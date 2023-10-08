“Palestinians celebrate”

You do not need autocomplete in order to predict what sort of results that search term produces. Good thing, as autocomplete seems not to be working for those words on many browsers.
Because you all already knew what Palestinian celebrations involve, I did not have to post the video of what was done to Shani Louk. This link does not take you to the video. The Times of India report it does take you to is bad enough: it describes how two Hamas members were filmed as they sat, grinning, on her naked corpse in the back of a pickup truck, while the mob whooped and shouted “Allahu Akbar”. This video was not taken secretly. It was filmed and put on the internet by a Palestinian who was enjoying the show.
For most nations, the equivalent search term would garner images of that nation’s traditional festivities, and the case is no different for Palestinians. Here is a BBC story from 26th September 2001: “Arafat closes ‘suicide bombing’ art show”. Astonishingly, if you hover over the URL for that BBC story, you will see that it is classified as “entertainment/arts”. To be fair to the BBC, the URL may have been generated automatically, but to the Palestinians of 2001 it was indeed entertainment and art.
Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat has closed down an art exhibit which featured a recreation of the scene of a suicide bombing.
The exhibition, at An-Najah University in the West Bank town of Nablus, was organised to mark the first anniversary of the Palestinian intifada.
A security official confirmed that Mr Arafat ordered the early closure of the show which featured a recreation of last month’s attack on a Jerusalem pizzeria.
“The president was gravely disturbed and offended by the images in the exhibit,” the official said.
The room-sized installation had broken tables splattered with fake blood and body parts.
A university branch of the militant Palestinian group Hamas built the exhibit, which recreates the scene of last month’s attack on Sbarro Pizza house in Jerusalem.
A suicide bomber – Ezzaldin Almasri – blew himself and 15 other people up during a busy lunchtime at the restaurant.
The installation included a portrait of the bomber holding a koran and a rifle.
Underneath, in a reference to the military wing of Hamas – Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades – the artist had written: “Qassami Pizza is more delicious.”
I am afraid I cannot now find the link, but after I posted something about the Sbarro bombing on the Biased BBC blog in the mid-2000’s, the father of one of the victims, a 15 year old girl called Malki Roth, commented there. This is an account of Malki’s last day, and the way that one of her murderers, a woman called Ahlam Tamimi, has become a celebrity in the Arab world.
All nations have atrocities in their past and many have them in their present. But I do not think there is another nation or culture on the planet that currently exhibits such public delight in murder as the Palestinians do.
That said, we should never forget that horrible things would happen to any Palestinian who protested at what was done to Shani Louk in 2023 or Malki Roth in 2001. That’s one reason why the culture of exhibiting the murdered corpses of young women or images thereof has gone on for so long. Another reason is the currently fashionable pretence that all cultures are equal.
I want them to publicize such things. I want them to feel free to post happy videos, bloody videos, disgusting videos. This is exactly why freedom of speech is so important. X should not be taking such videos down.
I want to know who they are. This is the best way.
On that issue of “I want to know who they are” – I see that Ireland and Denmark made the EU water down its statement about the attack, because “they did not want to call Hamas a terror organization.”
Another one to remember.
bobby b,
If current polling continues, Sinn Fein may well form part of the next government of Ireland. The former president of Sinn Fein, Gerry Adams, sent out this tweet at 7:10pm today:
The tweet shoes a picture of a giant Palestinian flag laid out on a hillside.
He chose to send that tweet today. I was heartened by how many of the comments criticising him came from Irish people, for example:
@bobby, there seems to have been a mixed response from EU voices. For example, Ursula von der Leyen has been widely quoted as saying:
Yes. I’ve heard people protest against the question of whether cultural relativism requires accepting that what the Nazis did was right in terms of their own culture, claiming that “Nazism” is not a culture but a political ideology. Now it seems we have an example of a culture that unequivocally values genocide to test the convictions of cultural relativists.
Bobby
Anyone who has listened to RTE (The Irish state broadcaster) over the years, around 40 in my case as it’s important to know what makes your nearest neighbours tick, will be aware of the casual anti-semitism which has bridged the transition from all-pervasive Catholicism to todays enthusiastic multi-culturalism.
The muted reaction to the weekends events therefore comes as no surprise.
Incidentally my observation in a previous article about the under-reported habit of Glasgow Celtic supporters waving dozens if not hundreds of Palestinian flags at football games (plenty of photos online should anyone doubt this happens) is placed into context by the comments of Mr Adams.
Irish nationalism does appear to have changed over time, or simply been opportunistic. In the early twentieth century, many Irish Nationalists supported Boer nationalism, presumably out of joint antipathy to Britain. In the second half of the 20th century onwards Irish Nationalists turned on Boer nationalism in favour of the ANC. Likewise earlier in the twentieth century many Irish Nationalists supported Zionism when Jewish terrorists were killing Brits in Palestine, but now the movement supports the Arabs.
There is of course the case of America, where many of the same politicians support Irish Nationalism and Zionism, despite the fact that the two causes currently seem to be hostile to one another.
John: “Incidentally my observation in a previous article about the under-reported habit of Glasgow Celtic supporters waving dozens if not hundreds of Palestinian flags at football games (plenty of photos online should anyone doubt this happens) is placed into context by the comments of Mr Adams.”
Interesting contrast to the Iranians’ loud public reaction (in the vids I’ve seen) to some of the RG’s who brought Palestinian flags into a Tehran stadium for a football match yesterday. In opposition to Iran’s leaders, the crowd booed and chanted “take that flag and shove it up your ass”.
Seems Iran’s government is losing some control and/or support (if they really had support to begin with.) There may be some hope for the place.
I’ve always thought that most, nearly all, of the alleged hostility between peoples is actually between governments. Or it’s governments that get the people whipped up. Take away the commies running the place, and most Americans would actually get along fine with most Chinese. Same for Russians, Iranians, etc. But this episode and so many more involving average Muslims makes me wonder if the same is true of “most Muslims”. Even if only 10%-30% (?) of Muslims are the sort who enjoy seeing dead bodies paraded through the streets, that’s quite a few problematic “religion of peace” followers.
For now, those problematic followers are mostly on the leash, maybe not our leash, but they are restrained. For now. Maybe that’s our best end game: keep those masses relatively restrained until we can get rid of the worst of their leadership. Or give cover to those few leaders of theirs’ who want to see things change (assuming there are any such?)
Can Islam be turned into a true religion of peace?
It is not “Palestinians” (a term that Arabs in a particular area started to use to describe themselves in the 1960s) it is Muslims, followers of Islam, who are celebrating in Britain and elsewhere, for example I very much doubt the little boy who came out of Wicksteed Park (a local park in my town) yesterday wearing a “Palestinian flag” shirt was a “Palestinian” – or that he or his family had ever been anywhere near “the land between the river and the sea” (by the way most of the Ottoman Province and then the British Mandate is now the Kingdom of Jordan, it is not “between the river and the sea”).
Followers of Islam have killed a lot of infidels – so far perhaps as many 900 infidels, this, in the opinion of a lot of people who are now in the West, indeed are second or third generation, is something to celebrate.
In Sweden it is not Jews who are being killed, because there are very few Jews in Sweden – it is Christians or “cultural Christians” (even if they they do not believe in the Christian faith – they are not followers of Islam). The Swedish government, some years ago, made a decision to allow (indeed to encourage) mass immigration – believing that, at least over the generations, the new population (from the Middle East and North Africa) would assimilate and think of themselves as Swedish – this assumption may, possibly, not have been correct. Hence the need to put the Swedish Army on the streets now.
I had better not comment further – or I will be punished. I express no opinion here – I have merely stated the facts.
The doctrines that Muhammed taught, the later Medinan surahs (verses) taking precedence over the earlier Meccan surahs (if there is a possible difference), and Muhammed’s personal conduct towards Jews, are a matter of public record.
I might be punished for saying what Muhammed taught (as being the orders of God), and what he personally did – but I can ask you to look it up for yourselves.
Greg,
“But this episode and so many more involving average Muslims makes me wonder if the same is true of “most Muslims”.”
I”m not sure – I think this may just be a particularly extreme example of a particular vile form of government – their leaders are genuinely teaching their children to hate. Take that away and I expect you would get a similar improvement as per your other examples.
It’s a deeper and nastier form of brainwashing so it’s going to take longer for people to come to their senses.
But none of this can start until the source of the problem is dealt with. That’s going to be nasty too: imagine what would happen to anyone trying to stand up publicly in Gaza and tell the people that they need to renounce violence…
Pedant-General,
Do you also suppose that the white people in the American south had nothing against black people, but were only led into racial hatred by bad leaders? Kipling did not think so; in his science fiction story “As Easy as A.B.C.” he described a statue of a black man being burnt alive, with the inscription “To the eternal memory of the justice of the People.” Sometimes it’s simply the case that the mass of people hate a different people.
The Hamas charter of 1988 calls for Islam to “obliterate” Israel. After this vicious assault, the time has come for Israel to obliterate Hamas.
Daniel Pipes, Wall Street Journal.
GregWA said:
You’re an American. This almost certainly means that you’ve never really encountered anyone who “thinks differently” than you do in any profound way. Everyone you’ve ever encountered in your life is someone who more-or-less thinks the way you do. The idea that someone might be thinking in entirely alien ways to you is something that you cannot possibly understand at a visceral level, because you’ve never, ever encountered that. You may “know” it on an intellectual level, the way a lot of Americans do, but almost certainly haven’t ever had the salutary experience of running into a life-changing experience that taught you that there are other human beings out there who are truly “other“. As in, will kill you and yours for grins and giggles “other”, who believe that they’ve the right to do that, and are going to the minute you give them the chance, because they can, and they enjoy doing that to others, who they do not regard as “people” like themselves…
It’s not an attack on you to say that, either; you’ve been blessed, in that you’re able to live without the red-in-tooth-and-claw BS that has been the general run of human life throughout history. You’re just an innocent in this regard.
Men like Dave Grossman, the naif who wrote the fantasy book “On Killing” is a perfect example of this. Grossman thinks that because a well-acculturated Western youth has difficulty bringing himself to kill others like himself, that that is a universal human trait, that we have some inborn and inherent “reluctance to kill”.
Which ain’t the case, at all… Humans will kill other humans or anything else like stoats in a henhouse, at the drop of a hat. The special thing to accomplish, which much of Western culture has, is to condition them not to kill casually, something we’re losing our touch at. The natural state of man is, I fear, “Asshole”. Tread carefully; you can’t tell those from nice people like yourself.
Which explains my fondness for going armed at all times. I know better; there are a lot of animals-on-two-legs out there. Much of the population of Gaza and the West Bank would qualify as such.
This is me shrugging my shoulders. Honest answer, the absolutely-non politically correct one? Nope. Not possible, short of doing to the majority of Islam what the Mongols did with the Assassins cult. The survivors of that became Sufi and Ismaili, the only somewhat sincere pacifists in Islam.
Get a copy of the Koran. Read it; digest the fact that the people who use that as a literal “holy” book actually believe that which is written there, and act upon it. Note the way they’re enjoined to lie in the furtherance of their faith; note the gleeful way they are encouraged to emulate their pedophile prophet, who took a nine-year-old as wife. Note how they’re enjoined to treat everyone else around them as slaves, to rob them, to kill them. Simply because they don’t believe the obvious lies in the book they wrote long after their supposed prophet died.
Given that I can’t see a truly all-powerful God encouraging his followers to lie, in order to further their religion? I don’t think that was God that their supposed prophet was talking to in that cave. Far more likely it was the “Father of Lies”, instead.
Don’t, however, point that out to any of his adherents. They won’t take it well, at all.
The thing a lot of dumbasses here in the US and elsewhere in the West don’t quite get is that when someone tells you what they mean to do to you, take them at their damn word. Hitler spelled out exactly what he planned; so did Stalin, so did Putin. So do the Muslims. Listen carefully to what they say to each other, not just what they tell you to your face. Watch what they do; how do they conduct themselves; Rotherham ring any bells? See any condemnation from their “religious leaders”, for that? No, what you saw was support for their victimized fellow Muslims, who were only taking advantage of those slattern infidel girl-children.
Take people’s word for who they are and what they plan to do. It’s no damn secret that Hamas meant to do this; they’ve only been planning on it for decades. Failure to take these creatures seriously when they tell us these things they want and plan to do is one of our most serious flaws “Oh, surely they don’t really mean that ridiculous thing they just said…”
Yes. They do.
@William H. Stoddard;
Someday, someone is going to have to explain to me why they keep citing works of fiction as somehow authoritative or even meaningful. I still don’t get it; WTF does a work of fiction have to do with anything, anything at all, particularly in this context?
Rudyard Kipling could be cited as an authority for a lot of things; he knew India, he knew Imperial Britain. He did not, to my knowledge, know squat about the southern United States or the cultural features thereof. His time in America was in New England, recently having won the Civil War. His wife at the time was a native Vermonter, as was his literary agent.
I’ve been unable to find anything definitive about his experience of the South, and I doubt he had his finger on the pulse thereof. So, even as an indicator, an allegory? His fiction about the attitudes and mentality of the whites in the South is useless insofar as doing anything more than titillating the audience and making them feel morally superior. It doesn’t tell us a damn thing about the people of the South worth knowing; it’s entirely from his imagination, which is informed by his prejudices and information sources. Not, clearly, real experience or knowledge of the South and its culture.
Which I ain’t defending, either. A lot of Southern whites were assholes, I am sure. Capable of committing genocide on the blacks? The ones that most of them were, ohbytheway, related to? Grew up with? Effectively raised by, wet-nursed by?
Yeah. No. There was a weird love-hate thing going on between whites and blacks in the South that I know better than to comment on as a Westerner. You don’t get it unless you lived it. I’ve witnessed two different Alabamans, one white, one black, who seemingly hated each other’s guts turn as one on a Northerner who dared make some comment about the “backwards South”. My observation, from the limited amount of time I was actually stationed down there would be that the relationship between black and white in the South is inexplicable and past the understanding of an outsider. You talk trash about a black? No problem; you talk trash about one of “their” blacks? Problem. Sometimes big, sometimes small; it’s like family members going after each other and then beating the crap out of the cops together that show up to stop it.
I don’t think that the average Southerner would have been up for or capable of genocide. Maybe of “other people’s blacks…”, but not “their own”. Like I said… Even the most egregious asshole in the South had close connections with black slaves and later on, freedmen. As in, literally, suckled at their teats close…
And, again… FICTION. FICTION!!!!!!!!!
Authors write to entertain and make money. If it sells? Authors will write anything, no matter how outre…