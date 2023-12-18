A glimpse into the future: you have no rights

The point here is that if one only has a right so long as it is in accordance with the public interest, then that is tantamount to saying one does not have a right at all, because it is entirely contingent on the authorities’ view of what the public interest entails. If they have a plausible-sounding reason why depriving one of one’s property is in the public interest (spoiler alert: they almost always will have such a reason), then they can do so irrespective of one’s ‘rights’, and one’s rights therefore are of no real practical or legal consequence.
This is the position we find ourselves in, then, with respect to A1P1. We have a right to property but only insofar as we can be deprived of our possessions when it is in the public interest. We do not then really have a right to property at all, at least insofar as the ECHR goes, but more a liberty to enjoy peaceful possession of our property on the sufferance of the State. We are on implied notice that as soon as it is in the public interest to deprive us of our property, the State can do so.
The state doesn’t really respect a citizen’s rights and will impinge on them with impunity and claim it is in the public interest to do that? The devil you say.
That’s not what makes the article interesting, it’s the cogent description of the shape and form of the coming total state. It’s also a solid refutation of the people who think ECHR somehow protects our rights rather than providing a legal framework for their abridgement.
Don’t we already have digital currency for everyone who wants it? How is digital currency” different from a debit card?
But the next step from (insert here) for those that want it is (insert here) regardless of if you want it.
A central digital is to ensure it gets used even by those who don’t want it, that’s the absolutely massive difference.
So the ECHR doesn’t abide by the UDHR, specifically Article 17 ?
The more of this sort of thing they reach for, the more they push the envelope? It’s like putting more and more pressure into the boiler or the balloon. You’ll eventually exceed the strength of the containment, and then… BOOM.
The idiots running everything today think that since they’ve managed to get away with all their multiple manifest fiddles, they’ll continue to get away with them. Forever.
Even if it did? What, I ask you, are the lessons of history about the eventual state of the unowned commons? Ever been to a housing estate? I think that’s what they call a “project” in the UK, right? Ever notice the utter lack of care, taken by the non-owners? Extrapolate that, why don’t you, to this ideal world of the globalists, where “no one owns anything”.
Yeah. Does that strike you as a good idea, looking at how well all those “owned in common” things are? D’ya think that’s “human nature”, that they’re somehow able to overcome in these new, enlightened days?
Or, will this likely all end in tears and wretchedness?
I learned a lot from examining the microcosm of human existence that is the US Army. One thing that I learned was that the things that belonged to no one? That nobody “owned”? Didn’t get cared for, ‘cos there were no responsibilities laid down. Communal property isn’t cared for, because it’s communal. It’s always “someone else’s problem”, which means that it is no ones until the long arm of the draconian system hammers on you. Without the UCMJ, I can about guarantee you that the average US base would look about like the average Housing and Urban Development “project”.
You can’t have socialism or communal anything without some sort of really intrusive and really coercive oversight and discipline. And, even then? If the control mechanisms (leaders…) aren’t any good, and don’t care? Things will not get kept up. That’s how you identify problem units, in the military: Look at the common areas. If the unit is messed up, and the leadership is bad, those common areas will be a horror show.
The more control you reach for, the less you actually have. Law of nature… Which is why, even if the globalist freak elite is successful, it simply won’t last. Not until they manage to engineer human beings into insects, which also ain’t too likely to happen. Anyone remember the “New Soviet Man”, the Stakhanovites? Seen any of them, of late?
Watch and observe what happens in China, with all these “social controls”. I guarantee you that they’re being subverted as we speak, and will soon be as meaningless as the Imperial Court edicts forbidding the importation of opium. If not? Then, ready yourself for a huge social explosion as all the people they’ve pushed out of the system come to realize they have no stake in things, and just don’t give a flying f*ck any more. Apathy is a terrible thing on a population-scale; you don’t give a damn about your life…? That’s absolutely amazingly fertile ground for some very nasty social ills, like, oh… Say… Dare we name it? Revolution. Ya know what they say… Freedom is just another way of saying you’ve got nothing left to lose.
One of the major idiocies that the current elite has gotten up to is that they’ve lost sight of one of the really key, essential, and important things that a society has to do: Insure that people “buy in” to the whole enterprise. You don’t get a loyal military by saying “Yeah, all those military families that have contributed soldiers, sailors, airmen, and Marines? We don’t want ’em…” You don’t get solid families having kids to replace this generation with the next, when you tear down the domestication mechanisms for young men that make them want to buy in. You want to know where Japan’s “Hikikomori” come from? Simple: What, might I ask, does a young man get out of participating in the enterprise that is modern Japan? Not a damn thing he wants, that’s for sure. So, he goes apathetic and catatonic, and everything winds up feminized. The women aren’t any better off, either in traditional Japanese society or the modern mess it has become. You can see, if you’ve the wit to look and observe with clear eyes, the same syndromes taking place in most Western societies. Your fertility rate tells the tale. Young German males have been emasculated; ya wonder why all the German girls are looking at those manly, masculine Moslem invaders and getting wet panty syndrome…? Sitzpinkler. You try telling some young Afghan male he needs to sit down to pee, guess the consequences? You think that the effete and effeminate German males aren’t taking notes? Seeing how all this new-age modern bullshit is working out?
I really don’t think the current regime is going to last out the century. If nothing else, it’ll all die out and be replaced by the invading hordes they’ve brought in because they couldn’t get people to “buy in” hard enough to want to have kids in today’s environment.
Overreach. We’re in the midst of it, and the denouement cannot be far off.
If contracts, a “trade”, can be cancelled after-the-fact (after the trade has taken place) then the “market place” or “exchange” is corrupt – no one should do business there.
This sort of thing, contract breaking by “laws”, is forbidden by the United States Constitution – but that was overturned by the Supreme Court ruling, in 1935 (by five votes to four) that the 1933 breaking of the “gold clauses” in all contracts, public and private, was acceptable. Essentially the Corporate State, the Federal Government and its Corporate allies, can cheat ordinary people whenever it feels like it. Roger Sherman warned, at the Constitutional Convention, that unless the wording was tighter, future corrupt judges would find wriggle room – and, tragically, he has been proved to be correct.
London is now just as much a corrupt, political, “market place” as Wall Street is. People who think that either one have anything to do with a free market are sadly mistaken.
And Perry is correct – as with the Covid lockdowns, this metal exchange case shows that the “European Convention on Human Rights” is not a force for good – it is a force for evil.
Jeremy Bentham would be delighted – he claimed that “rights are nonsense” and that natural rights were “nonsense on stilts”, the only rights, according to Mr Bentham, are goods or services from the state (goodies the state chooses to give some people – at the expense of other people), and Mr Bentham wanted 13 Departments of state to control all aspects of human life.
That is where we are going. Such a system will not work, not here and not in America either, it will collapse – but it will do terrible harm in the run up to that economic collapse, and in the collapse itself.
As far as I know, no country on Earth has honest markets now.
Switzerland had a fig leaf of honesty, ten per cent of notes and coins (not bank credit) had to be backed by gold – basically notes and coins were worth one tenth of what the government said they were worth – but one tenth is better than worth nothing at all (the total con trick, swindle, that modern currencies are). But even that fig leaf of honesty was ended with the new Constitution (a worthless document which puts no real limits on the size and scope of government) in 2000.
For the last 23 years no currency on Earth has been anything other than whims and threats of violence. “Men with Guns” as Professor Krugman puts it (and this “Noble Price winning economist” thinks that this is a GOOD thing) – and the markets are now dominated by endless Credit Bubble fraud pushing wealth into the hands of a small and corrupt elite.
I was recently asked why the Board of BlackRock (which controls TRILLIONS of Dollars worth of shares) are such a bunch of scumbags – the answer is simple, OF COURSE they are, with a system like it is in 2023 that is exactly what one should expect. It would be a shock (a very big shock) if they were not scumbags.
We can guess what will happen next – people who think they have bought gold or silver on the various Western markets will, in a crises, ask for physical possession of that gold and silver. They will find that the gold or silver they think they have bought does-not-exist, and when they turn to the courts for justice – the authorities will laugh at them, perhaps offering them paper “compensation”, or perhaps just cancelling the contracts after-the-fact.
Why should not the Corporate State not behave like this? Who is going to stop them?
Hell, we were on notice of this the day variable tax rates were introduced.
In most of our nations, we have certain rights that are untouchable – by government. However, we remain free to contract away those rights in private transactions as we deem fit.
But, who reads the fine print? Who reads the user rules for internet use, for banking, for home ownership? We give away our rights daily, irrevocably, without a second thought.
All of the members of the LME signed on with a copy of those rules in their hand. “But they’d never use it against me!” Until they did.
And they will continue, in more and more interesting ways.
It’s an extension of the “logistics versus strategy” arguments. Rules and regs are the logistics in this situation. We didn’t pay enough attention the them when they were being written, thinking they’d always be enforced in good faith. Oops. Same way we let in the “vote by mail” rules.
Frontal attacks on rights stir up opposition. Accomplishing the same thing administratively and privately is easier, and no one notices until it’s too late. Because it makes life easier and more predictable.
But at a very basic level taxes deprive us of our property in the name of public interest. Building codes deprive us of our property in the name of public interest. Federal drug regulation deprives us of our property in the name of public interest. The SEC and HHS and HUD, and DOT, FICA, Medicare, and Homeland Security, and DoC and on and on are primarily there to deprive us our our property, or how we use it, in the name of public interest. There is an argument to be made that most of what we call “government” is “depriving the citizens of their property (or its utility) in the public interest.”
So I’m not sure much has changed, except that the brokers of power are more brazen and unrestrained in their venality and mendacity.
