|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day – the Digital Pound
The advantages [of the Digital Pound] over cash are, then, as clear as day. The pesky thing about cash is that it isn’t regulated. If you want to buy something in cash, you just hand it over to the person who is selling the thing, and that is that. This covers the transaction in a layer of kryptonite as far as government is concerned: it can’t control who ends up owning the money, and it can’t control whether the transaction takes place. The digital pound, and the way it is being set up, offers no clear advantage to the ‘user’, but, again, that isn’t the point. The advantages are obvious to those doing the governing, and that is ultimately what motivates the entire project for reasons which by now will be well understood.
– David McGrogan.
Highly recommended that you read the whole thing.
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
High rates of tax encourage a black market. The digital pound counters that. You’ll just have to pay for your pleasures in dollars, like the Russkies used to.
There is no ‘slippery slope’. It’s a veritable slalom.
It used to be said of the UK,that a subject could spend his whole life without once having anything to do with the State. Now, there is nothing to do in your daily life that the State doesn’t intend to give or deny the subject a permit to do.
In my naivete, I welcomed ‘online banking’, it’s my habit to do everything from my study desktop computer, and that’s sufficient for my needs. But I’ve noticed, that increasingly, the banks are promoting their ‘app’, and discouraging the use of your desktop. There can be only one reason for that, which is to be able to ‘geo-locate’ a customer.
In fact, much of the ‘financial crime’ has been nothing more than a Trojan, an excuse to increase surveillance. Look, if you really want to ‘know your customer’ what better way than to have a bank branch, an account manager, who you can speak to in person, ‘one to one’. But, no, the Banks would rather lose £billions to thieves and expose their customers to loss and fraud, than pay a bank managers and maintain a branch network.
Now, we hear about AI. And one of the largest ‘ramps‘ in the stock price of NVIDA. And as if by magic, we’ve not got Klaus Schwab no less, suggesting that now that we’ve got AI, we no longer need elections, because AI can just predict the result with out the messy bother of holding a vote.
Isn’t that nice and convenient for a dyed in the wool fascist ?