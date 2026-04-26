A dangerous profession

Suspect in custody after shots fired at White House correspondents’ dinner, reports the BBC:

Gunshots were fired at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington DC on Saturday night. The suspect was arrested. An officer was shot at close range, but his bullet-proof vest saved him. Here’s a recap of what happened: The annual event was held at the Washington Hilton hotel, with Trump attending for the first time as president

First Lady Melania Trump, Vice-President JD Vance and hundreds journalists, media personalities and government officials were also there

A suspected gunman ran into the hotel foyer, trying to get past security officers and metal detectors, at about 00:45 GMT

Loud bangs were heard, prompting security service personnel to immediately escort the president and other officials from the venue

Hundreds of guests stayed behind for about an hour before the ballroom was cleared

Trump shared images and a video of the suspect on social media

Cole Tomas Allen, 31, is reportedly the suspect

Allen is expected to be charged on Monday with several offences, including using a firearm during a crime of violence

Trump told reporters afterwards, “I can’t imagine many professions that are more dangerous” when reflecting on several shooting attempts over the past three years

Update: As usual, everyone is rushing to find out the suspect’s politics. So far he’s weakly linked to the Democrats – a $25 donation to Kamala Harris and the fact that he’s a teacher. I do not, in fact, blame the entire Left for one man trying to assassinate Donald Trump. But I come damn close to blaming the entire “liberal” media for the unseemly haste to look up the would-be killer’s political donations. The haste is actually quite rational given the propensity of both old and new media to highlight or hide a suspect’s background depending on political convenience. These media double standards go back a long time. Here’s a Samizdata post from 2011: Two contrasting articles by Michael Tomasky on spree killers. Here are two quotes from different articles by Mr Tomasky:

Quote No.1 from this article: In the US, where hate rules at the ballot box, this tragedy has been coming for a long time:

… You don’t have to believe that alleged shooter, Jared Loughner, is a card-carrying Tea Party member (he evidently is not) to see some kind of connection between that violent rhetoric and what happened in Arizona on Saturday.

Quote No.2 from this article: American, for better or worse: