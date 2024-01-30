|
Samizdata quote of the day – UK government overreaching again
But the proposed UK law would go beyond just FaceTime and iMessage to encompass all Apple products.
Earlier in January, civil liberties groups including Big Brother Watch, Liberty, Open Rights Group and Privacy International, put out a joint briefing opposing parts of the bill.
The groups said they were concerned the proposed changes would “force technology companies, including those based overseas, to inform the government of any plans to improve security or privacy measures on their platforms so that the government can consider serving a notice to prevent such changes”.
They added this would be “effectively transforming private companies into arms of the surveillance state and eroding the security of devices and the internet.”
– Zoe Kleinman
It would be nice if Apple told the Home Office that they will stop selling their products and services in Britain if this legislation passes, and would be even nicer if they joined Google and Microsoft in doing so. If they followed through on that threat then the government would have about a week to reverse course before the houses of parliament were burned down.
People love their iPhones a LOT more than they love politicians, and a lot more than they care about child porn.
The advantage to Apple and others is they’d only have to make that stand one time and then every other government would be afraid to do the same thing (apart from China, of course). Do I think they will do it? More likely they’ll do a backroom deal in a smoke filled room.
What on earth is going on? The Government is massively unpopular, with a General Election coming up. You’d think some headlines along the lines of ‘Tories reject sinister plans to monitor Facebook Messenger’ would be just what they need.