Samizdata quote of the day – we are more screwed than even I imagined

The course began with the issue of definitions. What is Terrorism? Without anyone providing an opposing standpoint, we were taught the adage, ‘One man’s freedom fighter is another man’s terrorist.’
I posed to the room: ‘Surely we can acknowledge subjectivity while being able to come up with a collective understanding of what terrorism is?’ Some 40 civil servants looked at me blankly. No?
I wondered why we were there.
The danger of understanding terrorism with cultural relativism is that it breeds moral apathy; the kind that says ‘Who are we, mere democratic, liberal Westerners to impose our morality onto others? Who are we to say our culture is superior to others?’
These are luxury attitudes. It is easy to be sat in Kings College London and feel that all cultures are equal, when you haven’t been anally raped at a peace festival by someone shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ and held hostage. In the introduction to the course, labeling an organisation as terrorist was described as a problem because it ‘implies a moral judgment’. Nothing was said about why a moral judgment might be appropriate.
I did not agree with this part of Anna Stanley’s article:
But the scary thing is that we get the worst of both worlds from our governing class: they enact draconian crackdowns on civil liberties in the name of preventing terrorism, while simultaneously flirting with terrorists.
A policy intended to strike with terror against whom it is adopted; the employment of methods of intimidation; the fact of terrorizing or condition of being terrorized. (OED, 1st Ed.)
I can never help hearing the voice of a certain long-defunct committee for state security in that old wisecrack. It’s a powerful meme (in the Dawkinsian sense), but also a category error. “Freedom” is a goal; “terrorism”, a policy or tactic. Freedom can be fought for without terrorism, and terrorism can be employed in pursuit of other ends. They are not simply different sides of the same coin.
True enough, but it does nothing of the sort anyway. Does the organization systematically intimidate its opponents and deliberately foment fear, as a policy, in pursuit of its ends? That may be an immoral thing to do, but the observation that it’s being done is entirely amoral.
This would be the Guardian definition of “society”, presumably. If they have millions of followers, it would seem pretty obvious to any impartial observer that society – “the aggregate of persons living in a more or less ordered community” (OED again) – isn’t particulary interested in suppressing them.
Aren’t the Guardianista types exactly those that are gung-ho for jingoistically imposing their morals on brown people in hot countries? How *DARE* the fuzziewuzzies outlaw homosexuality, they MUST accede to Western morals and standards.
Reading the above, it’s no wonder we have a Civil Service that’s not fit for purpose. It’s not civil and it doesn’t serve its paymasters.