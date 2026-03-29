A (belated) Swedish perspective on Radical Feminism

The other day I found this Swedish video giving a perspective (from around 2018) on radical feminism. Tip is to set the video to give you English subtitles if you aren’t fluent in Swedish.

Assuming that it is satire, let it be put in the balance when one assesses the contribution of the land of Olaf Palme and Gunnar Myrdal to the World,

And again, if this was so obvious in 2018, why did it take so long for these types to be called out for what they are elsewhere?