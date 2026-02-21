|
Samizdata quote of the day – A radioactive, reanimated corpse stitched together from clout, resentment, and cocaine
To be clear, none of this has much to do with actual right-wing or conservative political thought. If you’re wearing tweed and reading Sir Roger Scruton, please carry on.
The influencer ecosystem I once inhabited was the Chernobyl-ass Frankenstein of right-wing politics. A radioactive, reanimated corpse stitched together from clout, resentment, and cocaine, which desperately needs to be taken out back and shot for everyone’s good (it’s own included). Unfortunately, monsters are hard to kill
– Lauren Southern
I read several posts by this lady on her Substack and came away with a sense of how unpleasant much of this online experience now is.
Oh well, on with the weekend.
Lauren Southern claims to have been very badly treated by her husband – and I suspect the lady is telling the truth about that.
As for other people the lady attacks – I am sure there are some rotten apples on the right.
The teetotal Donald John Trump can not be blackmailed (if he had anything that could be used against him the Corporate State would have used it long ago) – but some drug abuser and/or sexual pervert can be blackmailed, so is exactly the sort of person that the security and intelligence services would promote as “controlled opposition”.
For example, I suspect, strongly suspect, that Nick Fuentes has been a tool of the security services – for years.
It is also worth noting that Tucker Carlson has, in private, always hated (really hated) Donald Trump – as the leaked e.mails show. So what is Mr Carlson doing in the MAGA movement? He can only have one reason to be there – that reason being to DISCREDIT it by linking it to support of Mr Putin, hated of Jews, and support for Islamic powers such as the Islamic Republic of Iran.
In short, none of what appear to be Mr Carlson’s opinions, what he spouts in public, may be his real opinions.
On the other hand I suspect that Candace Owens is NOT an agent of the Deep State (the Corporate State – who have influence over SCOTUS and so on – which is only to be expected given the social environment that Justices live in), the lady appears to really believe everything she says – from the Moon landings were faked, onwards. Mental illness – which should be pitied, not despised.
Sadly rather than helping Candace Owens, some people seek to “validate” her delusions (about the murder of Mr Kirk and so on) – which pushes this unfortunate lady deeper-and-deeper into mental illness.
I fear that will end in terrible tragedy.
People now are starting to forget that before he “jumped the shark” by promoting supporters of the Third Reich, Mr Carlson was an incredibly effective infiltration agent.
For example, Mr Carlson got many conservatives citing Theodore “Teddy” Roosevelt – which was grimly amusing as (as Mr Carlson knows very well) Theodore Roosevelt was an ardent Progressive, who supported lynching (for example of some Italian men) and believed there should be no limits to government power at all – with all natural resources (including land) being controlled by the government – see, for example, the platform of his Progressive (“Bull Moose”) Party in 1912.
To get conservatives cheering the name of “Teddy” Roosevelt must have amused Mr Carlson greatly. By the way the late Richard Nixon was a “TR” fan – which should surprise no one who has studied the record of President Nixon – wage and price controls, unlimited government spending, support for government health care, crawling to Mao (perhaps the largest scale mass murderer in human history), and-so-on.
Reading through all of this and having lost touch with Southern’s activities a good 7-8 years or so ago due to my my decision to get the hell off of any form of proper ‘social media’ apart from the occasional article comment at that time, I find said decision is 1000% reinforced.
I think all this stuff is proof that the human mind is not capable of existing simultaneously in two worlds, the physical one and the cyber one. It drives those who try to do it insane.
One begins to wonder if the invention of the internet and the creation of instant global universal communication may in fact be what destroys civilisation. Forget nuclear holocaust, wars over water, energy or religion, climate change or mass starvation, what will eventually destroy us is the ability to post every little thing that pops into our heads online for the world to see and react to.
This article, Tuning out the Clown Show, was quite prescient about the online influencer racket.
I read her book & all my vague doubts about Yaxley-Lennon, in spite of agreeing with him, made me confident that my instincts are good. And that’s a pity because “Tommy Robinson” (& Rupert Lowe for that matter) are right about so many things, yet they come with the plaguebringer’s touch.
Ragnar, I hear you :-/
I can see myself nicking that final remark.
I have a reason for holding the Right to a lower standard than the Left as far as policing cranks, trolls, etc. It’s definitely not sufficient for concluding, “The things the cranks, etc. say are correct.” It’s probably not sufficient for concluding, “The cranks are a net benefit to the Right’s coalition.” I think it is sufficient for concluding, “It’s unreasonable to expect the Right to put together a coalition omitting these cranks.”
The reason is the progressives’ “long march through the institutions” that Gramsci made explicit. If you want to keep cranks & trolls from gaining influence, it’s not sufficient for those cranks, etc. to be incorrect (unfortunately). You need some sort of organization capable of saying, “These people are wrong.” Otherwise, when you try to persuade people to agree with your politics, they don’t really have an easy way to tell whether or not you agree with the cranks.
Unfortunately, since the progressives took over academia, these organizations gated out intellectuals against socialism. Once they got control of universities that received subsidies & tax breaks for being intellectual leaders, anyone forming an organization that disagreed with them had to pay for both their own organization & the progressive organizations.
Best of all, since progressive philosophies kept failing to produce utopia, successive generations of progressives could say their predecessors were retrograde, and ackshully part of the Right. Hence, casual observers thought the two sides of the debate were faithfully represented between the stale progressives and the new generation. When the newbies pushed half-baked ideas, they could point out that the old ideas were only half-baked too, so they deserve as much of a chance or else you’re holding double standards.
Well, by “best of all,” I of course mean “worst of all”. 🙂
Unfortunately, I haven’t been able to figure out a way to turn this observation into a means of dislodging the left from their control of intellectual credentials. So, I’m just complaining a problem without offering a solution, which is why I’m doing so in a pseudononymous blog comment instead of from the head of a political party.
Tommy Robinson always seemed suspicious. Using football hooligans never seemed a sound strategy, more just a way to easily attract the attention of law enforcement, and TR always just seems like a cop magnet. The constant stories about him using money his donors give him on coke, gambling and prostitutes suggest someone with little impulse control and easily compromised. His recent visit to Israel was embarrassing too.
Social media does make people do some odd things for money. Despite being a multimillionaire, Nigel Farage allowed himself to be conned into paying tribute to a well known convicted pedophile for less than a measly £100. Greed, gullibility, and being out of touch all on display.
@Martin, the influencer clown show was obvious long before 2024 and the writer you link to seems mainly concerned with whether right wing influencers support Israel or not. I note that he denounces Douglas Murray for this.
Martin – the visit to Israel was NOT embarrassing.
It’s like everyone’s slowing down to look at the wrecked car on the side of the road, and the driver of that wreck is convinced that she has “an audience”, and that she is influencing something.
Sorry, ma’am, you’re a zoo attraction, not a leader.
In defense of Tucker Carlson, the best one can manage vis-a-vis President Trump is a love-hate relationship. He is not quite the Philosopher-King the times call for.
And again like Mr Carlson, I thought the name of the movement was “America First”, not “MAGA”, whatever that means.
bobbyb wrote:
‘It’s like everyone’s slowing down to look at the wrecked car on the side of the road, and the driver of that wreck is convinced that she has “an audience”, and that she is influencing something.’
Nominate for SQOTD.
llater,
llamas