|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
JRM vs Rupert
“Basically my philosophy is Austrian School economics” – at 21:12 in this interview between Jacob Rees-Mogg and Rupert Lowe. How refreshing to see a media interview in which neither participant is an idiot.
What do we think? Is there hope for Britain?
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Rupert Lowe’s main objective is ensuring Nigel Farage doesn’t crush Labour & the ‘Conservatives’.
That hope sure as hell isn’t represented by Lowe’s vanity project.
“That hope sure as hell isn’t represented by Lowe’s vanity project.”
JRM’s point was that his strategy is doomed. If it’s vanity, that would be an explanation for pursuing a doomed strategy.
The policies l, on the other hand, at least the economic ones, I wish could have a chance. I don’t see too many other people arguing for them.
It seems to me that the question is not “what is the political candidate’s philosophy” but rather “what is the political philosophy of the average Briton?”
And that question has a much less appealing answer than “Austrian”? I think this is one time in Britain where it is not hate speech to say “bloody foreigner” 😉
Both men hold opinions I agree with – and Jacob Rees-Mogg has bitter experience of government where Civil Servants ignored his orders.
The argument that Rupert Lowe is “splitting the vote” could equally be applied to Nigel Farage – for example Philip Hollobone (who was one of the best members of the last Parliament – indeed a “Spartan”) lost his seat here in Kettering, because the Reform Party “split the vote” in 2024.
And if the Greens win the Kettering town council by-election in the Hanwood Park ward in May, it will be because the Reform Party “split the vote”.
The left act like professionals in elections – for example there was no Green Party candidate in the recent Burton Latimer council by-election – where the Conservatives and Reform cut each other’s throats, so the Liberal Democrats won. And there is no Liberal Democrat or Labour candidate in Hanwood Park – thus giving the Greens a clear run.
There is no real policy divide between Jacob Rees-Mogg (and the rest of the Conservative Party membership), the Reform Party, and Restore – and over a hundred thousand members is a bit more than a “vanity project”.
We all need to unite and defeat the real enemy – the Civil Service and the independent agencies, such as the Bank of England.
As it is we are just fighting each other.
Considering he is not just ahead in the polls and has a meaningful nationwide party infrastructure now, no, it cannot be equally applied to Nigel Farage.
Perry – I gave you concrete examples in actual elections, and you reply with opinion polls.
Reasonably, I can see how someone who is a loyal member of the Conservative Party might feel a bit of schadenfreude watching Restore do to Reform what Reform did to the Cons.
bobby b – not schadenfreaude, grim repetition.
Vote splitting is a real problem – it has happened in the past (I gave specific examples) and it is happening right now.
For example, if I had not been in Cambridge today I would have been knocking on doors in Hanwood Park – a place where there are three (only three) candidates.
A Conservative candidate, a Reform Party candidate, and a Green Party candidate.
The vote on the right is split in Hanwood Park – the vote on the left is not split.
So guess what is likely to happen.
By the way in Cambridge (where the actual County Council is up for election in May) I did not see a single Reform or Conservative poster – it was all Labour, Green and Lib Dem (this typical of wealthy places with lots of public employees – such as university towns, but it is NOT just people connected to the universities who vote for the left, it is lots of wealthy people).
As for Restore – Rupert Lowe may say he does not care about vote splitting (although he did quite say that in his interview) – but he seems to care in practice, as he will not be putting up candidates in May (his hundred thousand members have been told to hold fire – NOT to stand against Reform or the Conservatives) – apart from in Great Yarmouth, the town which Mr Lowe represents in Parliament.
If the Conservatives and Reform had any sense they would say to Restore (and to each other) “let us talk – let us work out a deal”, but they are NOT doing that, even though the left clearly ARE doing that (at least in my part of the world – see my previous comments).
The left are operating professionally – but the right are not, the right are operating emotionally.
This is a serious matter – emotion (the passions) must be controlled by reason (no mad David Hume “reason is, and ought to be, the slave of the passions” stuff).
Although it is hard to be professional when, for example, you have had armed police sent to your home – which is what that liar Zia Yusuf did to Rupert Lowe.
But we all have to get over these things – there is a serious job to be done.
And if that means shaking hands with Zia Yusef – fair enough.
“The vote on the right is split”
It genuinely amazes me how many people still try to pass the Conservative Party of as in any way ‘Right-wing’ in any meaningful sense of the term. It’s not ’emotional’ for those of us with memories longer than that of a goldfish to say no to deals with the Party that spent 14 years in power enthusiastically destroying the country just because the parties of the Left are a bit more obvious about it. What possible reason do we have to ever trust a single word out of a Conservative mouth again?
Exactly so, Carl. We are destroying the Conservative Party and are prepared to suffer whatever indignities come our way until the New Right comes to the rescue of the Old.
It makes no sense to say “Reform split the vote” any more than it makes sense to say that the Conservatives split the vote. The vote was split between the two. I don’t understand why you would want change and then still vote Conservative anyway. The party has repeatedly promised change and then delivered more of the same, how can anyone not be aware of this?
Carl Williams – the opinions of most Conservative Party members are the same as most of the members of the Reform Party and most of the members of Restore Party.
Carl Williams, mongoose and Stonyground – I have told you, time and time again, what happens in government (both locally and nationally) but you persist in the comforting delusion that ex ministers like Jacob Rees-Mogg are really leftists and that the officials and “experts” faithfully followed their orders.
You have been taught that elected politicians make the decisions – and you seem unable to free yourselves from this error.
“how can anyone” not see Council Tax going up exactly the same under councils supposedly under the control of the Reform Party as it did when these councils were supposedly under the control of the Conservatives.
And it is the same at national level – on Covid policy and everything else.
Former Prime Minister Liz Truss, and many others, have tried to explain reality in Britain to you – but you refuse to see it.
Mr Farage said, repeatedly, that Council Tax would be cut – instead it is being increased by the legal maximum.
Mr Farage was NOT lying – he just did not understand how government works, this was brought home to me when he said (again and again) “send in the auditors” – as if local government did not spend vast sums of money on auditors (internal and external) every year. He seemed to think that “auditing” was about saving money – when it is really (of course) about employing auditing companies (like so many corporations – they earn money from government contracts). It is the same with the roads – the roads locally are controlled by the Keir Corporation and are, of course, awful – and they have been awarded the contract for another few years (I do NOT blame the Reform Party for that – I understand that the officials and experts would not have given them any real alternative).
Mr Farage is a campaigner – he does not understand what he would face if he ever came into government, even though Jacob Rees-Mogg (and others) have tried to explain it to him – again and again.
As for Rupert Lowe = Mr Farage should have sacked the liar Zia Yusef (the idea that putting Muslims in senior positions would get Muslim votes was refuted by the by-election in Manchester – sorry Mr Farage but, whether you like it or not, Islam was “alienated” some 14 centuries ago – and nothing you do, or do not do, will change that – so your comment that “if we alienate Islam, we will lose” was in error), not Rupert Lowen (false charges and armed police going to his home), but we-are-where-we-are – and we all have to work this out (somehow).
The Conservatives, Reform and Restore must work together against the real enemy – the officials, the “experts”, and (yes) the politically depended Corporations.
Otherwise there is no hope. So no-more-in-fighting.
Paul Marks – Carl Williams, mongoose and Stonyground – I have told you, time and time again, what happens in government (both locally and nationally) but you persist in the comforting delusion that ex ministers like Jacob Rees-Mogg are really leftists and that the officials and “experts” faithfully followed their orders.
No, we get it, Paul, and we believe you. You describe the problem very accurately. But it is only a political five minutes ago that the nation delivered your beloved Conservative Party the EU referendum mandate and thereafter a HoC majority of over 80. This was the chance of a lifetime. And what did the Conservative Party do with it?
One half worked tirelessly to thwart the will of the people while the other half – including you and JRM – sat whining and saying that nothing could be done. Well, if you cannot do anything when elected, we will elect somebody else. I would have at least fired the top two or three levels of the Civil Service before getting Borissed or Trussed. That would have achieved something.
We understand that the new boys will struggle and that the institutions will work against them. Which of them BTW is the Establishment/MI5 blocker? I choose to support the one who got us out of the EU and has spent half his life achieving that. Maybe he is a wiser owl than he gets credit for. We even understand that they may have to hide their detailed intentions ahead of getting elected but the alternative is ugly indeed. A good part of Europe has decided to save itself. This will happen come what may but this is the last chance saloon ahead of mayhem.
“You have been taught that elected politicians make the decisions – and you seem unable to free yourselves from this error.”
So, what you are saying is that we are living in a dictatorship and that voting is completely pointless. In that case, why does it matter who split the vote? Then again, if the problem is that the Civil Service needs sorting out then all of the established parties have a proven track record of failure.
Paul:
You say that Zia Yusuf’s allegations against Rupert Lowe are false, but we do not know that. Lowe is alleged to have threatened to shoot Zia, mentioning that he was a good shot. Maybe he did, but of course it was not a serious threat. Without an independent witness, no case could proceed, and so the police dropped it. It does not mean the threat was not made.
The police seize the guns of any gun owner caught up in a complaint like this. The only surprise is that Lowe got his guns back so quickly when the case was dropped. Usually any normal citizen finds the police refuse to give him his guns back for reasons of “public safety”, and he will have to sue them through the Crown Court (if he has the money) to get them back. Judges usually side with the police by the way.
It is not our error, it is your dishonesty. The Tories had an 80 seat majority with which they did nothing. Net zero and mass third world immigration were enthusiastically supported by every Tory PM (2010-2024) except Truss. So enthusiastic was Johnson about both these things that he didn’t bother to lie about supporting them.
And, as Stonyground points out, if voting doesn’t matter and MPs have no power, why are you so desperate that the right wing vote isn’t split? IMO the best way to avoid splitting the right wing vote is to make clear to voters that the Tories are no long a right wing party and haven’t been for two decades. The best way to get a right wing government in Britain is to first kill the Tory party.
I can understand (understand – not agree) with why the Reform Party is not really pushing repatriation of even illegal migrants – indeed why it seems (seems) to be indifferent to the demographic disaster that is taking place (which may well lead to the end of the British people – not “just” the English, it is clear that the Welsh, Scots and Irish are NOT going to be spared in the long term – the establishment wants them, as well as the English, destroyed), “racist!” is a deadly word in Britain and much of the Western world (it has been made so by many decades of indoctrination) – so any policy that could be deemed “racist!” is dangerous to a party that advocates it.
But why the support for the power of the Bank of England and Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR)?
No one is going to accuse you of “racism” for opposing the power of the Bank of England and OBR – so why just give up on economic policy as well as on demographic policy?
Why? Why give up on economic policy – give up on any chance of the elected government (rather than officials and “experts”) making economic policy?
“Paul you could ask Kemi this same question – it is not just Nigel”.
Yes I know.
Whilst “the blob” (the officials and “experts”) continue to rule, elections are pointless – yet neither Nigel or Kemi seem to see this.
At least Rupert Lowe is against the rule of officials and “experts” who have never opened a real economics text in their lives and do not know what the Austrian School is.
Can we in Britain at least have an independent ECONOMIC policy?
Why does the international establishment want all Western peoples (not just the English, Welsh, Scottish and Irish – ALL Western peoples) destroyed?
Well the existence of Western peoples violates “Social Justice” (as well as upsetting Gaia) – and working for the gradual genocide of entire peoples is “anti” racist.
Note that there is never any condemnation of non Western peoples for violating “Diversity” – no demands that, say, Nigeria has a white person as President, or white people in its sports teams, it is very much a one-way-street. Western = bad.
Ditto religion – for example there are no international demands that Islamic countries allow people to evangelize (try and convert Muslims to Christianity) and allow Muhammed to be attacked as Jesus is attacked in Western countries.
Again – very much a one way street.
So it is NOT that the international establishment really support Diversity (they do not), or tolerance, or freedom of expression – they support none of these things, they just hate the West, hate Westerners.
And yet the establishment control the West – which they hate.
This is unfortunate.
Paul:
I too am disappointed that Reform under Jenrick’s lead have committed to keeping Bank of England “independence” and the OBR.
I can only suppose that Jenrick wants to avoid any repetition of the Liz Truss mini-budget fiasco. I doubt it will work. Your enemies are always your enemies. I suppose the plan might work if he replaces the heads of both organisations, but even then I doubt it. There is some justification for having a central bank, I reluctantly suppose, but none whatsoever for the OBR, a malign creation of George Osborne, who really is best forgotten.