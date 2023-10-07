|
What comes next?
What dismal dangerous times we live in.
Hot on the heels of the latest atrocity in Ukraine, I am seeing video after video after video of Israeli civilians being either brutalised and then kidnapped or just murdered in broad daylight by Jeremy Corbyn’s good friends Hamas.
I am overflowing with questions.
Israel seems to have been taken by complete strategic surprise on every level, comparable to 1973, by a Tet Offensive style assault. How did that happen?
And what is the Hamas endgame? Typically the effects of substantive military surprise last about three days, at which point it is hard to imagine an Israeli response that is not completely and utterly unrestrained.
|
Give it a week, and it’ll all be Israel’s fault.
What Ellen said.
My main interest at this point is to see just how badly the Biden administration will f**k this up. My prediction would be – very badly indeed.
llater,
llamas
Hamas has chosen… Poorly.
I’ve said for years that the reason we still have a problem in the Middle East is that the “conversation” that is the war between the Arabs and the Israelis has been conducted in two different languages. The Arabs in Gaza and on the West Bank all think they’ve been winning, because people pay them tribute from around the world. Israel and the West see them and think “Losers, here’s some money…”
The Arabs of that region aren’t going to recognize that they’ve lost their little wars with Israel until the Israelis start talking to them in a language they understand. Which means, war without quarter, without restraint, until most of them are dead, dead, dead.
Germany was an issue after WWI. Why? They were unconvinced of the arguments in the conversation that was WWI. They did not, at a fundamental and base level, recognize that they’d lost. It took WWII and the destruction it visited upon Germany for them to admit to themselves that, hey, well… We may not be masters of the world, after all.
Israel has to have that conversation with the Arabs, and it has to speak just as clearly to them as the one we had with Germany during and after WWII. I don’t think the Arabs are going to learn until most of them are dead, because that’s the way they think. They’re still living in a mindset not far removed from the time of Ghengis Khan; you have to remember what it took to convince the Assassins of the Rock to become pacifist Sufis. Wasn’t a hell of a lot left of them, after the Mongols got done, was there?
Also wasn’t a hell of a lot of assassining going on around the Middle East, either.
There’s a lesson in that. Somewhere. Israel is going to have to learn it, if it wants to survive in peace.
Perry there is, sadly, no mystery.
The Israeli intelligence establishment has been, with their American and “NGO” (NGOs are vast – and fanatical about the agenda of the “international community”) associates, obsessively trying to undermine the elected Israeli government.
The forces of Islam are an after thought, if that, for the security and intelligence establishment – “getting Bibi” and “destroying the right” is all they have been interested in doing. The FBI and CIA in America are much the same.
As for the war – it could be won, cut off the electrical power and (very importantly) cut off the water – and allow the Islamic population to peacefully leave, which they would do when they were thirsty enough.
However, I think there is no real chance of this – the Israelis do not have, it appears, the ruthlessness needed to survive in a hard world. I hope I am WRONG.
Because the high echelons of military in Israel (and in West) are heavily politicized and influenced by anti-western western journalism plus they like nice high tech toys.
The leftist Haaretz newspaper made a twitter rightly attacking Israeli Intelligence that said that Hamas did not want war, well if Intelligence said they did, Hareetz journalists would have said the Intelligence community was full of warmongers.
“Intelligence” ain’t worth what we pay them for, I’m afraid.
The cult of “intelligence/secret service/espionage” needs to be eradicated. All that these assholes do is cause trouble; they’ve never yet actually provided any warnings or accomplished much that is of value.
Frankly, I’d prefer a situation wherein they didn’t exist, and you just had everything out in the open. Open-source intelligence, as you were…
You’d still have people doing the work of gathering information, but there’d be no more of this “secrecy” crap like running coups in other countries that serves nobody’s interests. Have people like the photo analyst guys doing their work still, but put it out in the open.
All this “intelligence” has gotten us, down the years is massive blowback. Look at the Russians, as an example: What benefit accrued to the Russians and the Romanov dynasty when their secret police agitated Serbian secret societies to kill the Archduke Franz Ferdinand? Where did that get anyone, aside from miserable and dead?
How many other cases of intelligence agencies getting their supposed employers in trouble are there, one wonders? I’d lay you long odds that many of Russia’s problems in the world come down to one thing, and that’s the incessant need for intrigue and espionage by Russian leaders… Not to mention, others. How much better off would Germany have been, had they refrained from setting Lenin loose on Russia?
One would hope. One would also hope that the US would have a hand in this response.
But it’s Biden, and his armory is empty, and I’d guess he’s not totally dismayed that Netanyahu is having a hard time of it while facing the pile of cash Biden just gave Iran/Hamas . . .
I have no doubt the US Dems are (quietly) cheering Hamas on right now.
Talking of Serbia, it’s looking more and more like we’re seeing lots of little 1913 events. We won’t notice it’s 1914 until it happens. 1914 was just the Third Baltic War until it wasn’t.
https://hotair.com/ed-morrissey/2023/10/07/cnn-analyst-the-real-problem-is-israels-response-you-know-n582972
Sure enough, Ellen called it.
llater,
llamas
@JGH,
The common thread here is “Russia”. They’re the ones egging Serbia on, they’re with Iran, and aligned with Biden’s administration fellow-travelers.
Thing I can’t figure out is what the hell the Ukrainians have on Biden that they’ve been able to keep him and his administration flunkies on-side for over a year. It has to be absolutely incriminating and amazing… Because, I’m pretty damn sure that Biden was involved with Russia due to the fact that Burisma was virtually a Russian front.
Lots of big secrets, here; if you know where to look, like the Iranian advocates who were engaged in the so-called “negotiations” with Iran that got them six billion dollars? Yeah.
Here’s what I’d be looking for, over the next few years: All this coming out. Israel has no interest in hiding what it knows, and they have to have a pretty good handle on what’s been going on in the Biden administration and its Iranian advocacy. My guess is that the information will come out, and it won’t look good at all.
I don’t believe for one minute that the Israelis had no idea this was coming. They have consistently had 100% intelligence mastery over their adversaries for 50 years or more.
The cynic in me says that the Israelis have taken careful note of what has been getting solid traction in the arena of worldwide public opinion the last few years – namely, video atrocities and barbarity – and they’ve consciously decided to open this campaign with a plentiful supply of those. There will be some unfortunate civilian casualties. But these horrible events, carefully documented by a Western press that eats that s**t up, may form an excellent springboard for a really – kinetic – response, with the inevitable Western handwringing severely attenuated.
As Kirk observes, the forces arrayed against Israel are dead men walking and don’t know it. My prediction – which is worth just about exactly what you paid for it – is that Israel will commence an entirely-disproportionate response, going through the opposition like a hot knife through butter, until the Camel Corps (the US State Department), and the Biden Administration generally, gets them to stop. Biden and his clique are entirely in the pockets of the Arab powers in the region. But they have so-completely f**ked up the politics of the region that this time, maybe, the Israelis will turn around and say ‘No. F**k you. We’re done playing your games, especially with real nukes on the near horizon. You let this happen. We’re going to clean house this time.’
As to the reaction of US Dems – give it an hour or two. The Sunday-morning US talking-head shows are all in a bidding war for Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, AOC, Ayana Pressley, Keith Ellison, etc, etc, etc. Tomorrow morning, you won’t he able tp move for the tide of condemnation of Israel and support fir Hamas. Some is already leaking out, see sbove.
llater,
llamas
More military strikes will achieve nothing – not if they are the standard “let us kill some Hamas and blow up some arms dumps” style strikes.
“When you lay wounded on Afghan plains and the women come out to cut up what remains…..” (Kipling), when the women come out to cut up what remains.
The people who dragged Jewish woman and children naked through the streets, spitting on them (and worse) before cutting them up, were not just “Hamas” fighters, who are rather busy – the people who did this were the “civilian” Islamic population.
If you look at a map, you will see that the “Gaza Strip” has to be removed – it makes the border of Israel far too long, removing it would vastly shorten the border. This has been known for decades – but NOTHING has been done, as the WILL to do it is lacking.
As for the eastern border, the defendable eastern border would seem to be the Jordan River valley, and it makes no sense to leave a large enemy population behind that border – although I am very willing to see an alternative proposed border. As long as it is a military border – not a border based on the illusion of the possibility of peace, there-can-be-no-peace.
These are the facts – and they have been known for many years (very many years) – act in line with the facts, in line with objective reality, or perish.
llamas.
If Israeli intelligence “knew this was coming” they left many Jews to die horrible deaths – men, women and children.
I think the security and intelligence services are politically biased idiots – too obsessed with “smashing the right” (like their American colleagues – who act the same way in the United States) to bother keeping a close eye on the forces of Islam. But you are alleging something far worse – that they knew the forces of Islam were going to attack and made a deliberate decision to leave many Jews, men, woman, and children, to be tortured, mutilated and killed.
Historical point – this is the first time I have seen the theory that “Russian intelligence” was behind the murder of Franz Ferdinand – the theory may be true, but it is the first time I seen it.
The Serbs do not to be stirred up – they have grudges that go back hundreds of years, grudges that are always near the surface and can flame up without any prompting. They have committed terrible crimes – and they have had terrible crimes committed against them over the centuries, that is the Balkans.
By the way – the military assessment of the Imperial Russian Army was that they would be ready for war in 1918 – and barely ready even then. War came in 1914 – when Imperial Russia was utterly unprepared for it.
The French military reorganisation was due to be under way by – 1916.
German military intelligence knew that neither France or Russia were ready for war – which is why it was Germany who declared war on them in 1914.
I appreciate that Israeli politics had become very polarised and internally focused. I also appreciate that the best intelligence services have missed some things that in hindsight seemed obvious. Still, it does seem odd that Israeli’s military and intelligence services didn’t pick up that something was about to happen. Gaza is apparently only 140 sq miles large and has extreme population density. This wasn’t some isolated terrorist attack or incursion. It was a full scale operation. Perhaps there’s something I’m missing.
@Paul Marks,
At the time, the Balkans were a miasma of factions and utter idiocy. The faction within Serbian intelligence services that got the Black Hand spun up and going after the Archduke were getting paid by Russian spymasters, just like today. The Serbs never seem to learn that lesson; they were equally susceptible to Russian influence when it was the Soviets and still Yugoslavia. Tito was constantly having to watch his back, and he used the other ethnic groups to keep them in check.
This is in the various history books, if you go looking. A lot of the general histories gloss over the details of who was paying for it all, but the fact is that the Serbians weren’t exactly flush with cash, and the Russians were doing whatever they could to destabilize and cause problems for the Austro-Hungarian Empire. The funny thing is hearing some of the more aware Serbs talking about this… They feel betrayed by the Russians, time and time again, but they keep right on going back to the football, just like Charlie Brown and Lucy. “This time it’ll be different, you’ll see…” isn’t an isolated phrase used only in US politics.
I suspect that this Hamas thing has been spun up by both Iran and Russia, working together. They don’t like what Israel has been doing in Syria, and this is their way of making Israel hurt and stop doing things to their forces.
I don’t think it’s going to work out for either of them.
Very interesting to see Azerbaijan taking Israel’s side. Very interesting… You have to wonder where the Israelis have been getting direct access to Iran to do those intel jobs like hitting the nuclear program’s records warehouse. As well, why Iran has been so dead-on going after the Azeris…
The hostage-taking is a tell, here. Watch what happens, with that.
Huge ‘effing mess that probably wouldn’t have happened had Biden not given the Iranians all that money, the stupid bastard.