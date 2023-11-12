We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

Samizdata quote of the day – a further exploration of ponzi economics

· Economics, Business & Globalization · Slogans & Quotations

The state does not provide stability in such a case but rather the sort of mono-culture that makes systems unstable and takes them all down at once in a paroxysm of fiscal failure. As ever, the mantra of “too important to be left to free markets/the people” is the most towering of lies. the comfort of one’s retirement is far too important not to be.

El Gato Malo

November 12th, 2023 |

2 comments to Samizdata quote of the day – a further exploration of ponzi economics

  • Bulldog Drummond
    November 12, 2023 at 7:17 pm

    We’re in a doom spiral and like in 1979, we’ll have to be circling the drain with rats in the streets before the next Thatcher can actually take power.

  • Steven R
    November 12, 2023 at 7:53 pm

    I don’t know how it is in the UK, but so long as money is backed up by nothing, the Federal Reserve can turn the printers on, Congress and state legislatures can write checks, deficit spending is a thing, and people can vote, we are never getting rid of entitlements.

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

 
  »