that successful people draw attention to themselves and are seen (by tyrants) as a threat – but also, as you also know, because socialist doctrine believes that any inequality is an “injustice” (according to the “Social Justice” doctrine – which is the enemy of traditional justice – to each their own), holding that it must be the result of “exploitation and oppression”.
This is, for example, the doctrine that both of the Communist candidates for Mayor of Los Angeles hold – both the present (pro Castro) Mayor – the worse Mayor in the history of Los Angeles, and the Marxist (“Democratic Socialists of America” – founded by the Marxist Mr Harrington) lady from India.
Johnathan Pearce – try the Isle of Man, same weather as Ireland, same scenery as Ireland, but lower government spending and taxation – and not filled with hatred.