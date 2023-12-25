We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

What good things have happened this year?

· Sui generis

I’ll start.

Javier Milei.

Lots of space launches.

And?

December 25th, 2023 |

5 comments to What good things have happened this year?

  • John Galt
    December 26, 2023 at 12:03 am

    Not just “Lots of space launches”, but specifically the launch of SpaceX Superheavy and Starship.

    The April launch IFT1 was a bit of a shitshow, but by IFT2 in November the 2nd test flight was a fundamentally different experience, with close to zero significant ground damage and an “as good as can be expected” launch outcome.

    Roll on IFT3, when we’ll make a first attempt at full orbit and some of the internal propellent transfer tests that are necessary pre-cursors to fuel depots in space.

    Once we can do that, then LEO is half-way to anywhere.

    Damn the strictures of the Rocket Equation!

  • bobby b
    December 26, 2023 at 12:27 am

    Busses north from Texas.

    The best, most brilliant move in the US in years! Alinsky would be . . . dismayed.

  • bobby b
    December 26, 2023 at 12:50 am

    Another entry, more immediate and personal:

    Just tapped the first bottle from the batch of mead from last December. Perfect! Light, dry, sparkling. Sonoran Mesquite honey from the Mexico-Arizona border. Desert champagne!

  • Steven R
    December 26, 2023 at 1:27 am

    I managed to lose 40 pounds. Not too shabby for a middle aged man who is in the running for laziest in North America.

  • John Galt
    December 26, 2023 at 1:30 am

    Yes. Whoever came up with that reverse scam on the “Sanctuary Cities” malarkey deserves a medal. It’s rapidly bringing places like New York and Chicago to their knees.

    They’re trying a little reverse action by giving Invaders plane tickets to anywhere in the country, but I suspect they’re not having much takeup as New York and other Democrat infested cities are exactly where the invaders want to be. “Target rich environments where the victims are disarmed”.

