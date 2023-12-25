We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Jamie wishes our readers a splendid Christmas

December 25th, 2023 |

1 comment to Jamie wishes our readers a splendid Christmas

  • John Galt
    December 26, 2023 at 12:12 am

    Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all at Samizdata, both content producers and its readership / commentariat.

    May 2024 bring joy to our families and chaos and confusion to those who choose to be our enemies.

