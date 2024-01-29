Samizdata quote of the day – the demise of ESG/DEI edition

“In the UK, the Financial Reporting Council has just opted against including ESG requirements in the UK Corporate Governance Code — these were to have increased the role of audit committees in overseeing ESG and expanding diversity and inclusion. BlackRock Inc. Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink rarely mentions ESG any more. Elon Musk reckons that “DEI must DIE.” Bill Ackman (whose money matters) has called DEI the “root cause” of the sharp rise in anti-semitism at US universities. Donald Trump has promised to cancel all DEI initiatives across the federal government. The courts have already called a halt to race-based affirmative action at US universities, and last year the Attorney Generals of 13 US states wrote to Fortune 100 CEOs to let them know they would face serious legal consequences if they were to treat people `differently because of the color of their skin.'”
– Merryn Somerset Webb. She argues that much of the driving force is not just the absurdities of much environmental and “diversity” policies, but the brute fact of rising interest rates. Companies’ balance sheets and cost control issues are taking more urgency. ESG/DEI or whatever other piece of fashionable stuff is a lot harder to justify when capital is no longer “free”.
I trust and hope that interest rates remain around current levels for many more months to come, so as to force firms to compete harder for capital, to put it to genuinely profitable uses, reward long-term saving and habits of thrift and competence, and other generally good things.
As an aside, I can recommend The Price of Time, by Edward Chancellor, which demonstrated the great harms caused by artificially low interest rates over the centuries.
Horrendous! It’s Attorneys General. When you pluralise a noun, you pluralise the, well, the noun.
The Mises-Hayek theory of business cycles says that easy credit encourages businesses to be overoptimistic in their choice of projects to invest in, but I don’t think either Mises or Hayek ever envisioned that corporate management would invest in actively harmful and destructive policies as businesses have been doing in our century. Having interest rates go up is painful, but it’s the cure for a lot of malinvestment; if that’s happening now I can only welcome it.
– And the ultimate sin of ESG/DEI, which is actionable if you can find a judge who’ll take the case in these Left-dominated times, is the happy shunning of one of the businesses’ primary legal obligations – the fiduciary responsibility of maximizing their shareholders’ return on investment.
“Oh well, incorporating DEI/ESG into the decision-making behind your portfolio is FAR more important than mere tawdry grubbing for filthy lucre!”
” – WHAT??? WHO SAYS?!”
“… umm, the government?” ‘Tis a fact that governments have been foisting-off DEI/ESG onto all licensees, and threatening companies which don’t toe-the-line therein.
One of the items that delighted me was a greeeen-weeeeny’s strongly-worded condemnation of insurance companies that weren’t moving their investments into anti-global-warming renewable energy investments. Several replies pointed-out that the insurance companies’ one-and-only priority was maximising return on their invested premiums – nothing else mattered. And with the number of spectacular EV fires of late, it’s no surprise that EV premiums are through the roof and several insurers refuse to cover them at all.
I can never quite understand why the diversity nonsense wasn’t immediately nipped in the bud due to it being quite obviously illegal. Once racial discrimination was outlawed, couldn’t it simply be pointed out that the law didn’t say that you could still discriminate on the grounds of race but only in the approved direction?
I’m not an expert in either business practices or economics, but I need more convincing evidence of a causal link between the (mild?) decline in corporate advocacy for ESG/DEI and interest rates. Strikes me as a correlation that does not involve causation.
For example, it’s also correlated with a massive political pushback against these woke policies, the resignation of Ivy League leaders, etc. Which of these correlated events are more likely to be causative?
Some good news.
And, yes, it is the “Cheap Money” money-created-from-nothing that allows this madness – money created from nothing that, via the Cantillon Effect, concentrates the economy in the hands of the Credit Bubble banks and entities such as BlackRock, State Street and Vanguard – who control shares in each other so the Corporate economy is really one big blog rather than real competition.
If the people in charge of BlackRock bothered to study the city they are based in, New York, they would notice that it falling apart – ditto the people in charge of State Street, they might bother to consider how Progressive Boston and Massachusetts are not really working any more (in some ways Massachusetts went Progressive quite recently – for example it only adopted a Graduated [Progressive] State Income Tax in 2023).
I can not really say this about Vanguard – as they are based in a little town in Pennsylvania – so their attitude is “the cities can burn – it will not hurt us”, I suspect they are mistaken, but we shall see.
The British economy? It is has been very gradually losing competitive edge, compared to the American economy, since way back in 1875 when Disraeli both heaped functions on local government (compelling local taxpayers to pay for them – regardless of how they voted) and put Trade Unions above the law (allowing, for example, the obstruction of the entrances to factories and other places of business – the military term is “picket line” – relative industrial decline and structural unemployment were the consequences of this and other measures).
American industry over took British industry as long ago as 1890 – although American industry is now in decline.
My father could remember when the British way of business was very different to the American way of business – although not always honest (he was a victim of the massive Slater Walker fraud) generally less Corporate, but these days British business tends to follow American fashions just as the British government does.
Although such things as the Equality Act of 2010 carry things to an extreme in Britain not yet seen in some parts of the United States.
Basically the United Kingdom is like California without the weather, or like New York State – similar taxation, similar levels of government spending, and similar levels of regulation.
With the election of a Labour Party government later this year what limited restraints there still are here on such things as DEI and ESG will go – and it will run riot, beyond even what has been seen in California.
“But Paul, the British authorities have just ruled against forcing ESG and DEI on business” – yes and that is good news, but that will change with the new government.
Elected politicians have very limited powers, but they (or we – I am one) do have some power – and the new Labour Party government will give “the nod” or “the green light” to both public and private bodies (such as the Financial Reporting Council) to press ahead.
Ironically this may be a the very time that President Trump (if he is not murdered or thrown into prison on false charges) is rolling back such things in United States.
Various American friends are considering self termination – but I would suggest they wait, it is possible that things will be saved yet.
“Saved by someone you mocked in 2016” – well yes, I admit that.
And if American industry rejects both ESG and DEI – “Prime Minister Starmer” will look very silly pressing ahead with it, and his plans may get reversed.
“Copy American fashions” goes both ways – if the Americans start doing good things, we may well copy them.
There are very hard times coming, with the collapse of the Credit Money economy, but the young may see better days in the future.