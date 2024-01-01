I wish this Quote of the Day were less appropriate to the year just gone

“I stayed up last night… Not so much to welcome the new year, but to make sure the old one leaves…”
Ben David, in the comments to the previous post.
Still, hope springs eternal in the human breast. 2024, here we come.
Bad year, good quote. I have a coffee mug of similar opinion, though not focused on a particular date: It’s been one of those days for three years now. There hasn’t been such a spate of well-said cynicism since H. L. Mencken.
Make it 4 years. And counting.