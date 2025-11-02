It ought to be clear by now

It seems like only yesterday that I posted this in 2021 :“The background and motive of yesterday’s attacks were unclear”.
And here we are again. It has been hours since the mass stabbing on a train travelling from Doncaster to Kings Cross. There were many witnesses. Two men have been arrested. No other suspects are sought. I find it hard to believe that the background and motive of yesterday’s attacks really do remain unclear to the police, the government, or the press. But they certainly have not been made clear to the public.
The Home Secretary has urged the public to “avoid comment and speculation at this early stage”. There are times when this is good advice. This is not one of them. “Nature abhors a vacuum” is never more true when the vacuum is one of information about a crime that makes millions think, “That could be me”. Did you learn nothing from Southport? The only thing that will dissipate the hurricane of speculation is to replace it with facts. It is not as if your strategy of politically correct evasiveness is working. It hasn’t worked for years.
Update: one of the arrested men was innocent and has been released. The only suspect for this crime has now been named as Anthony Williams, aged 32. This development makes the slowness of the police to release any details worse, not better. Williams is black. Those who were inclined to believe that the authorities were trying to avoid saying that the two suspects were Muslim are not going to say, “Oh, how foolish I was” when it turns out the only suspect is black. Furthermore official tardiness meant that an innocent man was under a cloud for long after it should have been clear that he was innocent. What were they playing at?
In the 6 hours from the time of the stabbings, the police have apparently no idea who or why. According to Sky News, though, the Home Secretary has said:
“Police declare a “major incident” and confirm that counter-terrorism officers will be supporting the investigation.”
Combine the counter-terrorism aspect with the lack of news and certain things can be considered as more probable.
Subotai Bahadur
Vikings, no doubt.
Hide your women.
I notice there’s a picture of a railwway departure board saying “See it, Say it, Sort it”. But, of course, when we see it and say it, TPTB shout BIGOTTTTTTTTSSSS!!!!!! and refuse to sort it.
Fraser: I can’t slice my bread with a plastic knife, or slice cheese, or cut up vegetables, or carve meat. If a plastic knife was strong enough and sharp enough to be usable, they’d be stong enough and sharp enough to stab people with.
Come to Adelaide, Australia, where wooden cutlery is mandated for takeaway food, or Melbourne, Australia, with the world’s most expensive knife disposal bins.
https://www.heraldsun.com.au/truecrimeaustralia/police-courts-victoria/machete-bins-called-into-question-amid-claims-9-tool-from-bunnings-can-unlock-them/news-story/58323aea5aad3bd10c9f1ea57d06eb1b
The UK state has delegitimised itself to such an extent we are at the point it makes no sense to even call the police most of the time when a crime occurs.
There was a flurry of political assassinations in the years running up to the outbreak of the First World War. Frequently, the authorities – e.g. in the case of McKinley – would claim that the assassin was mentally ill when he was clearly politically motivated. This would appear to be much the same impulse.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2025/11/01/driver-suspended-after-trapping-jewish-passenger-on-bus/
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2025/11/01/prosecutors-refused-to-treat-jews-faced-with-nazi-salutes/
I hope I’m not getting tedious by highlighting “Jewish stories” on here although heaven knows there are enough of them nowadays.
My point is to use these two from today’s telegraph to illustrate that from the high (the Crown Prosecution Service) to the low (Arriva buses) British institutions have been infiltrated by those who, while they don’t carry out mass stabbings, don’t like or give a shit about Jews and are no longer afraid to to say it – or to act on their prejudice.
Is there no process by which a majority can right now call for a change in government?
A vote of confidence isn’t going to work with around a 300 seat majority. Internecine squabbles within the ruling party will happen but to minimal effect on the rest of us.
Intervention by King Tampon, who largely agrees with much of the shit going on, is even less likely.
Oh Lord, talk about “You don’t look Jewish…” (The bus man.)
It’s unfortunately another example of the new meme in action – in other news, two people have been taken into custody. They are nameless, they have no appearance, and they will appear before the magistrates for committal in 3 weeks, under reporting restrictions, and they will be conveyed to and from court hooded and in closed vehicles. I watched a bit of coverage last night and was amazed/not amazed that every witness who spoke was able to describe harrowing scenes of appalling violence, but not a one of them (apparently) could recall any detail whatever about the perpetrators. As Ann Coulter and many others have observed, the complete lack of any description of the attackers leads one to an immediate conclusion about who and what they are. Time will tell whether the meme operates in this case, but right now, after 12 hours of total radio silence, I’d say that the over/under is 95 and 5.
He was Prince Tampon. He is now King Tenapants…
Anyway, he’s up His Crown Jewels with family matters right now…
My guess is “they” are working on the narrative. The question is, “Which is worse for ‘social cohesion’, indiginous Jihadis or Dinghyfolk?”
@NickM – apparently, the majority vote was for “indigenous”, as the media are now loudly trumpeting that both men are “British Nationals”, as though this makes everything OK. Don’t worry, folks, they’re murderous nutters – but they’re just like us!
It’s OK, though – their histories will leak out soon enough, the only question now is just how hard TPTB will work to try and control the narrative.
bobby b,
it would be nice to think the army would step in before the UK goes completely Zimbabwe but I doubt it.
One is of Caribbean descent
One is just black
Both were born in the UK
Definitely not terror-related
(Funny how that can be said with complete certainty so quickly)
So just a black on white mass stabbing, possibly murder.
All together now:-
“Don’t look back in angerrrrr”.
Three categories of stranger killers then- FAR RIGHT WHITE SUPREMACIST and, um, a couple others, what were they, can’t remember right now. We’ll get back to you later on it. You FAR RIGHT RACIST.
Everybody in power is probablely thinking: Thank SHIIIIIIIT they weren’t Muslims.
bobby b, “Is there no process by which a majority can right now call for a change in government?”. I think the clip you linked to at the top of this comment section says it. “Danny’s” video that was posted by the young man walking the fields with his dog.
I mean, Civil War is certainly a “process”. Messy for sure. Whose side will the Police and Military take when a million British lads “man up”? Let’s hope that enough of the lads who man up are in the Police and Military.
From a back channel, now hearing that both men were recent consumers of recreational pharmaceuticals and are presently detained in a psychiatric facility. What this bodes for a criminal case against them, remains to be seen.
@jgh
Fraser: I can’t slice my bread with a plastic knife, or slice cheese, or cut up vegetables, or carve meat. If a plastic knife was strong enough and sharp enough to be usable, they’d be stong enough and sharp enough to stab people with.
Ah well, simple solution: ramen noodles for everyone!! I mean think of the children!!
Just another step closer to the “…and suddenly for no reason at all…” moment
There are advertisements on British television about prostrate cancer – “1 in 8 men get prostrate cancer, 1 in 4 black men”, yet we are told (endlessly) that “race is a social construct”, is prostrate cancer also a “social construct”? And is the high incidence of violent crime among certain groups (and certain forms of mental illness that may lead to violence) also a “social construct”? Perhaps it is the result of “exploitation and oppression” in violation of “Social Justice” “Equity”?
The millionaire comedian Lenny Henry (who was put onto many television shows and given endless honours and praise) was born and raised in Britain, yet he is demanding that “the British” pay vast amounts of money in “Reparations” over slavery, is not Mr Henry himself British? And by slavery does he mean the British people captured and sold into slavery in North Africa and the Middle East? It is all very confusing.
Still (sane) human beings, of all groups, have Free Will and, therefore, can with effort choose NOT to stab people on trains – it is because they do not use their moral reason to control their passions (because they allow their reason to become the slave of their passions) that human beings deserve punishment.
As it has been throughout our species’ history, places where one can be free are rare and at a premium. Over here on the west side of the Atlantic, things are not quite as bad as they are in britain and Western Europe. I do not credit us with any special virtue in that, since y’all are both more crowded together and more used to historical tyranny. You have a head start on us.
But just as I recommend to free Americans and institutions that they get out of our West Coast cities, and Chicago, Detroit, Boston, and New York City taking all their loved ones and assets to avoid seizure; maybe it is time for such free Europeans as may exist [even in Britain] to do the same and seek out somewhere where one is less subject to tyranny or may be in a position to better resist when it comes. I admit that I do not know where such a place may be over there, or even if it exists, but it looks like things may be getting untenable as things stand now.
Subotai Bahadur
Natalie : “Nature abhors a vacuum”
Except it’s not a vacuum. If the police, or the government, or the BBC liked what they know, they’d have told us. Whatever they know, it displeases them.
Cromwell : “So silence can, according to the circumstances, speak! Let us consider now the circumstances of the prisoner’s silence. The oath was put to loyal subjects up and down the country, and they all declared His Grace’s title to be just and good. But when it came to the prisoner, he refused! He calls this silence. Yet is there a man in this court – is there a man in this country! – who does not know Sir Thomas More’s opinion of this title?”
Crowd in court gallery: “No!”
Cromwell : “Yet how can this be? Because this silence betokened, nay, this silence was, not silence at all, but most eloquent denial!”
Will the government start issuing knife vests for us all?
Quite a few years ago Lenny Henry appeared on a US chat show (look it up – this a matter of record though I can’t find it on Youtube) where he was introduced as “African-American”. He corrected the host and said he was from Dudley (which is entirely correct). His recent decent into trendy madness is annoying because he is (was?) a talented guy.
Sir Lenny has had a stunningly successful, decades-long, lucrative career? That’s kinda raising the bar on discrimination isn’t it?
Or supremely taking the fucking piss.
I’m an Irish Geordie so when do I get my cheque for the Harrowing of the North or what Cromwell (and others) did to my Irish ancestors? Do I have proof of any of this? A lot more than certain “race” shysters. I have a birth certificate that states I was born in the Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle-upon-Tyne to an English mother and Irish father. I had to send both that and my father’s birth certificate which stated he was born in County Mayo in the Republic of Ireland to Dublin in order to get an Irish passport which I generally use. I went to that bother and (smallish) expense because being both a UK and EU citizen has advantages.
The odd thing is I don’t feel Irish (see the Duke of Wellington on that) because I am English. That is not some “self-identification” nonsense – it is the only country I have resided in, really and anyone who saw me watching Leah Williamson lift the Euro 2025 Cup would know my allegiance. I was even wearing my 1966 red #6 shirt for it. Only worn for such special occasions. I might fail Lord Tebbit’s “cricket test” (because I just don’t care for that game) but when it comes to football (and rugby) I think I more than make amends.
Stuart,
No. But it may well increase security checks at rail stations and showing one’s new National ID. This is exactly the sort of thing the government will try and use to leverage that. At first for “public safety” and then it will be, “Is you’re journey really neccesary?” and then social credits. To save the Planet, obviously. You’ll need to prove you biked 5 miles to get a 3 mile train credit. This will also be for your health.
Yet again, this quote seemed qpropos.
“We know that they are lying, they know that they are lying, they even know that we know they are lying, we also know that they know we know they are lying too, they of course know that we certainly know they know we know they are lying too as well, but they are still lying. In our country, the lie has become not just moral category, but the pillar industry of this country.”
― Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
Regarding that Solzhenitzin quote – Jews around the world just read the Bible’s warning about totalitarian use of language a fortnight ago.
See Genesis chapter 11… the tower wasnt to challenge G-d – a point made elegantly in 11:5 – G-d deigns to descend to see what rhe humans are doing… and besides, they had just came down from Mount Ararat. If their goal was heaven they would have built there.
So: why do power hungry control freaks enamored of their technological advances build a tower in a valley?
To control the valley…
In another few verses the semi-mythological landscape of these first chapters becomes more recognizable – including the first “beloved leader” (Nimrod) and the first oppressive city-states (Nineveh)
This interpretation also gives meaning to G-ds otherwuse inexplicable ans misanthropic response.
The latest on the stabbed: Anthony Williams. Accused of multiple attempted murder.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2025/11/03/huntingdon-train-stabbing-attack-latest-news-lner/
I always thought it was a mistake to treat “negro” as pejorative. As NickM mentioned, “African-American” doesn’t work for people from most continents, and it’s a mouthful even when it fits. Further, “black” will always have negative connotations among a species that relies as heavily on sight as humanity does, and of course few people are dark enough to really be literally black anyway. I know “negro” is derived from Latin for “black”, but it’s far enough removed that it doesn’t have the primal, afraid-of-the-dark associations of the English word “black”.
Why not just say that “Lenny” Henry is BRITISH – and that if he has enslaved anyone he should pay them “reparations” out of his millions.
Why are “the British” somehow different from him? He was born and raised here – is he not British?
And how can people who are much poorer than him, owe him “reparations”? When was he a slave?
Was he captured and castrated and taken to lands ruled by the followers of Crescent Moon, who enslaved vast numbers of black people (castrating most of the black males – most did not survive the castration, but it was done anyway) for 14 centuries.
If Sir Leonard Henry returned to Dudley he would, now, find many followers of the Crescent Moon – perhaps he would like to ask them for “Reparations”?
“But you do not see many mixed race people in Syria, Turkey and so on” – no you do not, as the babies of black women (raped by their owners) normally had their heads smashed in at birth.
Sadly I suspect that Sir Leonard lacks knowledge of these matters – as does His Majesty King Charles the Third – so one should not be to harsh in criticism of them – as they not have the knowledge base on which to build useful opinions.
The innocent man was Tasered first. Still at least he wasn’t fatally shot by mistake, eh?
And all those showering plod with fulsome praise for their quick response have a lot of egg on their face now it transpired this is another Valdo Calocane ‘let’s not take any action against the stabby menace in our midst’ case….
The official commendations and honours which will surely follow for the driver and passengers whose resourcefulness and bravery prevented an even worse outcome will be richly deserved.
It’s just as well that none of them shouted “Fuck you, I’m Millwall”.
JuliaM and John.
Quite so.