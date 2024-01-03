Samizdata quote of the day – why the Tories need to burn to ash

Almost half the Conservative Party’s backbench MPs in the British Parliament belong to a Caucus promoting extreme Net Zero ideas that is funded by a small group of green billionaire foundations. The Conservative Environment Network (CEN), which acts mostly as a lobby group, receives over 80% of its funding from the European Climate Foundation, Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisers, Oak Foundation, WWF-UK and Clean Air Fund. As regular readers will recall, these paymasters crop up regularly whenever anyone of influence, be they journalists, academics or politicians, requires help and guidance in promoting the insanity of removing hydrocarbon energy from industrial societies within less than 30 years.
It is noted by CEN that when Russia invaded Ukraine “we helped promote the narrative that reducing dependency on fossil fuels through renewable energy and insulation would help defeat Putin”. Quite how fossil fuel dependency is reduced by intermittent renewables that rely on back-up hydrocarbons is not immediately clear. It’s unlikely that Putin quaked in his boots at the thought of the widespread mobilisation of loft insulators in the U.K.
I keep hoping for a true Black Swan event, one that makes the entire premise of the climate scam utterly irrelevant and ridiculous. Observing what happens afterwards? LOL… Highly entertaining.
It’d be lovely to watch all their plans and machinations go up in smoke, and them scrambling to maintain their positions, as things go from “controlled demolition of modern society” to “Yeah, we’re not doing that…”
Few years ago, I was talking to a friend about all of the energy sector nuttiness. The man’s a bit of polymath, but he’s also somewhat a loon; his contention was that there were things out there that could very well completely upend the world’s energy markets, and he had no idea why the hell we were still using most of what we were. He made the point about geothermal not ever having been really thoroughly exploited, and a few other things. Then, calling on the “esoteric readings” he’d done in quantum mechanics and all the rest, he speculated that about all that stood between us and a working zero-point energy source was the insight it took to create such a thing, and there’s no telling when, who, or how such an insight might come.
End of the bottle, he’d run off about seven different things we could be doing differently that would drastically change the energy market. Deep ocean thermal difference exploitation was another one I remember, where you’d basically do two things: One, drastically modify the fertility of the ocean, and use the thermal difference between surface and deep water as a means to run turbines in place while drawing up deep cool water and pushing down warmer nutrient-rich water. The potential for all of this is incredibly high. He also made the point that there was enormous potential in the fact that the Earth’s core rotates differentially from the mantle, and that if you were to figure out a way to exploit that, there has to be enormous energy available there… It’s like a huge natural electric generator.
It was one of those conversations, ya know. Wish I could have bottled it for use afterwards…