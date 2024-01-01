We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

I wish this Quote of the Day were less appropriate to the year just gone

“I stayed up last night… Not so much to welcome the new year, but to make sure the old one leaves…”

Ben David, in the comments to the previous post.

Still, hope springs eternal in the human breast. 2024, here we come.

January 1st, 2024 |

2 comments to I wish this Quote of the Day were less appropriate to the year just gone

  • Ellen
    January 1, 2024 at 5:53 pm

    Bad year, good quote. I have a coffee mug of similar opinion, though not focused on a particular date: It’s been one of those days for three years now. There hasn’t been such a spate of well-said cynicism since H. L. Mencken.

  • Snorri Godhi
    January 1, 2024 at 6:55 pm

    It’s been one of those days for three years now.


    Make it 4 years. And counting.

