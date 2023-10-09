Well worth a few minutes of your time.
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Freedom Debate: Konstantin Kisin vs Ash Sarkar
October 9th, 2023
3 comments to Freedom Debate: Konstantin Kisin vs Ash Sarkar
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
It is a funny argument for her to make since there is almost a perfect inverse relationship between how likely you are to starve and how much freedom you have or how secure your property rights are. Sub saharan africa isn’t poor or starving because its people are lazy, or the land infertile or the weather not suitable. On the contrary it is the most fertile place on earth that spontaneously grows the most massive, dense diverse forests on earth. It is poor and hungry because strong men empowered by stupid arguments like hers deny people private property rights and individual freedom and are constantly at devastating war with other strong men to see who can steal the most from the already starving people. And the idea that she is concerned with people’s political agency when she is arguing for taking away people’s right to speak freely makes you wonder why her head doesn’t explode with the massive cognitive dissonance. Much as the current trend on the left in America is to effectively say “To ensure your right to vote, I am going to take your vote and vote for you.”
But it is nice to hear a discussion conducted based on people taking turns to talk in a respectful manner and trying to use logical inference, without the usual shouting, accusations, Jerry Springer style audience participation and cancelation. So kudos to her for at least that small mercy.
Ash Sarkar’s arguments are a perfect example of the left’s tendency to conflate whatever they are arguing for with some more or less unrelated, but well known, good. In this case it’s other people’s property which is somehow the same thing as freedom, but it is done in many other fields.
I choose not to work. Therefore I have no money so no food and am starving. Is not choosing not to work a freedom? Forcing me to work, even if it saves my life, is not freedom.