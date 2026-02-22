|
UK has not given US permission to use RAF bases for Iran strikes
UK has not given US permission to use RAF bases for Iran strikes… ok, I get it, bonehead Trump has acted in ways that make it clear the Atlantic alliance of yore is now largely dead, for which there are serious geopolitical consequences. But surely, given there still are US bases are on British territory, at least for now, and the theocratic Iranian government is a manifestly unfriendly power, hampering US strikes on the mass murderous mullahs is perverse. That too will have geopolitical consequences.
The lunatic UKGov wants to give Chagos to an ally of China (and pay for the ‘privilege’ of giving them away, for reasons that must surely boil down to naked corruption), I imagine US has drawn up contingency plans to simply take Diego Garcia over if worse comes to worse, with all that implies.
Which countries have given the US permission to use their bases/airspace to attack Iran from?
I’m seeing that Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Jordan have said they won’t allow US strikes from bases in their countries or use of their airspace to do so.