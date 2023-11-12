|
Samizdata quote of the day – a further exploration of ponzi economics
The state does not provide stability in such a case but rather the sort of mono-culture that makes systems unstable and takes them all down at once in a paroxysm of fiscal failure. As ever, the mantra of “too important to be left to free markets/the people” is the most towering of lies. the comfort of one’s retirement is far too important not to be.
– El Gato Malo
We’re in a doom spiral and like in 1979, we’ll have to be circling the drain with rats in the streets before the next Thatcher can actually take power.
I don’t know how it is in the UK, but so long as money is backed up by nothing, the Federal Reserve can turn the printers on, Congress and state legislatures can write checks, deficit spending is a thing, and people can vote, we are never getting rid of entitlements.