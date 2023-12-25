I’ll start.
Lots of space launches.
And?
What good things have happened this year?
December 25th, 2023
5 comments to What good things have happened this year?
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Not just “Lots of space launches”, but specifically the launch of SpaceX Superheavy and Starship.
The April launch IFT1 was a bit of a shitshow, but by IFT2 in November the 2nd test flight was a fundamentally different experience, with close to zero significant ground damage and an “as good as can be expected” launch outcome.
Roll on IFT3, when we’ll make a first attempt at full orbit and some of the internal propellent transfer tests that are necessary pre-cursors to fuel depots in space.
Once we can do that, then LEO is half-way to anywhere.
Damn the strictures of the Rocket Equation!
Busses north from Texas.
The best, most brilliant move in the US in years! Alinsky would be . . . dismayed.
Another entry, more immediate and personal:
Just tapped the first bottle from the batch of mead from last December. Perfect! Light, dry, sparkling. Sonoran Mesquite honey from the Mexico-Arizona border. Desert champagne!
I managed to lose 40 pounds. Not too shabby for a middle aged man who is in the running for laziest in North America.
Yes. Whoever came up with that reverse scam on the “Sanctuary Cities” malarkey deserves a medal. It’s rapidly bringing places like New York and Chicago to their knees.
They’re trying a little reverse action by giving Invaders plane tickets to anywhere in the country, but I suspect they’re not having much takeup as New York and other Democrat infested cities are exactly where the invaders want to be. “Target rich environments where the victims are disarmed”.