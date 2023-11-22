|
Samizdata quote of the day – the poison of identitarianism
What is happening in London cannot be laid solely at the feet of the anti-Israel protest movement. The poison of identitarianism must assume the bulk of the blame for the cultural dismemberment of society. We have a mayor who constantly preaches difference over unity. We have a Metropolitan Police so paralysed by fear of being called racist that they make endless excuses for anti-Semitic demonstrators. And we have a national broadcaster that refuses to call Hamas terrorists, while happily instructing non-white children that they are under the yoke of ‘white privilege’.
We are confronted with a choice right now. We can continue pushing children into silos of racial and religious hatred. Or we can start forging a society free of identity politics which aims to bring people of all backgrounds together. I know which path the London of my childhood would choose.
– Ike Ijeh
Popeye had the best view of identity: “I yam what I yam, and that’s all that I yam.” Today, folks don’t know who they yam.
I still want someone to square the circle of just how it is possible to hold the view that you can’t use stereotypes and racism against anyone at all, and yet… Cis-hetero white males are responsible and to be punished for everything ever done everywhere by another cis-hetero white male.
I mean, OK… If you’re a minority, you’re not responsible for anything one of “your kind” does or did. If you’re a cis-hetero white male, however, you’re to blame for it all, forever. Blood guilt…
I’ve heard this argument made, literally, by dozens of “activist” types: They’re not responsible for all those African slave dealers who were black, ‘cos… Well, just because. Yet, the cis-hetero white male, on the other hand, is forever guilty and stigmatized because some other white guys bought slaves from those black African dealers.
Not going to lie; I’m gradually coming around to the idea that if I’m to be excoriated forever for things I had zero agency over, and which I haven’t personally benefited? Ya know what? I just might take up being a bigoted, intolerant, hateful racist. What have I got to lose? I’m going to be blamed for being one, no matter what…
I’m not sure this entire concept really works to the benefit of anyone, least of all the former “victims of racism and bigotry”.