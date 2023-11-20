|
|
So let me get this straight…
Javier Milei elected in Argentina is being called “far-right“?
So, presumably he is obsessed by identity groups and demands everyone must be viewed collectively according to the status of their group; wants pervasive state control over every aspect of life (everything within the State, nothing outside the State, nothing against the State); wants a state directed economy; and will refuse to have further elections after this one?
Or does he sees all rights as individual rights; wants to slash the size of the state; reduce taxes; wants to promote free enterprise; and has no problem with elections?
Because our media class seem to think both of those things are “far-right”
|
Javier Milei defines himself as an anarcho-capitalist, according to another BBC article.
What’s not to like?
Incidentally, the name of his rival in the runoff, Sergio Massa, sounds Italian.
The name of the 3rd-place candidate, Patricia Bullrich, might be German.
Anybody knows where the name Milei might come from?
They’re using Nineteen Eighty-Four as a how-to guide. And doubling down on the greatest fraud of the 20th century: The claim that Fascism and Nazism are completely totally 100% absolutely the diametric opposite of Socialism and Communism.
To the Left, which seems to include Al Beeb, and most of the media,anyone who disagreed with their views, are far right. Not just right wing, but “far right”. Perhaps we should start referring to the “Commie Left”?
My experience has been that if you are a church-king-army-land conservative; or an American constitutionalist conservative; or a classical liberal; or a libertarian; or a nationalist; or a fascist; or an overt racist—on one hand, the left will call you “right wing” (unless it’s one of the forms of racism that the left approves on). And on the other hand, they really do not understand that any of those groups disagree with each other or oppose each’s other’s ideas.
“far right extremist” means “has policy positions that disagree with the big government agenda.” Please remember that Hitler, head of the National SOCIALIST German Workers party was a “far right extremist”. We don’t hear “far left extremist” with scary music anymore because that is largely government policy.
Really it is part of the way the discourse is captured by allowing your opponent to define the terms — as if political positions are on a one dimensional spectrum.
FWIW, for those of you who are interested Tucker Carlson did a pretty extensive interview with Milei. He has a lot of good things to say, though to me his position on abortion is quite extreme.
We had Dems in the US praising bin Laden last week, so being a moderate leftist meant “Calling Osama bin Laden the bad kind of mass-murderer”. So I can understand the goalposts on right wing vs. far-right shifting a little.
When everything is “far-right”, nothing really is.
The Leftoids believe that language controls everything, so they are incredibly focused on the words. That’s why their initial wave of “hope-n’-change” is always focused on words and language, forbidding one thing, demanding another.
They fail to comprehend the basic fact that words and language are symbolic; if you change what you call something, then the changed term will eventually come to reflect what you’re using it for. Witness the progression of the terms “Idiot”, “Cretin”, and “Imbecile”, all three once technical terms for mental deficiency. They wanted to rename the condition, so as to “remove the onus” from it… Didn’t work, did it? The three once-clinical terms are now seen as insulting pejoratives.
Their other changes to the language will go the same way. They want you to fear “far-right” by reflex, but what they’re actually accomplishing is merely renaming their opposition. It’s something that will only work in the short term, and is already being rendered meaningless.
The left is essentially a collection of child-like minds, that believe in “magic words”. They think their labels really matter, but the sad fact is, the reality behind the label will eventually overwhelm their use of them. Eventually.
Note the rather rapid drop in support for the cease-fire in Gaza, after the protests… The left thinks that if they make the right noises in the right quantities, then things will change.
Reality is a bit different.
It’s unequivocally good news for Argentina, marking a decisive break with the Peronists who have delivered only stagnation and failure for decades. But predictably The Great And The Good are bemoaning this victory for the ‘far right.’
It is indeed odd how ‘far right’ is somehow now deemed to encompass both the fascist principle of ‘Everything in the State, nothing outside the State, nothing against the State’ as laid down by a certain wartime Italian leader, and those who want to see the State reduced to a minimum dealing with little more than national defence and maintaining law and order. It is no longer necessary to make stiff-armed salutes, do the goose-step in shiny boots or have a fondness for herding disfavoured groups into “showers” in order to be considered ‘far-right’. Simply believing in low taxes, free markets, individual freedom and a small State is enough to earn you that tag of ultimate iniquity.
In 1981, 364 economists famously wrote to the Times lambasting Thatcherism. That aged well. But nevertheless, clearly having learned nothing, they tried to repeat the trick just now to scare the Argies: according to the Grauniad, “Economists warn electing far-right Milei would spell ‘devastation’ for Argentina: More than 100 economists including Thomas Piketty and Jayati Ghosh publish open letter ahead of country’s 19 November election.”
Devastation, eh? Well, as James Dale Davidson and William Rees-Mogg wrote in The Sovereign Individual back in 1996, “Between 1960 and 1991, when President Menem launched Argentina’s currency-board reform, inflation struck seventeen zeros off successive versions of Argentine currency. If all the wealth of the world had been converted into Argentine pesos in 1960 and buried, it would not have been worth the effort to spade it up by 1991.“ (My emphasis).
With a track record like that, it has to be asked why ARE the Great And The Good so sh*t-scared of the prospect of Argentina trying something different?
The “right” just means “not the left”.
The left, though it is always squabbling amongst its factions about “how ?”, and “how quickly ?”, seldom squabbles about “what ?” Which is more and bigger government, issuing more and bigger orders, all in pursuit of helping the poor / downtrodden / oppressed / whatev. It’s a more or less coherent program of megalomania.
But the right ? It includes nationalists, conservatives (ie don’t change anthing). reactionaries (ie change things back to then“), religious types, rule of law enthusiasts, libertarians, business types, individualists, Uncle Tom Cobley and all. This is not a coherent grouping. Some on the right are quite as megalomaniacal as those on the left, just in favor of different ends. Some are not megalomaniacal at all.
Anyway, as for “far right’ – which appears much more often on the BBC than “far left” – it would be nice if some very anal analyst did a proper survey of “far right” and “far left” on the BBC, going back fifteen or twenty years or so. I’m sure it would gather enough evidence for a clear conviction. But I’m way too lazy to do it. Might be willing to pay for it to be done (or a share thereof) if there are any volunteers.
The left-right thing is a useful tool for the ideologues of the left; it enables them to demonize “the other” with a convenient shorthand that is both inaccurate and entirely wrong.
You get into the tenets and policies, fascism is more a leftist sort of thing… It’s all about the statism. When they describe anyone to their right as “fascist”, what they really mean is that they’re “slightly less leftist” than they are. The actual reality that the people they describe don’t hold a single actual fascist belief or tenet…? Escapes them. To the freaks of Antifa, anyone not of their ilk is a fascist, regardless of how they might feel about corporatism and the other actual fascist positions.
The sad thing is, their incessant use of inaccurate labels is resulting in the total evaporation of actual meaning behind them. When everyone is a racist, then nobody is. The term is reaching a point where it’s not actually meaningful or weighted any more.
Which means that one day, probably very soon, they’re going to call someone a “racist”, and that person is just going to coolly look into the camera and say “So? What does that mean, actually…?”
Whereupon a lot of heads on the left are going to explode. They think they’re ohsosmart, using language to do their dirty work for them, but the fact is, after enough time goes by, their misuse and imprecision in the usage of these terms causes their effect to go away. When you call everyone from Mother Teresa to David Duke a “racist”, well… After a bit, it ceases to have real meaning. This is something the left does not comprehend; if they did, they’d be far less likely to use language for mere momentary advantage, which is all that they are getting from it.
Unfortunately, they’re all big believers in “magic words”. The fact that the magic eventually goes away escapes them.
They (the powers that be) are definitely not happy with the election result.
Not only “far right” but rather more confusingly “far right libertarian”
Argentine far-right libertarian Milei sweeps to victory
Argentina presidential election: far-right libertarian Javier Milei wins after rival concedes
Add to that the fact they’ve also started conflating him with Trump and Bolsanaro just in case, though amongst his supproters this will likely be viewed as a badge of honour as opposed to a put down.
Not sure that he will actually be able to do much about the state of the country as he does not have a majority in their congress and no state representatives but as Trump did in the US, he will definitely shake things up and maybe briefly make the contry a little better until he is outsted.
@Zerren Yeoville
“Economists warn electing far-right Milei would spell ‘devastation’ for Argentina:
Given the current state of the Argentine economy, I think being merely “devastated” would be a big improvement. Over the past five years of the “correct” economic policy the Argentinian peso has lost 90% of its value. Inflation is currently about 140%. Unemployment I think 40%.
That would be an insult to Marx and Lenin.
At the risk of echoing an Alan Coren piece, after the fall of the Greek Colonels (North London Socialists rejoicing that they could not eat stuffed vine leaves again), I can now buy some Argentine wine with a clear conscience.
I should have guessed that he had won as I hadn’t seen any coverage of the election result in the MSM. If he does even half of what he has promised, it would be transformational for Argentina.
Perhaps when he realises what a Wooden God the US dollar is, he will go for gold?