Samizdata quote of the day – the ‘far right’ have indeed been on our streets…

What happened over the weekend is that every single media outlet in the country went into overdrive to say that Braverman’s comments are fuelling the “far right”. If you’re not entirely clued up on British political designations, in this country the far right generally refers to people who:
– are racist and intolerant towards other ethnic and religious groups
– harbour prejudice against sexual minorities
– consider women inferior to men and treat them as second-class citizens
– use violence to achieve their political objectives and incite violence in public
In other words, the “far right” have been on British streets for weeks chanting genocidal slogans, calling for Jihad and saying things like “death to all the Jews” and “Hitler knew how to deal with these people”.
But that is, of course, not who the media mean when they talk about the “far right”. What they mean is a small number of football fans who like to get pissed and get into scuffles with the police. When these people did turn up, this was immediately taken as evidence that Braverman had incited a riot. Because if there’s one thing we know about football hooligans it’s that they all have a subscription to the Times and take inspiration from powerful brown women.
– Konstantin Kisin (£)
So those non-white types, dressed in Muslim attire, shouting “Death to the Jews” and “From the River to the Sea”, are they now the Right Wing?
Because there seemed to be quite a lot of them on the London march yesterday, along with the usual lefty / Antifa type.
Fat, white racist football hooligan types? Not so much. A few here and there but vastly outnumbered by the pro-Palestinians with their blatant antisemitism.
Just so we’re all on the same page, Suella Braverman was fired for calling the Far Right march a hate meeting and accusing the police of treating the hatemonger Right Wing with kid gloves.
Didn’t anybody at the Met for a second ponder that here they had an opportunity to prove their critics wrong about two tier policing? No, they went ahead and did exactly what everybody expected them to do, and further reduced the public’s opinion of them.
I never had any hopes for Rishi, but, nevertheless, he’s a disappointment. I hope Suella contests the leadership. She has more of Thatcher about her than any other Tory (including Kemi, who if she had any sense should resign in disgust).
Well, if nothing else I now know who is a subscriber to KK’s substack. The quoted remarks are behind the paywall.
Yup
To be fair, those bullet points could equally apply to the police themselves…
I wondered if any of those labelled as far right actually vote Labour?
The inconsistency in all of this is near-pathologic.
One of the points that occurred to me as I was constructing my little experiment lower down in the post-tree was that there’s an extremely blatant dichotomy in how many on the insane side of politics construct these things.
Consider the treatment of the Gazan Arab vs. the Israeli. That Hamas may do whatever it likes to whomever it likes on the Israeli side of things is a given; they all deserve it, ‘cos, ya know… Israeli. Blood guilt; they’re all guilty for the sins of their fathers and all those other nasty little Jews that wouldn’t die…
Yet… You’re supposed to flip that around, when talking about all those “innocent” Hamas-supporting Gazan Arabs. They’re not culpable for the things their voted-in government does, and all their non-combatants are to be treated with respect and dignity, ‘cos they’re “uninvolved” in the current conflict. They’re innocent bystanders, right?
So… Launch unguided missiles into Israel, where they’ll hit God alone knows who, and that’s just hunky-dory. No cares, no worries, it’s all good ‘cos it’s those nasty Jews we’re shooting at… Should Israel respond by bombing Gazan Arab, though? Oh, dear… That’s morally wrong. Those are innocents, non-combatants…
This double-standard dichotomy suffuses the presumed thought-process of the insane side of politics. Consider the idea behind affirmative action: We’re going to penalize cis-hetero white males ‘cos they’re what they are, guilty as charged, for things done by other individuals decades and centuries ago that the current lot had no agency over. Could you have a clearer definition of blood guilt? That’s a wunnerful, wunnerful idea, to be implemented everywhere, ‘cos we get to put those white bastards in their places.
Not really pertinent that none of the current generation took part in or personally benefited from those bad old days. We’re still gonna screw them over because… We can.
The inconsistency applied here, and the sheer hypocrisy is lost on those doing it. They’re literally blind to it, mostly because they’re dolts.
Blood guilt. It’s just for cis-hetero white males and Jooos. Nobody else has either agency or culpability for the actions of others, just them.
Sorta odd, that… It’s almost as if there’s actually another agenda out there, behind it all.
Braverman was impressively lucid, straightforward, and always spot-on. I sure hope she remains in politics.