The Green Party are calling the scarcity of resources into play as an argument against the efficient use of resources.
They’re mad. QED.
|
|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Authors
Arts, Tech & Culture
Civil Liberties
Commentary
Economics
|
Samizdata quote of the day – Green Party are mad
Samizdata Illuminatus (Arkham, Massachusetts) · Economics, Business & Globalization · Slogans & Quotations · UK affairs
The Green Party are calling the scarcity of resources into play as an argument against the efficient use of resources.
They’re mad. QED.
November 4th, 2025 |
9 comments to Samizdata quote of the day – Green Party are mad
Leave a Reply
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Categories
Archives
Feed This Page
Link Icons
|
All content on this website (including text, photographs, audio files, and any other original works), unless otherwise noted, is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Yes their “Green” position is irrational – but most people do not have the knowledge base to understand that.
In education (and the media) John Dewey (really Rousseau – and before him all the way back to Plato, rather than Aristotle) now dominates – people are taught a political and cultural agenda, rather than either objective facts or the reasoning skills to find things out for themselves.
For example, almost all Town Council seats in my home town (Kettering Northamptonshire) are held by the Green Party – is this because people have a detailed knowledge of Green Party policies or have used Critical Reasoning (the opposite of Critical Theory) skills to figure things out? NO – certainly NOT. The Greens are held to be “nice people” who are “active in the community” – and so the public votes for them.
“Feel do NOT think” (emotion over reason – making reason the slave of the passions) is the motto of our age. And it is likely to lead to utter ruin.
And not just in Britain. For example, the winner of the election in the Netherlands was the D66 party – who are irrational (they reject reason), but whose leader is “nice” and “friendly” and performs well on television.
And the likely winner of the election of Mayor of New York is Mr Mamadani – someone whose policies would (if he wins) utterly destroy New York City – although, to be fair, he is NOT irrational, as his objective is to destroy New York City (the largest city in the “infidel” United States – a nation Mr Mamdani detests) and his policies are carefully, rationally, chosen in order to further his objective of doing as much harm as possible.
Specifically – Green Party policy would make it impossible to manufacture most things in the United Kingdom, as costs would be just too high, and “Green” farming would also make British farming (as well as industry) totally uncompetitive. This raises two further points…..
How would the imports (imports of virtually everything – food and manufactured goods) be financed? And people who agree with “Modern Monetary Theory” that the answer is “by creating more money” are indeed insane.
And – how does growing food and making manufactured goods in other countries, rather than in the United Kingdom, reduce world Carbon Dioxide emissions?
There is only one way that such a policy can reduce world Carbon Dioxide emissions – and that is if both food and manufactured goods are NEITHER produced in the United Kingdom or imported.
“But Paul – that would mean that the 70 million (or so) people in the United Kingdom would die”.
Yes we would die – and, apart from when our bodies are decomposing, we would then stop producing Carbon Dioxide.
By the way…..
These “New Zero” “Green” policies are already well underway – agreed (by all political parties) in 2010 (the Environment Act) and eagerly pushed by Mr “Ed” Milliband the Secretary of State – who fully agrees with the officials and “experts”.
Other government policies, such as the non Green tax increases (as well as the Green taxes) and the endless increase in regulations, especially on the labour market (designed to increase unemployment) and on housing (designed to increase homelessness), are also for the purpose (the objective) of destroying the United Kingdom, destroying the British people.
It is an unfortunate situation – but one firmly supported by the “educated” (indoctrinated) establishment, including the Head of State.
GDP?
I think production, both of manufactured goods and of raw materials and food, per capita (per person) is a better guide to economic strength than “GDP” (with its obsession with consumption and with the Credit Bubbles of “financial services”) is – but that is a discussion for another time.
Due to the Greens completely nixxing the German nuclear power plants they are now burning lignite (brown coal) which is extremely polluting. If you want acid rain vote Grün!
People have a vague idea the Greens are at worst misguided “do-gooders”. They are not. They are evil and in my view guilty of Crimes Against Humanity. They should be deposed of accordingly and in a “sustainable” manner – Soylent Green?
Paul is entirely correct to bring Plato into this. These are our new “Philosopher Kings”.
Not quite sure what Timmy expected with “The Titty Whisperer” at the helm.
“Have the Greens ever been sane?” is a reasonable question to ask.
The really scary part is that the Greens are currently at around 16% in British opinion polls – ahead of the Lib Dems and just behind the Conservatives and Labour. They are no longer a fringe party. Clearly a lot of people out there do not think the system works to their benefit.
In defense of the greens, a sentence I am fairly sure I have never said before, there is a little more to it that mere gelt.
For sure they utterly miss the fact that while localization reduces some transport cost, they do so entirely missing the fact that long distance transportation is shockingly cheap, and mass manufacture and specialization provides unfathomably large cost and material reductions, and, of course, they forget that the transport costs of finished goods is but a fraction of transport costs of, for example, raw materials (unless they plan to dig iron mines, oil wells and plastic factories in their back yards.) It’s also not entirely obvious to me how they are going to build their wind turbines from mud, clay and some sticks they on their windowsill. But call me cynical or lacking in vision. You want wind turbines, you gotta send the kids down the mines in Africa to get that Cobalt and send Chinese slaves into vast strip mines to dig out the neodymium needed for the magnets.
I guess we can always rub to sticks together to light our fires though, amirite?
But, back to the gelt, it is important to recognize that that gelt does not measure all the costs and benefits. I’m talking about our old friend externalities.
And one thing that I think was made abundantly clear during the pandemic is that there is a definite risk associated with world wide supply chains, especially in a world where we are not all singing kumbaya. For example, the fact that a potential military enemy of the United States is also its sole source of antibiotics is a very real cost that is not readily measured in the aforementioned gelt. And it does make some sense to internalize that risk and cost by paying a bit more to get your amoxicillin and cefazolin from a domestically sited plant.
Of course if you’re gonna do that you might also want to consider not regulating the living crap out of domestic manufactures, especially since that insane level of regulation is one of the reasons they shipped it off to China in the first place.
surgi
““The Titty Whisperer” at the helm.”
It’s HypnoBoob™
@Fraser
Whilst true, it doesn’t necessarily follow that goods are therefore cheaper. Even whilst the per-unit cost might be cheaper than buying more locally (be that in the UK, or from Europe, in this instance talking about the UK), it’s very often the case that over a product’s lifecycle it would be cheaper to pay more up front; reason being, if you have long supply chains (3 months’ lead time, for example, from the Far East or South America), it becomes really difficult to forecast demand, and to react to changes in demand. This is especially true for “low-volume, high-value” products. I did a lot of work on “localising” supply, purely based on profit, and was able to show that in many instances, by the time you’ve accounted for clearing out over-stocks if you over-forecast, or for missed demand if you underforecast, you’re much better off paying more upfront, as you can react quicker with shorter lead times.
As you note, the pandemic exposed a lot of those fragilities. The cost of shipping containers tripled (I think? If memory serves), largely because they were all stuck in foreign ports and China had a massive shortage. Then the Ever Given did a handbrake turn and caused more problems – again, an example of just how brittle our supply chain is. Then we (I personally had to deal with this) had to scrabble to find alternative sources for factories in the eastern part of Ukraine (and indeed, discovered some of the raw materials came from Russia, to compound the problem). It’s very, very obvious that localising as much as possible is an extremely sensible economic policy
I’ll note, further, that nowhere is “autarky” suggested.
The quote is
“Central to achieving an economy that sits comfortably within planetary boundaries will be more domestic production of a much wider range of goods and services. Increased self-sufficiency builds resilience, both nationally and within communities, as well as strengthening local economies.” (emphasis mine)
Now, it’s pretty obvious that they’re (note: this policy massively predates Polanski, so it’s “they”, not “him) talking about increasing the range of goods/services produced in the UK – NOT about autarky. Pretty clearly, if something is needed that needs importing, then it will continue to be imported. They’re simply talking about increasing local production, which has a knock-on effect of making supply chains more resilient and effective, and in many instances reducing the cost of production of goods.
Also worth noting – there’s nothing in the quoted passages to suggest that such more localised trade would not continue to be carried out using currency (“filthy lucre” as it has been put).