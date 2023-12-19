We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

The mystery of Milei’s dogs

· Economics, Business & Globalization · Latin American Affairs

Javier Milei, President of Argentina, is a very odd person. He has four dogs. Now, you may think there is nothing particularly odd about that. But these dogs are clones. They are clones of the late Conan, Milei’s first mastiff, who was named after Conan the Destroyer. The clones are named Murray, Milton, Robert and Lucas apparently after famous economists. Sadly, they are not so famous to me. Yes, Murray is doubtless Murray Rothbard and Milton, Milton Friedman – men who incidentally did not necessarily see eye to eye on monetary matters – but otherwise I am stumped. Robert? Surely not Skidelsky? Lucas? A complete blank. And no Adam, Ludwig, Friedrich or Henry? Truly Milei is an odd person.

  • Colli
    December 19, 2023 at 11:32 am

    According to various sources, Robert Lucas Jr.

  • John Galt
    December 19, 2023 at 12:28 pm

    In 2018, Milei went on to pay about $50,000, according to Reuters and the New York Times, to U.S. company PerPETuate to clone Conan using his DNA, something Milei had reportedly been planning to do for some time. The procedure resulted in five puppies, whom Milei named after the original Conan and the economists Murray Rothbard, Milton Friedman, and Robert Lucas. Milei regularly refers to the current clone Conan as his son—and doesn’t distinguish him from the original Conan—and the other four dogs as his “grandchildren.”

    Time Magazine: Argentina Just Elected an Eccentric Populist Who Seeks Counsel From His Cloned Dogs

  • Y. Knott
    December 19, 2023 at 12:40 pm

    People do have strange pets. I heard of a guy who had a pet halibut.
    Which he named “Eric“.

    { – Sorry – I HAD to… 😀 }

  • Paul Marks
    December 19, 2023 at 12:41 pm

    It would better if the President of Argentina really abolished government departments – rather than combining them into new government departments.

    There is also talk that the President of Argentina is actually increasing government welfare benefits – I hope that is NOT true.

  • Brendan Westbridge (London)
    December 19, 2023 at 12:43 pm

    So, he’s named two dogs after Robert Lucas? Am I to believe that Lucas – the economist, not the dog – is therefore twice as good as Milton Friedman? Hmm.

  • StevenR
    December 19, 2023 at 1:54 pm

    Didn’t he already renege on his campaign promise to abolish the Arggie version of the Federal Reserve?

    Also my last dog’s name is Eris, after the Greek goddess of chaos and delicious discord.

  • Agammamon
    December 19, 2023 at 3:27 pm

    Clones?

    Of HITLER!

  • Lee Moore
    December 19, 2023 at 3:29 pm

    Let us hope that Lucas refers to the English philosopher John Lucas who wrote a splendid (and splendidly brief) paper memorably entitled “Against Equality.”

