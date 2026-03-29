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We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
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A (belated) Swedish perspective on Radical Feminism
The other day I found this Swedish video giving a perspective (from around 2018) on radical feminism. Tip is to set the video to give you English subtitles if you aren’t fluent in Swedish.
Assuming that it is satire, let it be put in the balance when one assesses the contribution of the land of Olaf Palme and Gunnar Myrdal to the World,
And again, if this was so obvious in 2018, why did it take so long for these types to be called out for what they are elsewhere?
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Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Mr Ed – one interesting thing is that in 2018, or today, no such skit attacking feminist (and other leftist) ideology would could have been broadcast on ABC, CBS or NBC in the United States (even on Fox News the “Half Hour Newshour” comedy show was forced to stop – because the left just went insane with rage about even moderate mockery in comedy skits), or on a British television station.
The Swedes are less “Woke” than their reputation would have it – and were so even in 2018.
Two years later (2020) the leading official in Sweden in charge of public health asked for evidence before ordering a Covid “lockdown” and as no evidence was produced by the international establishment – he did not order one.
“Evidence? You want evidence? Why do you not understand that lockdowns are good-in-themselves, as a demonstration of power, and a preperation for the future of total control!”
On “Woke” doctrine – it was just so absurd to suggest that Sweden (Sweden) had “structural – institutional” “exploitation and oppression” of women (or black people, or homosexuals, or whatever) that the whole “Critical Theory” Marxist project became an object of ridicule = as it should be.