“Anti-Trump sentiment being examined as motive for White House press dinner shooting”? Gosh, really?

Yes, really. It’s in the Guardian: Anti-Trump sentiment being examined as motive for White House press dinner shooting
Do you think they’ll find any? I’ve got a few ideas as to where the investigators might look. Real out-of-the-box, blue-sky thinking.
Remember this map, put out by Sarah Palin’s Political Action Committee in late 2010?
In case the image goes away, it is headed “20 House Democrats from districts we carried in 2008 voted for the health care bill. IT’S TIME TO TAKE A STAND” and shows a map of the states of USA with clip art images of crosshairs over those districts. Below that is a list of the representatives of those districts.
Here are three different Guardian articles published on one day, 9th January 2011, linking that map to the shooting spree by Jared Loughner in which he attempted to murder Representative Gabrielle Giffords and did murder six others.
Ewen MacAskill: Gabrielle Giffords shooting reignites row over rightwing rhetoric in US
Jessica Valenti: The shooting of Gabrielle Giffords highlights the ‘man-up’ culture in US politics
Chris McGreal: Arizona shooting: ‘Does she have any enemies?’ ‘Yeah. The whole Tea Party’
The metaphor of targeting is very common in politics. A few days before the last-but-two attempt to assassinate Donald Trump, President Biden said it was “time to put Trump in a bullseye”, without anyone thinking Joe Biden put Thomas Crooks up to it.
But that map, Sarah Palin’s map, is different. No evidence was ever presented that Jared Loughner ever even saw the map (which had been put out by the failed vice-presidential candidate’s Political Action Committee several months previously and was about a specific political issue, Obama’s healthcare bill, in which he had no documented interest) – let alone that he was moved to murder by the clip art of a target over Gabrielle Gifford’s district.
Yet the New York Times, no less, told us that the link between The Map and political incitement was clear. In an editorial called America’s Lethal Politics the NYT said,
“Was this attack evidence of how vicious American politics has become? Probably. In 2011, when Jared lee Loughner opened fire in a supermarket parking lot, greviously wounded Representative Gabby Giffords and killing six people, including a 9-year-old girl, the link to political incitement was clear. Before the shooting, Sarh Palin’s political action committee circulated a map of targeted electoral districts that puts Ms Giffords and 19 other Democrats under stylized cross hairs.”
Actually, it put the places they represented under the cross hairs, not the representatives themselves, but that is beside the point. The point is behold the power of the map.
Obviously the use of the metaphor of a target cannot explain why people try to assassinate Donald Trump, or else Joe Biden would be in the crosshai- sorry, in the frame, now. Equally obviously, the endless stream of claims in left wing media that Donald Trump is a “pedophile, rapist and traitor” cannot explain why people try to assassinate Donald Trump, or else left wing media outlets would be bad like Sarah Palin.
Wake up, sheeple. It’s that accursed map. It wasn’t just Palin’s PAC that published it, it was re-published by a zillion left-wing newspapers and websites. Every left-winger in America must have seen it. A smart CalTech-bound kid like Cole Tomas Allen would certainly have been politically aware at the age of sixteen. He must have seen it. We already know of its power to reach across time and space to penetrate and warp vulnerable minds. Just watch The Ring and you’ll understand.
It is not just the Guardian that has been pushing endless lies and hate against President Trump (and others) it is almost the entire international media that has done so – including supposedly “conservative” parts of the international media. And the education system (schools and universities) spread the same lies and the same hate.
“If you are taking flak – you are over the target”.
President Trump does not just talk conservative policies, he sometimes (sometimes) carries them out – securing the border (the difference with the Biden Administration is striking), the rebuilding of the armed forces (long left to decay in Britain), allowing (but not forcing) State governments to act against baby-killing (the reversal of Roe V Wade), the reduction of taxation (which Liz Truss was destroyed for TRYING to do), the closing down of various government agencies that pushed far left policies (at home and overseas), and-so-on.
The real reason they hate him is that sometimes (sometimes – certainly not all the time) he does good things, they hate good things. The only sort of “conservative” elected government they will tolerate is one which acts as a rubber stamp for leftist policies and never reverses them – i.e. an elected government that is “in office, but not in power”.
The exposure of fake conservatives in the United States is also instructive.
For example, Bill Kristol (at the center of establishment “conservative” thought for years) – who supported the Socialist/Islamist (two contradictory belief systems – somehow mixed together) Mamdani as Mayor of New York City, and now openly supports packing the Supreme Court even though he knows that a leftist Supreme Court would destroy the 1st Amendment (Freedom of Speech) and the rest of the Bill of Rights. It is not “even though” – as destroying the Bill of Rights is his objective, he regards fundamental liberties (such as Freedom of Speech and the Right to Keep and Bear Arms) as incompatible with “liberalism” – a word that has had its meaning reversed, liberalism used to mean being pro liberty (rolling back the state) – now the word means the extermination of liberty.
President Trump unintentionally (he had no plan to do so) has exposed the fake conservatives, the establishmentarians, who never achieved anything conservative in office – because they never really wanted to achieve anything conservative.
In Britain there were real conservatives who found themselves powerless in office, such as Jacob Rees Mogg, or Liz Truss (whose very name has been made a smear – made so by the most vicious smear campaign against a British person I have ever seen, truly the lady must have given the establishment a scare – hence this intense indoctrination campaign to get the public to despise the lady), but there were also fake conservatives who were only too happy to go along with the officials and “experts”.
Fake conservatives such as Jeremy Hunt – an ex Chancellor and still a Member of Parliament.
He was not undermined by the establishment Collectivists – because he is one of them, and he was not alone.
Perhaps another reason the liberal/left hate Trump is that not only does he (sometimes) carry out conservative policies, he apparently doesn’t care about the liberal/left’s opinions. And the the liberal/left are all about their opinions, so the dismissal hurts.
Discovered Joys – yes indeed.
And President Trump also calls out the media (and so on) as the disgrace they are – he does it to their faces, as they pose as objective truth seekers, whilst actually being smearing-scum.