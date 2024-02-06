|
Samizdata quote of the day – bring back the Law Lords
In any case, if those who stubbornly insist the Supreme Court is exactly like the old Appellate Committee are correct, then there can be no objection to moving it back to the House of Lords since it would make no difference whatsoever. It would be simple enough. The Supreme Court gift shop will be the first to go, with its Supreme Court-branded teddy bears and its unsold copies of the laudatory coffee table book about the building’s architecture. Baroness Hale’s leek-themed carpet, a 1970s style fever dream, will be next, revealing the sturdy floors underneath.
Then their lordships can return to the anonymous backrooms of the House of Lords, safe from the temptations of being supreme over Parliament. Middlesex Guildhall, that much-abused building, can be restored to its former glory, if it ever had any, and assist in dealing with London’s rising crime levels. Then the ghosts of the Blairite constitution may finally be exorcised.
– Yuan Yi Zhu
|
I would have thought that the principle of separation of governmental power – away from one main repository of power into several countervailing centers – would be a libertarian basic premise.
Seems more like a term of derision to the author.
bobby b – the function of American judges (State and Federal), in relation to constitutional matters, is to enforce State Constitutions and the Federal Constitution (whether they do or not is another question) – the function of the Blairite Supreme Court is to enforce leftist doctrine.
They are just about opposites.
But just getting rid of Blairite institutions, such as the Supreme Court, is not enough – there are also key pieces of far left legislation (Acts of Parliament) that need to be repealed because they hand over power to the institutional (“long march through the institutions”) left.
For example, the Climate Act (Net Zero), the Human Rights Act (“rights” in the opposite sense of the American Bill of Rights), and the Equality Act (which essentially makes DEI the lodestar).
These Acts were all passed before the Conservative Party came into Office in 2010 – but the failure to repeal any of them has made the Conservatives basically powerless – “in Office but NOT in Power”.
There is also the belief system of the judges and officials – what they have been educated and trained to believe (which guides what they see “law” and “justice”) to be.
If you get the great Justices of the history of this island – men such as Chief Justice Coke and Chief Justice Sir John Holt (both heroes to the Founding Fathers of the United States) and then turn-it-inside-out you have the belief system of modern judges (and officials).
Neutral language such as “several countervailing centers” misses-the-point.
The point being the belief system of the people involved – who are presently dominated by leftism which is just about the opposite of the principles of the Common Law.
@bobby b
I would have thought that the principle of separation of governmental power
The Westminster system is really rather different, where the executive and most of the leaders of executive branches are also in the legislative and accountable to it in a very direct manner.
In many ways I want the federal idea of separation of powers to be better, but I do wonder if practically Westminster is better. Probably for the simple reason that ministers, and the prime minister himself, are subject to questioning by the whole house of commons regularly.
I’d be happy to change our whole American system of government just for the opportunity to see Joe Biden take the equivalent of Prime Minister’s questions. Or for that matter Trump. The former pathetic, painful to watch, the latter hilariously entertaining.
I find the obsequious attitude of Americans toward the US President enough to make me retch… and that is even when I like him. And while I am ranting, I loathe this practice of Americans of calling an ex-government official by the title of their last government job long after they left (or were made to leave). Governor Haley, President Trump, Secretary Clinton, Vice President Gore. It is what Americans do because they don’t have Dukes and Viscounts. It is designed to promulgate the idea that “public servant” is something done for you rather than something done to you.