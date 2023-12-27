|
Latine scribe, calumniator!
“Anglis adhuc mundum regit, sed id necessario OK non est. Tempus est vim suam cohibere?”, writes Michele Gazzola in the Guardian.
Pro disertis, clara sunt beneficia — aliis, sunt ingentia gratuita. Hic viae sunt nonnullae ad boost iustitiam linguisticam
I never did Latin at school, so I didn’t know “boost” was a Latin word. Submit all complaints to Dominus Google. In Arapaho.
Just as machine translating gets better AND cheaper, this numb-nuts wants to tax me for the crime of… [checks notes]… speaking English in England!
There was a time when Latin did appear in British newspapers. Without translation. This is an extract from the Westminster Play published in The Times of 7 December 1923
MIC. Et penitus toto divisos orbe Britannos. Hoc tu fecisti, Demea, quod sociis, Auxilium non das.
DEM. Non do? Non omnia conor Germani ut cunctis solvered iusta queant ?
And I don’t understand that either.
‘Actually, it is quite easy to be topp in lat. You just have to work.’
To paraphrase Thatcher: Michele Gazzola would rather his own country (and everybody else’s) be poorer, if only the gap wrt the English-speaking countries could be smaller.
He does not realize the advantage that he has, in being able to speak to his fellow Italians (?) without monoglot English speakers understanding what he says.
Factio Conservativa delenda est
The Google translation that i got is as follows:
which translates back to:
The Latin in the OP translated to:
The translation of the subtitle in the OP preserves the meaning, except for replacing:
fluent speakers –> the eloquent.
I am fond of iterative improvement; conjectures & refutations, as Popper would say.
This is one area that that the Chinese will have a hard time taking over, especially in the west. Mandarin and Cantonese are both exceptionally difficult languages for new learners whereas English (aside from it spelling and or crazy definite article) is widely considered one of the easiest languages to learn — though perhaps some of the non native speakers are better placed to comment on that than me.
Moreover, Chinese languages are not only overall more difficult, their onramp is especially difficult since both their orthography and phonology is extremely challenging. And if you can’t even say or read the words it is very hard to start. When I learned Spanish I could make a decent attempt to read and pronounce the words with a little training, and so from the beginning I could easily learn little phrases. Same with the latin above. I don’t speak latin but can at least read the words and certainly some of the cognates are pretty obvious. ““Anglis adhuc mundum regit, sed id necessario OK non est” many of the words have fairly obvious meanings especially if you are familiar with idiomatic Latin phrases. Not sure what adhuc or sed means, but I think I can make a good guess at all the other words.
That is way more difficult in Chinese languages. Maybe it is easier if you speak other oriental languages? On that I’m not qualified to answer.
So although I see a future of Chinese hegemony it is hard to imagine them achieving linguistic hegemony too.
“It must be curbed” is another way of saying “how *DARE* you do things that I want to stop you doing, and you refuse to comply with me forcing you to stop it, DAMMIT!!!”
The only way to “curb” the use of English is only through force. People use English because they chose to use English.
Custos delenda est.
I stopped reading the article when I got to the phrase “linguistic justice.” Done.
One tires of the constant and blatant cultural appropriation.
All I can say is… Yeesh, is the stupid strong in that piece.
The reason English is what it is would be that it’s the ultimate pidgin, an all-encompassing voracious hole which sucks in all other languages and then spits out something intelligible to nearly everyone. Its impurity is why it has been so successful.
Also, why it is so damn confusing. It’s layers and layers of things it has gathered into itself, like one of those horror-movie garbage monsters taking found material and making a new body for itself. If you speak French, you have to look on it all with a certain sense of horror because it is the antithesis of all that you value, and proof that the very idea of “freezing” and making a language some sort of cultural shrine and touchstone just doesn’t work.
That’s another odd point about France; not only did they take themselves down the rathole of the grande ecoles, they’ve also created an entire Academie Francaise meant to preserve and spread their language. The inanition provided by the institutions is a large part of why France is what it is today, a moribund failing culture that will likely be mostly dead in a couple of generations, preserved God alone knows where.
English, on the other hand? Likely to still be spoken in some form, if only because of the fact that it was first on the scene for so much of media technology with the largest market. At some point in the future, you’re going to see something like a “Cinema Standard English” becoming a linguistic Rosetta stone, something we can all go back to as a common ground for communicating. It will likely last even longer than Latin, because of all the actual recordings of it, and the fact that it is so damn flexible.
English ain’t going anywhere soon. For good or ill.
bobby b wrote:
I’m always amazed by the idea of cultural appropriation when when cultures come in contact with one another they trade cultural concepts, ideas, world-views, manners of dress, hairstyles, stories, mythologies, etc. It isn’t simply trading of goods and girls to become wives. Sometimes the trades are successful, like how the Romans took the Greek mythologies and put their own spin on them and they became the Roman mythology we know and love. Sometimes they are less successful, like Christian missionaries to North Sentinel Island. Sometimes the old cultural standards are destroyed, often as the result of a war, such as the Conquistadors brutally destroying the Aztec, Maya, and Inca cultures.
Steven R: “I stopped reading the article when I got to the phrase ‘linguistic justice.’ Done.”
I never trust anyone who routinely qualifies the noun justice with some adjective or another.
“English still rules the world, but that’s not necessarily OK.”
As soon as I read that, I just knew this column would be a waste of my time.
Yes. Any form of “justice” which does not involve the preservation of or restoration of property rights (and I include the physical body here as the first and pre-eminent type of property) is not justice at all; rather, it always seems to be the other thing instead.
One advantage that Chinese has is that in its (albeit clumsy) written form, it can be ‘read’ by anyone who has learned the characters, even if they don’t know the words behind the characters. So if we all learned the writing system, we could have universal written discussions with anyone literate on Earth (and talk about them behind their back or to their face).
There is no intrinsic quality in English that makes it any more suitable to be a global language than Mandarin, French or, for that matter, Swahili.
English is a global language for one reason alone: the last two political and economic world superpowers back-to-back since the Battle of Waterloo have both been English-speaking.
If by some fluke, Finland had been the superpower for 100 years or more, everyone determined to build a successful career for themselves would be busily swotting up the 15 Finnish noun cases.
JGH wrote:
“It must be curbed” is another way of saying “how *DARE* you do things that I want to stop you doing, and you refuse to comply with me forcing you to stop it, DAMMIT!!!”
And wouldn’t you know it, but Natalie already wrote that article.
@JJM
There is no intrinsic quality in English that makes it any more suitable to be a global language than Mandarin, French or, for that matter, Swahili.
I actually don’t think that is true. English is a mongrel whore of a language, and because it is such a mixture (Anglo Saxon, Norse and French) it has had a lot of the complexity taken out of it. It is kind of like a creole, a pair of languages mashed together to make them mutually intelligible, that spent a thousand years developing, and eventually acquired a navy. Why, for example, does English not have grammatical gender? Anglo Saxon, Norse and French all have it, but the genders of words are different in these languages, so it is all mixed up and so they eventually gave up making the distinction. And of course it is a whore of a language because it readily absorbs all comers. The vocabulary is already far from virgin given its previous partners, so adding a few more words isn’t much affecting its chastity. The English dictionary is consequently just huge.
It used to have complex declinations and conjugations and grammatical genders but the mixing of the languages, and the people speaking the languages, has forced a simplicity that makes it simpler to learn. And in the past few hundred years we got rid of most of that which remained (the thees and thous and speakeths). Of course the same history has made the spelling extremely challenging, so you get what you pay for I guess. There are other languages that are probably simpler than English, Indonesian and maybe Spanish for example, or of course a language designed to be easy like Esperanto. But English is definitely in the group of relatively simple languages to master.
But of course I would say that since I didn’t have to learn it as an adult.
Finnish is a very challenging language, and you might consider that if the Finns had indeed been a world super power then perhaps commerce would have been conducted in Finnish, but the fact that it was would have significantly impacted trade and commerce, so we’d all be poorer today. In fact the difficulty of the language would have significantly impeded the ability of the Finns to become a superpower in the first place.
In a world where Finland took the place of Britain as an imperial power, then the fact is that the Finnish language would have been forced to either evolve into something like English in terms of universal appeal and utility, or a Finnish creole would have been forced into existence, one that would likely have taken the place of Finnish even in Finland…
Everyone makes the mistake of assuming that things would be different, if only… In every case, the “if onlies” vanish once you fill the role, and once you’re in that role? You discover that there are reasons things are the way they are, and you can’t change them no matter how hard you rail against them.
So, just as I couldn’t be Mr. Shiny Happy Friendly leader guy when I pinned on stripes, Finnish could not remain the esoteric complexity it is were it to have become a major language of commerce.
It’s precisely the same as all these idjits railing against the “patriarchy”. OK, great… You want the job? You get it… And, observe yourself gradually morphing over into exactly what you railed against, because it wasn’t the men who were doing those things, but the damned role they had to fulfill. Which, if you’re to perform it to the same standards, you’re going to have to fulfill in similar ways. You can’t be Ms. Nice Person and run things; this is why female leaders throughout history have been just as “bad” as the male ones, when it comes to wars and oppressions. You do what the job requires, and if that job requires that you do unfortunate things to others, well… Guess what?
Thinking that it’d somehow be different “if only” is a marker for some truly egregiously delusional thinking. It’s as true here, discussing Finnish as a language of world commerce as it is of saying that Mom wouldn’t do the things Dad did, if only she was the main household breadwinner…
It is the necessities of the role, more than anything else, that lead to the ways people and institutions go about doing them.
Old joke…
Most languages borrow from other languages…
English follows them down a dark alley, mugs them, and goes through their pockets for loose grammar.
Finnish is so difficult that for decades they put out a radio news broadcast in Latin, on the basis more people would understnad it…
English isn’t big on fancy grammar. It’s big on vocabulary. The original version of the joke is from a usenet post by James Nicoll:
Languages develop to serve their environments.
Just as there are 53 words in Inuit for “snow”, Finnish contains 72 words for “depressed.”
I remember a great line from The Monty Python Show. “I could have been a miner, but I didn’t have the Latin.”