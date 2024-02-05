We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata quote of the day – Where’s the anger?

There have been numerous foiled attacks on politicians, too. Just weeks after the Westminster Bridge horror, Khalid Ali, a Taliban bombmaker, was tackled by armed police near Downing Street. He was armed with knives. He also said he was there to send ‘a message’ to those in power. A few months later, ISIS supporter Naa’imur Zakariyah Rahman was arrested for plotting to bomb his way into Downing Street and behead Theresa May.

The response to this sustained, years-long assault on our elected representatives? Not silence, exactly. There has been plenty of chatter and commentary. It’s just been about completely unrelated issues. There has been a desperate attempt to change the subject, and to downplay the threat posed by Islamist extremism.

Tom Slater

February 5th, 2024 |

1 comment to Samizdata quote of the day – Where’s the anger?

  • Freddo
    February 5, 2024 at 3:31 pm

    Broadly speaking I am very much in favour of elected representatives bearing the brunt of their policies, might as well include any and all bureaucrats as well. I still remember how politicians joined in with BLM protests, but anti-covid demonstrations a few days later were brutally beaten apart by the police, to great silence from all but a few elected representatives.

