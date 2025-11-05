|
|
Samizdata
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Remember, remember…
November 5th, 2025
13 comments to Remember, remember…
|
Very funny!
But is that real sign that someone put up in the road, albeit not seriously? Or is it something someone Photoshopped or, more likely these days, created with AI?
The historian David Starkey said, a couple of years ago, that Parliament is the only institution in the United Kingdom that is not “Woke” – but then came the General Election of 2024 and Parliament became as “Woke” as all other institutions in the United Kingdom (it fell into line). Not that the old Parliament put up much resistance to the officials and “experts” – but there was the possibility that it would, now there is no possibility of Parliament doing anything but going along with evil (actual evil) – there-is-no-hope, none.
Joking about the 5th of November changes nothing – this nation is very likely to perish. Everything here is now controlled by Collectivists – of the most extreme sort.
Meanwhile New York City is, over the next four years, going to collapse – as will the State of New Jersey (already one of the most highly taxed and most indebted States – now there is no possibility of real reform there, none).
And the people of Virginia (dominated by government employees and lobbyists) have elected as Attorney General someone who supports murdering his political opponents, and murdering-their-children.
“It was just a joke” – you will find out that it was not, and that the Commonwealth of Virginia now has an Attorney General similar (although perhaps not quite as bad) as the vicious people who are (or soon will be) Attorney General of Minnesota and Mayor of New York City.
Let us hear no more of the “unintended consequences of government interventions” or “good intentions leading to bad results” – the terrible consequences are intended (both sides of “the pond”) and the intentions are not good – the intentions are evil.
“Guy Fawkes, the only man to enter Parliament with honourable intentions,” my late father used to say.
Many others have said: “Where is Guy Fawkes, now his country needs him?”
Aetius
As a Canadian, I pass on a small historical bon mot of this sort, frequently restated between we Canadians and our neighbours to the South. They keep imploring us to come South and burn Washington down again; and we keep reminding them that they have to come North and burn York – now Toronto – down again, first. Tit for Tat – I mean, it’s only fair…
Paul:
We must hope that when New York and the others collapse, Trump’s response will echo that of Ford in the 1970s: “Drop Dead”. They must not be rescued from the consequences of their madness.
100% agree.
My worry is that a future administration will regard NYC as “too big to fail” and think it has to be saved from itself.
Andrew Mellon said that after the Wall Street crash, there was a need to purge the rottenness from the system”. He’s usually portrayed as a nutcase but he had a point.
If Gotham goes to hell, those who chose decline can damn well own the results.
JohnK – agreed Sir.
Johnathan Pearce – there will not be a new Administration till January 2029, and that new Administration may well be President J.D. Vance. In any case – New York City will have collapsed long before that.
Even the Economist magazine (not a publication I normally have anything nice to say about) admits that all Mr Mandani’s ideas are bad (although in the same articles they attack President Trump) – AND…… that New York City’s economy is already in decline, dependent on a few big financial corporations who (in this electronic age) have no good reason to stay in New York City – they can trade from Miami or from anywhere on Earth.
Companies and individual tax payers are already leaving New York – and this will accelerate.
None of this was historically inevitable – for example in both Minneapolis and Seattle the socialist candidate for Mayor LOST.
Minneapolis and Seattle are both leftist cities – but most people looked into the abyss and edged back.
Most people in New York City looked into he abyss – and jumped in, they did so of their own free will.
The last words of Charlton Heston’s character in the first “Planet of the Apes” film spring to mind.
“Damn them – damn them to Hell”.
New York State was effectively bankrupt in 2020 when the pandemic hit. Part of the reason Andrew Cuomo and other TEAM BLUE governors kept the lockdowns and other pandemic theater going was in the hopes that they could elect Biden and get bailed out as part of the covid relief.
Ted- did that happen? Ans was the Republican candidate a good one?
Ted Schuerzinger is correct – yes Nicholas Gray, New York, and many other States, got massive Federal subsidies – and still are getting much more Federal money than they used to.
The “Republican candidate”? Andrew Cuomo is a life long Democrat (and a leftist) – but he was not extreme enough for the invaders who have taken over New York.
There was a Republican candidate – Curtis Sliwa, a man who has run into burning buildings to save children, and got shot by he Mafia in revenge for opposing a Mob Boss. Mr Sliwa got very few votes – note to remember, modern people do not like people who behave better than they do. They think “I would not run into a building to save anyone, and I would not risk getting shot by the Mafia – he is better than me, FUCK HIM! I HOPE HE DIES!”
A veteran ran for the United States Senate for Nevada in 2024 – he was badly burned in Iraq (mutilated) yet he spends his time helping other people (with his own hands) – he LOST, same reason – many voters do not like people who are clearly better than they are.
@Johnathan Pearce
If Gotham goes to hell, those who chose decline can damn well own the results.
Unfortunately, we will all own the results one way or another. New York is not an island.
(Yeah, I know it actually IS an island, but I was more going for the John Donne sense of the word.)
Actually it’s first LEFT (assuming you don’t go straight, in which case you’re lost). Of course, someone did precisely that. In 1979.
If you do take first right after the sign, you’re making an illegal right turn & will likely be punished.
Which pretty well sums up the UK these days, doesn’t it?