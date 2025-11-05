Samizdata quote of the day – New York elects avowed socialist edition

On paper, he is the kind of Democrat that might have been invented in a laboratory of perverted social science by a MAGA Dr. Frankenstein: a socialist, an immigrant, a Muslim, son of a movie director and a professor of postcolonialism, holder of a degree in “Africana studies,” a 34-year-old whose experience runs the gamut from co-founder of the Bowdoin College chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine to membership of the New York state Assembly for the last five years, with stints as a rap producer and tenant organizer. Have I missed anything? Well, his employment experience does include a gig as “third assistant director” on the 2016 Disney movie “Queen of Katwe,” whose director, Mira Nair, is Zohran’s mom.

– Gerard Baker, writing in the Wall Street Journal about Zohran Mamdani, who won by a clear vote yesterday night.

That old line from H L Mencken of people getting the government they want “good and hard” is getting a lot of use these days.