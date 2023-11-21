We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

Samizdata quote of the day – lets give Willy Hutton a kicking edition

· Economics, Business & Globalization · Slogans & Quotations

But we can and should go further than that. We all know there’s a vast amount of investment happening in this going green stuff. Maybe that’s a good idea, maybe not, that’s for another day. But the point of what is being done is to address an externality – those environmental damages, costs of emissions, which do not show up in prices and therefore are, again, not in GDP. So, we solve those externalities – and maybe we should! – and we create green jobs while doing so.

Cool. So, now we have the same output – say a GW of ‘leccie, even a GWhr – with the same value as before but we’ve used more human labour to produce it – those green jobs that the energy transition creates. By definition productivity has declined. Again, by definition productivity has declined.

Tim Worstall

November 21st, 2023 |

1 comment to Samizdata quote of the day – lets give Willy Hutton a kicking edition

  • Fred Z
    November 22, 2023 at 12:15 am

    Someone’s got to tell Worstall that logic and mathematics are offensive to the religious zealots of the Church of Climate Change.

    He’s just going to get himself stoned to death, sooner or later.

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

 
  »