Make energy expensive so industry moves abroad, then tax the goods coming back in due to their carbon content.
You pay twice.
– Steve Loftus, illustrating why the Tories should and will burn to ash at the next General Election.
|
|
Samizdata quote of the day – screwed and then screwed again
Make energy expensive so industry moves abroad, then tax the goods coming back in due to their carbon content.
You pay twice.
– Steve Loftus, illustrating why the Tories should and will burn to ash at the next General Election.
7 comments to Samizdata quote of the day – screwed and then screwed again
Leave a Reply
|
All content on this website (including text, photographs, audio files, and any other original works), unless otherwise noted, is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
The Conservatives do not deserve to win the next election. But neither does Labour.
Vote harder.
Forget “Why Johnny Can’t Read”, I wanna know “Why Can’t Senator/MP Smith and Jones Math”.
That, right there, is the question for the ages. How’d these innumerate ignoramuses wind up in charge? Why do we give them this power over us, when the raw and unpleasant fact is, they’re dumbasses?
Same with the media. Why does everyone listen to these assholes? Gell-Mann Amnesia is demonstrated each and every day in our media, and yet… Somehow, the media still manages to exert pressure on public opinion. Supposedly. I actually suspect it’s all one big self-referential bubble that the “elites” running things live in, and that there’s going to be a moment of clarity where it becomes quite apparent that they’re the only ones still believing really, really hard in their own bullshit.
One would think that you’d have a semblance of basic functional intelligence demonstrated by people that manage to win elections, but… Man. Just pick up a newspaper and read the things these idiots are saying, doing, and legislating. Illiteracy, innumeracy, and whatever the hell we term the idea of being ahistorical: That’s all you can see, as well as an utter incomprehension at the simplest cause-and-effect chains imaginable. “Oh, we outlawed and taxed cigarettes to death? Why are these people selling “loosies” on street corners, and how’d that guy wind up dead when we sent the cops in to enforce the law…? Oh, gee, why aren’t the people paying attention to all these other laws that are actually socially necessary?”
From the appearances of things, it would seem that you have to have a lobotomy in order to be elevated to leadership as a politician in all major nations.
I’ve voted in every election that I could since I came of age but next year I am seriously considering not voting. There’s no-one to vote for. My local Tory MP is an absolute clown, useless and clueless. The Labour candidate seems equally poor.
I don’t actually know if there will be another alternative, the Lib Dem candidate is hopeless and cannot win anyway, and there may not even be any other candidates.
I can say that I have rarely experienced the deep current of anger locally. It’s a rough area but when I stood in a local election although I got some low-level nastiness, mostly thoughtless and ill-considered, the kind of things I hearing now are almost frightening. People are simmering with rage about immigration, and they don’t really distinguish between legal and illegal, and the cost of living is a hot topic too.
Maybe angry words is all that it will come to but I suspect Labour may get a landslide, which is entirely undeserved but I don’t know what the alternative is. If people don’t vote, or don’t come away from an election feeling things can change, I think things may get pretty ugly.
My read on the UK from what I can see from where I sit is that the Labor Party is going to win bigly, and then screw it up by the numbers yet again. Whereupon, the Conservative “saviors” will again advance from the wilderness to supposedly rescue everyone, only to prove out as consolidators of Labor policies…
Rinse, repeat, rinse, repeat…
Same swindle the establishment Democrats and Republicans have been pulling here in the US.
What happens when the electorate goes past the point where they’re willing to play the game anymore? When they refuse to fall for the scam?
Here in the US, I think a lot of the reaction to Trump is precisely due to the fear of the Uniparty elite that the game is up, or coming to an end. Watch this space, should they foolishly succeed in taking out Trump; you think things are bad, now? What do you suppose the effect on Trump’s popularity would be, were they to make him a martyr? Who would succeed him, take up his banner, use his martyrdom?
I guarantee you that the establishment types are destroying their future, as we speak, through incompetence and greed. When the denouement comes, it’ll be ugly and it will be quick. One day, precisely as I told my Seattle PD friends and acquaintances, it’ll all be the same as it ever was. The next day, you’ll go into work of a morning, and you’ll find that the world has changed, irrevocably and beyond your recognition and imagination.
They’ll fight the change. They won’t win; they’re discrediting themselves so utterly that they won’t be able to. God alone knows what will happen long-term, but things cannot and will not continue as they are. Not with the set of idiots we have running things, and trying to do what they are trying to do.
The key point is “make energy expensive so industry moves abroad”.
“Free Trade Greens” people who think it is O.K. to go for expensive energy as long as people can import “cheap” goods from abroad (“paying” with borrowed money) are cretins. They are cretins even if one accepts their own theories – as C02 is just as “evil” if produced in China as it is here.
Sadly the international economic and political elite is dominated by such ideas.
The American corporate financial elite sold out long ago – they do not give a damn about the destruction of the United States.
Perhaps they think that when America is destroyed they will get cheap slaves – but they will find that things will not work out that way.
For example, Los Angeles, the second largest city in the United States, is now dominated by looters – Marxist looters, including the Mayor (a long time supporter of Communist Cuba and various terrorist groups) and the DA – who has a staff of actual looters (who have personally looted shops – not just supported it in theory).
What do the rich “liberals” of California (and elsewhere) think the Marxists are going to do to them if America collapses?
Your “friends” are going to eat you – and I am not using a figure of speech.
People are simmering with rage about immigration
And they are also simmering with rage at the deflaction from discussing immigration.
“Oh yes, we’re going to do something about the boats”
NO! That’s *illegal* immigration. There’re “only” 30,000 of them, there was 1.2 *MILLION* /legal/ immigrants last year.
“boats.. boats… boats….”
DON’T YOU HEAR US?????
“boats.. boats… boats….”