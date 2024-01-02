Too late, Ms Starbird. Trust, once lost, is not so easily regained.

I hear the faint chink of the penny dropping at Guardian. This profile of misinformation specialist – read that job description as you will – Kate Starbird is predictably fawning, but they seem distinctly anxious to get across the idea that she and other misinformation specialists are no longer going to behave in the way they did in the last few years: ‘Stakes are really high’: misinformation researcher changes tack for 2024 US election
A key researcher in the fight against election misinformation – who herself became the subject of an intensive misinformation campaign – has said her field gets accused of “bias” precisely because it’s now mainly rightwingers who spread the worst lies.
Kate Starbird, co-founder of the University of Washington’s Center for an Informed Public, added that she feared that the entirely false story of rigged elections has now “sunk in” for many Americans on the right. “The idea that they’re already going to the polls with the belief that they’re being cheated means they’ll misinterpret everything they see through that lens,” she said.
Starbird’s group partnered with Stanford Internet Observatory on the Election Integrity Partnership ahead of the 2020 elections – a campaign during which a flood of misinformation swirled around the internet, with daily claims of unproven voter fraud.
Starbird and her team helped document that flood, and in return congressional Republicans and conservative attorneys attacked her research, alleging it amounted to censorship and violated the first amendment.
Starbird, a misinformation researcher, herself became the subject of an ongoing misinformation campaign – but said she would not let that deter her from her research. Her team wasn’t the only target of the conservative campaign against misinformation research, she noted: researchers across the country have received subpoenas, letters and criticism, all attempting to frame misinformation research as partisan and as censorship.
Jim Jordan, chair of the House judiciary committee, served as the ringleader of this effort in Congress, using his power to investigate groups and researchers that work to counter misinformation, particularly as it related to elections and Covid-19. One practice that especially upset Jordan and his colleagues was when researchers would flag misleading information to social media companies, who would sometimes respond by amending factchecks or taking down false posts entirely.
That is censorship. One can argue that it is justified censorship, but it is censorship.
Nor is it just Congress attacking anti-misinformation work. A federal lawsuit from the attorneys general of Missouri and Louisiana alleges that the Biden administration violated the first amendment by colluding with social media companies to censor and suppress speech.
The Guardian’s writer, Rachel Leingang, has phrased that last sentence so that it could easily be read as saying the whole of the phrase “the Biden administration violated the first amendment by colluding with social media companies to censor and suppress speech” has the status of a mere allegation, a question yet to be decided. I hope Ms Leingang will forgive me if I clear up that potential ambiguity. The U.S. courts may or may not rule that the Biden Administration violated the First Amendment by colluding with social media companies to censor and suppress speech, but there is no doubt whatsoever that the censorship happened.
A new lawsuit from the state of Texas and two rightwing media companies takes aim at the Global Engagement Center, a state department agency that focuses on how foreign powers spread information.
The pressure campaign has chilled misinformation research just ahead of the pivotal 2024 presidential election, as some academics switch what they focus on and others figure out ways to better explain their work to a mixed audience. One thing they will probably no longer do is flag posts to social media companies, as the practice remains an issue in several ongoing court cases.
Hear that? They’ve changed now. Censorship was so 2020. They aren’t going to do that any more. Probably.
I would not trust anyone who described themselves as a misinformation researcher.
And don’t get me started about those who tout the term disinformation.
“Misinformation research.” I cannot decide if they’re being intentionally ironic, or if they really never did read Orwell. If they end up with an actual Ministry of Truth . . . well, I guess I’ll still be wondering. These people tend to impenetrability.
Small world. I used to work for Kate Starbird’s father, when she was back in high school. Watched her athletic career with pleasure, and then once I observed this latest effort of hers, which I became aware of about three years ago with a bit of horror. I thought better of the family, TBH… I don’t recall her father being particularly political, other than being extremely down on the activities of the Clinton Administration. He was a good officer, and as far as I knew, a decent and overall good man. He was amazingly proud of his daughter’s athletic career.
His daughter, however, seems to have become a piece of work. I think I met her in passing a couple of times, which would make sense from a standpoint of unit/family functions, but I couldn’t say she made much impression.
Her current “scholarship” strikes me as extremely dystopian, and an effort to enable all the worst features of 1984, Animal Farm, and Brave New World.
I’m not sure where she’s going to end up, but if she’s had anything at all to do with the suppression of free speech that she’s advocated for, she belongs under the prison, not just in it. American veterans like her father and the men he led did not do what they did so some dimwit academic could tell their kids what and how to think.
“And don’t get me started about those who tout the term disinformation.”
Disinformation is a perfectly cromulent term for a form of lying used extensively by the Soviets during the Cold War. That the Left now accuses the Right of deploying disinformation is just another example of the Left projecting like World War II searchlights.