In a time of war, everybody makes proportionality arguments. But proportionality is a fool’s game, more suited to propaganda than to reasoned judgement.
Wars are not sporting events.
Samizdata quote of the day – the proportionality absurdity
Can’t remember how many times I’ve said just this, to hear others tell me I’m a monster.
If you’re going to violate the generally agreed-upon customs and laws of war, as in “fighting in civilian clothes among civilians”, then there’s one answer and one answer only: Establish the fact of guilt via a fair summary court martial, with a similar summary execution immediately following.
Had the Bush II administration had the wit and wisdom to do this, then all that followed from the release of the prisoners from Camp Bucca would have never occurred. Why? Because the majority of the ISIS cadre would have been dead and buried, not living to be released and then wreak havoc among innocent Syrians, Yazidis, and Iraqis.
There’s a price to be paid for what I think would best be termed “False compassion”. The compassionate thing, for all those raped women who were sold as sex slaves? Kill the bastards that did it before they got the opportunity. Which we could have done, had anyone been even slightly sensible about the issue.
It ain’t like those denizens of Camp Bucca were ever going to contribute positively to the nation of Iraq. They’d already spent most of their lives oppressing it and then killing their fellow citizens…
Proportionality is almost a contractual thing, an agreement within an accepted legal system, mostly used to encourage people to accept the system instead of their own extra-judicial efforts. Commit offenses against the people or the peace, and you will be punished proportionately.
But it doesn’t work in inter-societal contexts such as war. There’s no reason for it, and several good reasons against it.
Attack my village across our border and kill ten? No, I’m not going to stop with killing ten of yours. That would be stupid of me, as it would only encourage you to keep killing in numbers that were acceptable losses to you. My people should be at risk whenever you feel you can spare ten of your own people in return? Nope.
You can take the idea of proportionality to the realm of self-defense and clearly see how asinine it is across the board.
You are in a situation where you’ve been attacked by a mugger. If the rules that the various goody-goodies want to apply to Israel were to apply to you…?
That means that if he punches you, you can only punch him back; no more, no less. Never mind that you might be a 90lb weakling, or elderly: You can only do as much to him as he did to you, regardless of any difference in vulnerability.
Senseless, no?
The rules in self-defense are that you act to stop the aggression, at least in most jurisdictions here in the US. You’re able to do whatever is needed to end the attack; if the attacker is dissuaded by you showing a weapon, and he runs off? That’s enough, and you’re not supposed to shoot him in the back as he flees. However… If he continues his assault on your person, you’re basically enabled to do whatever it takes to stop him, and if that idiot forces you to do a magazine dump into his upper torso? Well, too bad, so sad, thank you for playing. Most places in the United States, that sort of “improportionality” will go unremarked; in an unfortunate number, mostly with Soros-supported DAs, that might get you in some trouble.
But, the same thing applies in war: You’re not required to play tit-for-tat under the generally-understood laws of war. You do whatever it takes to stop the attack, and if that means razing the city? Again, too bad, so sad… The enemy shouldn’t have been firing at you with those weapons from among civilians.
Hamas has deliberately and with malice aforethought earned death for every person within Gaza, right now. The way they’ve organized their military and built their defenses, deliberately using civilians as human shields? The Israelis would be entirely justified in just leveling everything shooting back at them. Instead, they’re trying hard not to harm civilians, and still getting the blame for it all.
The Hamas assholes are the ones who ought to be getting excoriated in the international press, but the international press has chosen sides, and that ain’t the side of the Israelis.
It’d be nice if “use of force” rules could be laid out and people would follow them, but the nature of the beast is such that there will always be jackasses like Hamas who try to game them in order to eke out some advantage. That’s why they’re using civilians for cover.
I have an anarchist acquaintance who keeps making the point that if you have rules and laws, you’ll always have people trying to game them and use them to their own advantage. He liked to use the situation in the Netherlands where they removed all the traffic signs and road features that tried to control everything, and then just let nature take its course. People became a hell of a lot more cautious, because they knew that there weren’t any traffic rules or protections, so they drove much more carefully and with more restraint than they had under the previous regime. Mostly because they didn’t know what to expect from other drivers, so… They were much more circumspect in what they did with their own driving.
I’d speculate that “the rules” have encouraged Hamas to try this crap out, thinking that they knew for sure that the Israelis would never target hospitals and schools. This certainty contributes to their strategy, and I would submit that if there were no “rules” and that the Israelis were entirely unpredictable about these things…? I’d say that the Hamasniks would probably be a hell of a lot more circumspect in their activities.
I don’t think they actually expected the Israelis to do what they’re doing right now, after October 7th. I think they were like al Qaeda, and just expected the US to roll over after 9/11 and go back to sleep. Instead, the poking-the-bear routine got the bear engaged enough to come out and break a bunch of stuff belonging to al Qaeda.
Certainty of response isn’t a good strategy, dealing with these halfwits. If you set a boundary, they’ll come right up to it.
It seems to me that the Hamas leadership, knowing that they have an apparently endless supply of martyrdom material (their population) were quite happy to do get their troops to do what they do best – rape, kidnap and murder and have what the IRA called a ‘spectacular’. The political leadership of Hamas are safe in Qatar, the local leadership saw this as a chance to poke Israel and perhaps ignite a conflict, with Hezbollah kicking off from Lebanon and Iran and Qatar paying for it and Iran supplying support, perhaps with some Syrian intervention in the conflagration. Maybe Iran got cold feet and reined in Hizbolllah, and Iran wasn’t too upset to see the Sunni Hamas get the full force of Israel’s careful response.
Coming on to Kirk’s point about proportionality. If you start it, there can be no proportionality in response, as anything action above zero is by definition out of proportion to the zero that was before it. The only proper consideration is the reasonableness of response in terms of absurdity, e.g. when Swiss troops occasionally stray into Liechtenstein, the response is ‘Tee hee, can’t you read a map? That’s the border over there’. If Hizbollah fire a rocket into Israel, that has to be taken seriously and the price of future actions – annihilation – made clear.
The Soviets were generally untroubled by terrorism against their diplomats (they were the ones who brought it to the World). When some Soviet diplomats were kidnapped in Beirut in the 1980s, they used local allies to kidnap and dismember the families of the militia involved, and reportedly sent back body parts and photos of their hostages with a message along the lines of ‘Shall we continue?’, and threatened the Iranian regime with potential consequences and the crises ended peacefully. Reports of obviously sketchy, but the Soviets knew human psychology all too well.
Agree with kirk on the whole. That is consistent with the laws of war. Proportionality in warfare is not about tit for tat. Its about making the risks of death to civilians proportional to the benefit to your war aims of the action you are contemplating.
If your war aim is unconditional surrender then 10.for 1 or 100 for 1 is quite acceptable.
“Proportional response” means defeat – people and powers that call on Israel to be “proportional” are really demanding that Israel lose the war – and be wiped out.
Clue, such “friends of Israel” give aid to the Gaza Salient (which is a dagger at the heart of Israel) and to the “West Bank” (much of which is closer to the sea than to the River Jordan – it almost cuts Israel in two).
As for aid to Israel – Israel should reject such aid, it comes with lethal strings attached. Israel should make all of its own weapons and ammunition.
The Europeans and others who call upon Israel to be “proportional” carefully ignore the changing demographics of their own nations – indeed they ban serious discussion of the danger to their own nations as “Hate Speech”.
As far as the political and Corporate leadership of many Western nations are concerned, as long as their nations last long enough to see them out, give them a comfortable life till they die, they do not care about the future.
“After me the deluge” is their attitude – so they punish anyone who points out the danger.
For example, in France there is an old saying “demography is destiny” (updated by Mark Steyn and others as “the future belongs to those who turn up for it”), but anyone who discusses that too much in modern France, say suggests the anti Israeli tone of “France 24” television is due to trying to please the increasing numbers of followers of Islam in France, risks being fined or imprisoned – for “Hate Speech”.
Throwing the Jews under the bus will not save Europe – and nor will shutting eyes, putting fingers in ears and going “la, la, la” – with fines and imprisonment for anyone who warns of the danger.
Some years ago, in his book “America Alone”, Mr Mark Steyn pointed out that only the United States had so far escaped the demographic death spiral that had hit the traditional populations of Western Nations. Things have changed since that book was published – now Americans have joined the Western parade of death, their fertility rate is now below 2 (i.e. below replacement level).
Interestingly Israel seems to be escaping that – American Jews may be in decline, but Israeli Jews are having children.