Samizdata quote of the day – Prices in markets are information
Prices in markets are information – however much we might not like the lessons being delivered.
– Tim Worstall
And, the lack of pricing and money in a socialist/communist system is the precise reason such hubristic attempts fail so consistently and so hard: They deny that such information exists, let alone making use of it.
Like it or not, money and all the rest of the things that go along with traditional economic systems are there for a reason: They work. The information about what is needed and where it is needed? The information about what your labor is worth? All of that is contained in the pricing/money equations. You can’t deny them any more than you can deny physics, although plenty of fools try.
Note the sudden outrage over high fast food prices here in the US; people complain about how much a Big Mac costs, these days… But, they forget: Not all that long ago, they were demanding that fast food employees get paid a “living wage” of $15.00 an hour. That’s a huge reason these prices have gone up; the cost of labor is now artificially inflated.
So, who do they blame? McDonalds, of course…
Idiots.
One problem though is that although prices are information, they are rather blunt instruments, and they don’t tell us a lot of the information we need. For example, every price has built into it the cost of things like regulations, taxes, patents, corporate cronyism and so forth. These components aren’t broken out in the price and so it is very easy to confuse people claiming that the components of the price are different from what they actually are.
For example, “price gouging” is a price signal, but it is not interpreted correctly as, for example, the high cost and risk of delivering goods to a disaster zone, but is instead interpreted as “greedy capitalist taking advantage of people at their most vulnerable”. Or the cost of medical procedures is interpreted as greedy hospitals or insurance companies gouging sick people (even though, for some reason hospitals and insurance companies are rarely good investments) rather than recognizing the massive costs associated with regulation, patents and monopolistic practices.
It is all packaged up into one simple number that can be spun to make whatever villains you want to create while hiding the real villains from view.
Does price provide as good information in such a hugely government-regulated-and-guaranteed market as the one inhabited by public postal services? (Royal Mail in the OP, the USPS here in the US.) No risk, no competition . . .