|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Words of comfort
The United Nations Human Rights Council:
“On Monday afternoon, the @UN Human Rights Council observed a moment of silence for the loss of innocent lives in the occupied Palestinian territory and elsewhere.”
Perhaps I should regard it as a miracle and wonder that this august body got as far as implying that murdered Israelis might be included, albeit not by name, in the “miscellaneous” category of those entitled to human sympathy.
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
If there was ever a time for the United States and Britain to stop funding the UN and ask them to leave New York, this seems to be the time.
Here’s hoping that the “occupied” Palestinian territory is moved to Jordan.
For balance, to the USA residents here:
We lost almost 3000 people on 9/11, to an impersonal airplane attack. As a result, we laid waste to a large part of the ME.
If you do the math, comparing proportional populations, what happened in Israel is as if we in the US had lost 25,000 people to an in-person, slaughter-each-one-individually-and-film-it-for-fun terrorist attack.
I can only imagine what’s going to happen. I can only hope.
I think it’s utterly useless to expect the UN to come down on the right and moral side of anything. It is, after all, composed of all the world’s finest humanitarians and “concerned” people.
Whatever they expected from the UN, when they founded it? We ain’t getting it. Unless it was for another useless international debating society.
My take on it? Abolish the damn thing, and give the land back to the people they appropriated it from, originally.
I don’t think the Israelis are going to manage dealing with this latest set of outrages effectively. They’re already being incredibly stupid, and warning the Arabs before bombing them. Did they get warning from the Arabs, before this attack? Is this some sort of Medieval tourney, with rules and such?
It ain’t, and you don’t win wars like that. Gaza should be mostly flat, by now, and most of its parasitical occupants should be under the rubble. Those that aren’t should be on the beaches, trying to figure out how long they can tread water.
That’s precisely what the Arabs would do to every Israeli, if they had the means.