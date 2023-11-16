Lest we remember

In my recent post, “Peace-lovers love using the passive voice”, I asked you to supply particularly egregious examples of media attempts to downplay murders by Hamas and other protected groups. Ben did just that. From Canadian TV:
In case it disappears, the tweet from @CTVNews says, “Canadian peace activist Vivian Silver, who went missing after Hamas attack, has died.”
The use of “has died” rather than “is dead” makes it sound like she passed away in hospital within the last few days. Actually, she has been dead for a month because she was murdered on October 7th, alongside more than a thousand others. The only thing that has happened within the last few days is that they finally identified her remains. In most situations I would not read so much into a journalist’s slightly odd use of the present perfect for an event a month ago, but when every such oddity of phrasing works to push the murderers out of sight, it is not a coincidence, it’s a technique. Most headlines are written to grab the reader’s attention; these headlines are written to be forgotten. Like the small print in a dodgy contract, they are carefully crafted to meet the technical requirement of having been stated somewhere, but, in a betrayal of the normal function of journalism, those who write them would prefer you not to read on. That someone “has died” is scarcely news at all. Every morning’s news report gives its crop of vaguely prominent people who have died during the previous few days. They don’t want you to think about when or how she died. They don’t want you to think about the state in which Vivian Silver’s body must have been found, given that her remains were not identified for a month. They don’t want you to feel the horror of her murder.
I am going to post an image. If I have done this right, it will be hidden “below the fold”, so you must click the link in order to see it. I put it below the fold because it is horrifying. Am I doing the same as CTV in that tweet I was complaining about, then? No, the opposite. They do all they can to stop their readers ever thinking about the reality of terrorism. I am giving readers who cannot stop thinking about it the option not to see one particularly distressing photograph. The image I am talking about shows a poster put out by the Royal Ulster Constabulary in response to the La Mon restaurant bombing carried out by the IRA in 1978. These days people discussing this poster feel obliged to blur it out, but in Northern Ireland at the height of the Troubles they were not so sensitive. The poster shows what CTV and so many others in the modern media want to hide. Again and again, it says the word they will not say.
MURDER MURDER MURDER
This is what the bombers did
to a human being
MURDER MURDER MURDER
“Has died” rather than “was murdered by the forces of Islam”.
The Canadian media, including the privately owned media, is subsidised by the despicable regime of Justin Trudeau, but, I suspect, that even if he did not subsidise them – they would continue to behave in this terrible way. And it is not just Canada.
The long death of the West continues.
In response to that CTV howler, these sorts of things are popping up.
“President John F. Kennedy, who rode in a motorcade in Dallas, has died.”
“President Abraham Lincoln, who enjoyed a play at the Ford Theater last night, has died.”
“Daniel Pearl, who was visiting Pakistan, has died.”
“Sharon Tate, who attended a California party, has died.”
CBC is bad enough but CTV is its mentally challenged institutionalized sibling.
If they told the truth? Then, their positions would be untenable.
Hamas dare not broadcast any of the truth here in the West; that’s why their flying monkey minions are tearing down all the posters.
What they need to do next is post all the victims, in full bloody horror, for the public to see so that they will know what their heroes do. Hamas is like the Nazi Einsatzkommando, and deserves the fate the Nazis should have gotten, which was to be run through the same death camps.
Honestly, that’s precisely what the Allies should have done. Forget Nuremberg; merely apply their own techniques and technologies to them in turn. Every card-carrying member of the Nazi party should have been sent to Auschwitz and Treblinka, to be “processed” just like their victims were. They all profited; they should have all been dealt with in exactly the same manner.
All that touchy-feely BS about “An eye for an eye and soon the whole world is blind…” is false. The real deal is, if you don’t exact just punishment for taking human life, you’re creating and enabling monsters. Look at all the escalation you see with recidivist criminals here in the US, when they get “mercy” from the courts and legal system… How many innocents have been murdered by men and women who should, deservedly, been properly punished or simply put down like the animals they demonstrated themselves to be? You take a life without justification? Yours needs to be taken, in turn. Anything else is utterly contemptuous of the human lives taken by the criminal, the terrorist, or whoever else dares violate the sanctity of human life without just cause.
Honestly, half of why we have Hamas? It’s because all these weak sisters have been unable to bring themselves to deliver just retribution and preventive action. You spare the criminal, excuse them? You get more and more, worse and worse crimes. With the historical example of every Nazi going to the gas chambers they built? I’m fairly certain that a bunch of people would have looked at that and decided that perhaps the path of wisdom was not to emulate them. Not all, of course, but maybe enough…
I suppose we could also point to the “went missing” bit as if she was responsible for her “missing” status.
The injunction of an eye for an eye etc. was meant to be a restraint and a guide for the law. In other words, punishment should not be disproportionately harsh (for example the death penalty for stealing a loaf of bread) nor unduly lenient.
In other words, if someone causes an injury, then they should suffer a similar injury, neither more or less than the original victim.
Of course in our oh-so-enlightened society and “justice” system, the rights of the criminals are paramount.
In civil law – suing someone for damages – this is the norm.
But I think that, in criminal law, proportionality is wrong. The punishment ought to be somewhat more serious than the harm caused.
Civil law concerns torts – wrongful acts that do not rise to the level of what we call criminal. Exact compensation is good for that. Criminal law deals with acts that society considers more serious, more harmful, more deserving of prohibition and punishment. We oughtn’t let a criminal decide he can hurt someone “this much” so long as he is willing to suffer that same amount of harm. He should have to suffer more than the harm he has caused.
It should never be an equal trade.
In the end, the entire structure of “law” as viewed mechanistically from the standpoint of “what does it do for society” and “what is its function” boils down to behavioral modification.
You can’t bring someone back to life, after they’ve been murdered. What you can do, however, is set a clear marker that taking a life is intolerable, and use that as a training cue for others, in order that their behavior may be moderated and controlled. You’re not so much “getting revenge” and “exacting justice”, you’re taking an opportunity to evaluate the behavior of the criminal and ensuring that he won’t commit another like crime, ever. You’re also demonstrating the value of innocent life to others that may be thinking about emulating said criminal.
As such, I question the value of both not executing proven murderers and other violent criminals, and of doing it in private. It ought to be seen, it ought to be treated with the due respect it is due for the gravity of the occasion. The old days sometimes saw circus-like atmospheres for such things, and that is clearly wrong. You shouldn’t be able to get away with murder or other violent crime against others, but at the same time, when they put you down, you don’t do it with malice or celebration. If anything, they ought to mourn the loss of both the lives of the murderer and the victim.
One of the things I’ve always found maddening about much of the current “legalist” environment surrounding violent crime is how casually they treat it all. It’s as if they discount, utterly, the damage done to the lives of the victims, which cheapens every other life surrounding that life, including that of the murderer.
Look at the way they phrase the news about that professor asshole that killed the Jewish protestor… That guy had zero respect for life, and why did he have it? Why did he think so little of what he was doing, striking that elderly Jewish man down? Because the system encourages that thought-pattern… If you knew that you’d hang for killing someone by accident, in circumstances like that? You’d think twice about hitting them; the way they excuse that crap like “Well, he didn’t intend to kill the man…” when they come to trial for it all is mind-boggling. Raw fact? He hit the man over the head with a megaphone, knocked him to the ground, and that was where he hit his head hard enough to kill him. Foreseeable sequence of events… “Intent” means nothing; he committed the act, and because he was excused due to a “lack of intent”, then others will take such acts in the future as being similarly “without intent”.
Magic words don’t excuse your actions, and should not. Did he act? Did his victim die from that act? That’s all we need to know; all else is making excuses for violent behavior that should be culled from the body politic.
@bobby b
It should never be an equal trade.
So if, for example, a criminal tortures, rapes and murders some woman, should the state find some way to up the ante on that? Not sure how to do that exactly.
Though, in fairness, if you send some guy to a maximum security prison unless he is a gangbanger he is likely to get non judicial punishment including constant violence, rape, torture and, quite potentially murder. Something I find pretty shocking. Police seem to use the threat of the severe non judicial consequences of prison to intimidate people all the time — and many people seem to relish this “prison justice”. Me? I think if the people want that they should have to balls to enact that into statue rather than delegating it to the caprice of the very worst people in our society.
I don’t really know the answer, and my bloodlust is just as strong to take ’em out back and beat the crap out of them. Nonetheless, countries like Norway and the Netherlands have much less brutal prison regimes and seem to have very much lower recidivism rates. Seems to me that this should be one of the most important goals of judicial punishment. Which isn’t to say deterrence and vengeance have no place.
TBH, I am a little in shock right now with what is going on in the criminal justice system. It seems a series of cases going on, Trump for example, Chauvin — and perhaps even more so the cops who were with Chauvin, Douglass Mackey, the Jan 6th protesters and of course we just passed Aaron Schwartz day. While at the same time the most blatant criminality is going on all around us and goes unpunished. Maybe the gross inequities and deep unfairness of the criminal justice system is just made more apparent by huge visibility in social media, but it seems to me to be getting much, much worse. I’m no criminal, but I know that if they wanted to get me they could utterly destroy me — and that is terrifying in America of all places.
Every time I hear about one of those horrible school shootings what rings in my mind is “fifteen dead kids at that school, how dreadful, in Chicago we call that ‘the weekend'”.
The system is being crashed, deliberately. You really can’t come up with any other explanation for the Soros prosecutor program; the parties behind that have to know what the effects will be, given that there are so many examples of what those policies actually bring into being.
Of course, it might be that they really believe what they say they do, in which case they’re going to find out the hard way why things were the way they were… Good luck with it all, when the vigilantes on both sides are lynching their supposed criminal victims. I am not seeing any of this work out well, at all.
@Paul Marks “The long death of the West continues.”
I am at the odd point where I’m thinking the best thing we can do is go hard left and push what’s left of western civ off the cliff so something else can start.
Yeah, it’s definitely an inexact science. How many apples equals one hurricane?
We let the civil justice system worry about proportionality – your car is wrecked and you are hurt in an accident, you carefully itemize all damages and bills (and assign reasonable amounts to pain, etc.) and you make the negligent driver pay exactly that much back.
But criminal law isn’t compensating anyone for the crime – it’s exacting a toll on the caught-and-convicted criminal, for payment, for retribution, and pour encourager les autres. Too many times, people want to match the penalty to the crime – “if you beat Joe up, what’s a reasonable amount of jail time to pay for it?” I think we need to take that resulting (vague, average) number, and multiply it by some factor greater than 1. Otherwise, when combined with the statistical chance of arrest and conviction, we’re not un-incenting crime – we’re just charging the reasonable price for it. We need to make it a very bad trade.
For now. But . . . The Scandinavian countries have always had a homogeneous culture – similar people, all having a cultural affinity for one another, a sense of community, shared trad values . . . They’ve also always lacked a poor under-culture. But now, they’ve admitted a critical mass of immigrants from places that do NOT share anything like a Scandy culture. They’ve willingly built their own large underclass culture that comes pre-hating the Scandies. Look at Scandinavian crime stats in ten years and get back to me. They’re already (in Norway and Sweden) talking about a need for many more jail beds.
Point is, they’ve joined us in building an overall culture of mistrust, victimology, and very separate and hostile close-by societies in perpetual conflict. I’d guess all of the countries which tried huge immigration this decade will be building prisons during the next decade.
Are we over-punishing crime? When we write legislation defining a crime and setting a punishment for violation, we are supposedly enacting our social morals. No raping, killing, beating, stealing.
If a ton of people from one cultural subset repeatedly and predictably violate that law, does that mean we should make their conduct legal? That we should stop punishing it? To me, it means that we’re not exacting a heavy enough penalty to persuade them to do something else.
Unless you have a very safe society in which no one is raping and killing and stealing, I think the “we’re punishing too many people for crimes” outlook is wrong. Either we decide that once-criminal conduct is now acceptable and stop arresting and prosecuting the actors, or we hold fast to those moral expressions and make “the people” live up to it.
If we really don’t like murder, it’s stupid to discuss prosecuting and imprisoning fewer murderers because the numbers are up. That onus goes on the murderers.
(And, yeah, some prisons are hell. County jails (for misdemeanors) are not too bad. Drunks and druggies and thieves. State prisons (where you go for state-law felonies) are awful. Gangs and whackos. Fed prisons are mostly not too bad. I’ve had clients who, knowing they were going down, admitted to jurisdictional elements that put their crimes into federal jurisdiction just so they could get out of going to the MN state prison at Bayport. You tend to get more time in the fed system, but your chances of getting Weird Bubba or Tyrone the Enforcer as a cellmate are lower. But the fact that prison can be hellish is a function of how much money we’re willing to pay to support that system. We can’t even decide to put more money into roads – we’re not going to get a groundswell going to pay more for nicer prisons.)
Me too, but I don’t see it as being with the CJS itself. The problem is that we allowed progressives to turn that system into an enforcement mechanism for their own personal religions. The DOJ – and specifically its cop arm the FBI – were invaded and overrun just like our military was, with people set in charge not based on criminal or legal expertise, but through political favoritism. Now, our military can’t fight wars, and our crim justice system doesn’t fight crime. But they do get their pronouns right.
If I were criminally-bent, I’d argue that we’re too prison-happy. But that argument should only work once we decide that we don’t really need to prohibit murder and rape and theft. If we start limiting imprisonment without affirmatively deciding to legalize heinous conduct, we’re fooling ourselves. If you want to limit murder, you cannot decide to not heavily punish murderers, even if your stats look high.
Used to have my “regular” set of rooms at the Palmer House for trials in Chicago fedcourt. Concierge knew my name. Loved going there. Wouldn’t go back now. But then, I suppose we’re catching up quickly here in Mn.
(OT, but here’s a cool new documentary for anyone interested in how the George Floyd mess went down. Some here had an interest in this earlier.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-nottinghamshire-67306896
Here’s the bbc, albeit in a slightly unusual context.
An ice hockey player who died after his neck was fatally cut during a match was identified by his partner, an inquest has heard.
For those who are unaware of this event the ice hockey player had his neck fatally slashed during a game by an opponents skate blade. Both were North Americans playing in the English league. To add further discomfort to the reporting the deceased was white while the opponent is black.
I do not claim to be an expert on the sport although I have watched it for decades. I have never seen an attempted check (<99% of the time body to body) where the leg and skate have been raised to that angle. It has been said that a minor collision with a 3rd player prior to the fatal impact led to a major loss of balance. As I said I’m no expert but there is plenty of videos evidence on YouTube and I’m not buying it.
I was surprised to read that “a man” had subsequently been stated for suspected manslaughter and was in the custody of South Yorkshire Police.
The case, should it ever come to trial, will be interesting. Negligence is no excuse for, say, death by dangerous driving snd this appears to be dangerous skating. However for the purpose of this post I merely highlight the initial passive bbc headline “An ice hockey player who died” in the light of with what should have been patently obvious at the time.
Incidentally there is further footage which allegedly shows the crowd at a subsequent game cheering and applauding when a picture of the attacker, not the victim, was shown on the big screen. This both puzzles and perturbs me greatly.
Fred Z. – the position you describe has a name “accelerationism”, the idea is that the death of civilisation is inevitable so we might as well have the victory of the left (of the left hand path that leads to Hell) NOW – why prolong the death agony of the West? Why not actually help the left tear down what is left of civilisation – in the hope that something new can be created?
I do NOT agree with this position, but I understand the despair that leads to it.
By the way, I notice that there is some talk of “Hamas” in the comment thread – the one good thing about the mass marches in so many Western cities is that they show we are NOT facing just a specific group, this is the mainstream of the Islamic community in a bizarre alliance with “Woke” Marxists (who are atheists) in the West.
This is not a “knowledge problem” the marchers in so many Western cities know very well what happened in the mass attack of October 7th – and when they chant about the “genocide” of Muslims they know (they know very well) that the Muslim population of this area, “between the river and the sea”, goes UP (not down) every year – not only do they know this (and the changing demography in many Western nations) they are counting on it.
They really chant about “genocide” not because they fear it is being done to them – but because they plan to, eventually, do this to others – and not just to the millions of Jews “between the river and the sea”, yes the marchers would welcome the deaths of these millions of human beings, especially if they died agonising and degrading deaths, but the ambition of the marchers in so many Western cities is much broader than Israel.
Telling people what they already know is not going to change their behaviour – the marchers (Muslim and NON Muslim) in so many Western cities have made a voluntary (free) choice knowing the facts, they have made a choice to support evil – knowing very well what it is. To shut our eyes to this is folly.
As has been pointed out so many times – the true threat to the West is NOT from Muslims or Marxists, it is from the internal decay of the West, the loss of faith in the basic principles of Western Civilisation, the foes of the West sense this weakness, this decay.