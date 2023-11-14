Peace-lovers love using the passive voice

Soon after Hamas attacked Israel, Jeremy Corbyn made a speech. Kyle Orton noticed something odd about it:
“young people who died in the Negev desert”
“young people who’ve been killed by Israeli forces in Gaza”
Telling how he thinks.
So sad about those young people who “died in the desert”. What happened, did they forget water bottles and sun cream? Tut, tut, young people are so imprudent.
All languages have their irregularities. For instance, in Modern Journalese Jews can kill, where “to kill” is a transitive verb, but they die intransitively. Their allotted span of years happens to come to an end that day. The nearest the grammar of Journalese gets to expressing the idea that someone might have – uh, whatchamacallit, done that thing to a Jew so that they end up dying – is to tentatively mention an event that preceded it:
Jewish man in California dies after confrontation during Israel-Hamas War protests – Time magazine.
But remember, folks, correlation is not causation. Though in this case, it was. The Community Notes to that tweet by Time magazine state “The medical examiner ruled Paul Kessler’s death a homicide.” He was – I’m speaking normal English, not Journalese, so this sentence is grammatical despite Mr Kessler having been a Jew – killed. The definitional question that remains open is whether his killing was murder.
That question is not open when it comes to the young Israelis who were murdered by Hamas at a music festival in the Negev Desert.
Clearly it “Just Happened”, in the sense that getting pregnant, just happens. Like some mysterious act of God.
Can’t say “They were murdered by Hamas terrorists”. That sort of statement might upset certain people.
Maybe I’m missing an ironic tone but ‘died in the desert’ is the active voice, while ‘who’ve been killed by Israeli forces’ is the passive voice. I’m one of those weird people who not only learned English grammar but actually remembers what I learned and it irritates me enormously when the term ‘passive voice’ is used to mean ‘expressed in a way that doesn’t make clear who caused something to happen’.
I think you mean “Peace-lovers love being used by the passive voice.”