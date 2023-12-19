|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
The mystery of Milei’s dogs
Javier Milei, President of Argentina, is a very odd person. He has four dogs. Now, you may think there is nothing particularly odd about that. But these dogs are clones. They are clones of the late Conan, Milei’s first mastiff, who was named after Conan the Destroyer. The clones are named Murray, Milton, Robert and Lucas apparently after famous economists. Sadly, they are not so famous to me. Yes, Murray is doubtless Murray Rothbard and Milton, Milton Friedman – men who incidentally did not necessarily see eye to eye on monetary matters – but otherwise I am stumped. Robert? Surely not Skidelsky? Lucas? A complete blank. And no Adam, Ludwig, Friedrich or Henry? Truly Milei is an odd person.
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
According to various sources, Robert Lucas Jr.
People do have strange pets. I heard of a guy who had a pet halibut.
Which he named “Eric“.
{ – Sorry – I HAD to… 😀 }
It would better if the President of Argentina really abolished government departments – rather than combining them into new government departments.
There is also talk that the President of Argentina is actually increasing government welfare benefits – I hope that is NOT true.
So, he’s named two dogs after Robert Lucas? Am I to believe that Lucas – the economist, not the dog – is therefore twice as good as Milton Friedman? Hmm.
Didn’t he already renege on his campaign promise to abolish the Arggie version of the Federal Reserve?
Also my last dog’s name is Eris, after the Greek goddess of chaos and delicious discord.
Clones?
Of HITLER!
Let us hope that Lucas refers to the English philosopher John Lucas who wrote a splendid (and splendidly brief) paper memorably entitled “Against Equality.”